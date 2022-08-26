Read full article on original website
Money Moves
The term “buy game” is a familiar phrase in college football. A buy game occurs when a larger program, most notably a power five program, pays a smaller program to play them during pre-conference play with the smaller team traveling to the larger team. Ball State Football is...
Cardinals fall to Xavier in home opener
Ball State Soccer (0-2-2, 0-0-0 MAC) has yet to win in its opening four games of the 2022 season, most recently falling to Xavier (3-0-1, 0-0-0 AAC) 4-2 Aug. 28. The Cardinals opened the scoring in the 31st minute through junior midfielder Avery Fenchel before a penalty in the 38th minute allowed graduate student midfielder Molly McLaughlin to convert and leave both sides even at the half.
