Ball State Soccer (0-2-2, 0-0-0 MAC) has yet to win in its opening four games of the 2022 season, most recently falling to Xavier (3-0-1, 0-0-0 AAC) 4-2 Aug. 28. The Cardinals opened the scoring in the 31st minute through junior midfielder Avery Fenchel before a penalty in the 38th minute allowed graduate student midfielder Molly McLaughlin to convert and leave both sides even at the half.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO