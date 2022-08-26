ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, OH

Wood County prepares for Ohio Open Doors event

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

BOWLING GREEN — Ohio Open Doors is gearing up in Wood County.

Scheduled to take place Sept. 9 - Sept. 18, the event will include the Wood County District Public Library opening its historic Carter House from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 16, a Wood County Ag-Venture Self-Driving Farm Tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 17, and a variety of events at the Wood County Museum, which is open throughout the event.

Wood County’s Ohio Open Doors is presented in partnership with the city of Bowling Green’s Historic Preservation Commission, the Wood County Museum, and the Wood County District Public Library. Ohio Open Doors, brought by the Ohio History Connection, is a statewide event in which local sponsors open their historic buildings and landmarks to the public for special tours and programs.

For more information, visit ohiohistory.org .

