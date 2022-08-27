ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police release footage of moment man arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder

By Isobel Frodsham
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8OlY_0hWhZIbK00

Police have released aerial footage of the moment a man was arrested on suspicion of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel .

Merseyside Police published the black and white footage on Friday afternoon, hours after confirming a 36-year-old man, from the Huyton area, had been arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He is currently in custody being questioned by detectives.

The schoolgirl was shot on Monday night by a gunman who chased his intended target into the family home in Dovecot, Liverpool , also injuring her mother Cheryl , 46.

A spokeswoman for the force said the video shows a man being led out of a property and towards a police van, surrounded by armed officers, on Thursday evening.

The officers can be seen leading the man away due to heat signature technology in the clip.

It comes after neighbours described how armed police descended on a block of flats in Huyton on Thursday night in a raid.

One neighbour said: “We saw armed police, all in black with balaclavas on and machine guns.

“They closed the road off.

“They were here at about 10.30pm for about an hour and anyone who came out of their house they would shout at to go in.

“I think it was coming to an end when I saw them because I saw them putting the battering ram back in the car.”

On Friday afternoon, a police Matrix van pulled up in the car park of the flats and five officers were seen entering the top-floor flat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpIMw_0hWhZIbK00

One officer took a ladder into the property.

Police then left carrying a clear plastic bag which appeared to contain other bags, boxes and material.

Officers would not confirm if the activity was linked to the investigation into Olivia’s murder.

The force has also released an image of a black Audi Q3, which they believe was the same vehicle used to take a 35-year-old man who was also injured in the shooting to hospital.

Convicted burglar Joseph Nee, 35, from the Dovecot area, has been named as the man injured and the intended target of the shooting.

As Olivia lay dying, he was picked up by friends in a black Audi Q3 and taken to hospital.

A message on a box of flowers left among tributes at the scene read: “So sorry for your loss of beautiful Olivia. Rest in peace, thinking of all family. Nee family.”

The vehicle in the image has been seized and detectives are appealing for information from witnesses who saw the car in the days leading up to the shooting, or have information about its movements afterwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rg0Zx_0hWhZIbK00

Detective Superintendent Mark Baker said: “Although we have made an arrest in connection with the horrific murder of Olivia, I want to make it completely clear that we need any information about this vehicle or the wider investigation as much as ever.

“Whatever information you have, and whether you are sure that it is the same vehicle or not, pass it on and we will assess its importance.”

Olivia’s family have paid tribute to her, describing her as a “unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born”.

They added: “Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.”

The family have urged people to “do the right thing” and said: “If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a ‘snitch’ or a ‘grass’, it is about finding out who took our baby away from us.”

Olivia’s death came 15 years after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was shot dead on his way home from football practice in Croxteth, Liverpool.

On Friday morning, former Liverpool FC player Ian Rush and ex-Everton player Ian Snodin added floral wreaths to the other flowers, balloons and teddies left in Olivia’s memory at the police cordon.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

She died hiding behind Mummy: The sickening violence that left Olivia, 9, blasted to death at foot of her stairs

It was past bedtime and nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel should have been drifting into a comfortable sleep in the safety of her family home. Instead, in a horrific set of freak circumstances, her mother opened the front door to investigate a commotion outside and within seconds a gun-toting gangster had shot Olivia and left her dying at the foot of the stairs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ex-soldier turned child tutor, 32, who chased down a 'shoplifter' in the street as he looked after a 10-year-old boy claims family sacked him for apprehending suspected thief

A former British Army solider turned children's tutor has claimed he has been left jobless after he was fired for chasing down a suspected shoplifter while looking after a ten-year-old boy. Mark K, who served in the army between 2007 and 2012, sprang into action when he spotted the thief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rush
TheDailyBeast

Black Woman’s Brain Shifted in Her Skull During Fatal Arrest, Expert Says

A review of medical records shows Brianna Grier suffered two separate skull fractures, on the back and side of her head, on the night she fell out of a moving police car in which cops failed to close the door, lawyers representing her family announced Monday.The preliminary analysis, requested by the parents of the 28-year-old Black woman and trumpeted by high-powered civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, was conducted by Dr. Allecia Wilson, the director of autopsy and forensic services at the University of Michigan. She worked in tandem with Roger Mitchell, chair of the department of pathology at Howard University.Wilson...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
truecrimedaily

Mother arrested after allegedly taping children to chairs after they took food without permission

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old mother was arrested and charged after allegedly taping three children to chairs and a wall after they took food without permission. According to WKMG-TV, on Aug. 12, investigators with the Department of Children and Families told Daytona Beach police that Ymani Bain allegedly taped the children as a form of punishment. The children’s father reportedly said that on the weekend of Aug. 6 and 7, Bain tied their hands, and the whole body of one child, with tape, and put them "in the wall" after they took a "moon pie without permission."
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Liverpool#Merseyside Police#Violent Crime#Huyton
TheDailyBeast

‘Panicked’ Cousins Accused of Burying Their Dead Baby in Backyard

A North Carolina couple accused of killing their baby and burying its remains in the backyard are cousins, according to a family member.Dustin James VanDyke, 28, and Gracie Kaylene Riddle, 18, allegedly “panicked” when they realized she was pregnant, and the child was delivered alive, local NBC affiliate WRAL reported.VanDyke and Riddle are now charged with first-degree murder, jail records show.The precise age and gender of the child have not been publicly released, but Erwin Chief of Police Jonathan Johnson said detectives believe the baby was killed in November 2021. Authorities said they are still working to determine if the...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said.An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack.Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled.Can you help? A man raped a woman in bushes off Horton Rd in #Gloucester on Friday night. We need to speak to this man in connection with the incident. More details here: https://t.co/8hXnTJtCo0...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Daily Mail

Stunning breakthrough in cold case killing of a teenage boy who was burned to death in his friend's house – as a man is charged with deliberately lighting the fire 24 years later

A man has been arrested over the cold case killing of a teenage boy in a house fire more than two decades ago in a huge cold case breakthrough. Homicide detectives arrested a 55-year old man in Queensland on Wednesday over the alleged murder of Redfern teenager Arthur Haines on April 9, 1998.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Is This the Mom of the Dead Kids in the Auctioned Suitcases?

A Korean-born New Zealander might be the mother of the two children between the ages of 5 and 10 who turned up dead in suitcases auctioned off as part of an abandoned storage unit sale, say authorities.The woman, who has not been publicly named but who may soon be the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant, is thought to have entered South Korea in 2018, likely around the time the bodies of the two kids were stuffed into the suitcases. New Zealand police used a variety of investigative tools, including DNA and historic video surveillance footage, to identify the woman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Manhunt launched after seven-year-old girl is ‘abducted and taken into woods’

A manhunt is under way after a seven-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and taken into woods.The youngster is believed to have been taken from Warne Avenue, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday afternoon.She was reunited with her family shortly after – with police searching for her kidnapper after being called at around 4pm.Detectives, who said enquiries are ongoing amid a large police presence in the area, have issued two pictures of a man they urgently want to quiz.Anyone who sees him has been told to call 999.The first image was captured moments after the reported abduction, while the second is from around 30 minutes later, police said.In the latter, the man appears to be wearing his jacket around his waist in Gainsborough Road as he heads towards The Snipe. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Cop Fired for Punching Pregnant Woman in Head Is Back on the Job

A San Antonio cop fired in 2019 after dashcam footage showed her punch a handcuffed pregnant woman in the head at least seven times, reportedly has her job back. Officer Elizabeth Montoya returned to the force on Wednesday, according to KSAT, which reported that Montoya, an eight-year veteran at the time of her dismissal, was reinstated by a third-party arbitrator. At a hearing in March, Montoya testified the blows were “compliance strikes” to get Kimberly Esparza, who was then six months pregnant, “to stop kicking me and to follow my instructions.” Montoya had stopped Esparza to search her for drugs, according to KSAT. San Antonio City Attorney Andy Segovia said in a statement that local officials were “disappointed with the arbitrator’s decision,” and that the city “clearly established” that Montoya’s “conduct was not in keeping with the standards established by SAPD.”Read it at KSAT
The Independent

The Independent

815K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy