HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Whether you’re watching the Golden Eagles from the Rock or from under a tent, there are a few things you need to know before tailgating. If you are planning on arriving early, you can set up tents for campus tailgating at 12 p.m. the day before a home game. With the exception of approved University-sponsored tents, all spaces are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO