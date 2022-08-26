Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Texas football vs. ULM: Opening Odds for regular season opener
Just six days away now from the start of the regular season slate, Texas football is close to taking the field at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for the opener against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks out of the Sun Belt. On Sep. 3, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will take to the field at DKR for the first game since Black Friday 2021 against what looks to be a pretty beatable opponent in ULM.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 1
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Check out our rankings for Week 1 of the season, which featured such matchups as LBJ vs Manor, Bowie vs Vista Ridge, Dripping Springs vs Vandegrift and more. View the highlights and scores for Week...
KSAT 12
Rockets win Game 2 of KSAT Pigskin Classic in dramatic fashion— 46-43 on walk-off field goal in overtime
SAN ANTONIO – A 34-yard field goal in overtime was the deciding score as the Judson Rockets defeated the Johnson Jaguars 46-43 in Game 2 of the KSAT Pigskin Classic on Saturday afternoon. The game-winning kick by senior placekicker Adrian Cortes put the final exclamation point on a high-scoring...
post-register.com
Hipolito “Polo” Ruiz
Hipolito “Polo” Ruiz, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away on August 24, 2022, in Kyle, Texas surrounded by his family. He was 77 years old. He was born in Maxwell, Texas to the late Rosendo Ruiz and Olegaria Garcia on August 13, 1945. He was employed by...
KTSA
Texas Lottery moves into new Austin headquarters
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 28: In this photo illustration, a lottery ticket is shown on a Chevron gas station countertop on July 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The lottery jackpot has increased to $1 Billion after not being matched Tuesday night. (Photo illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA...
spectrumlocalnews.com
An inside look at how bucking bulls are raised for the Professional Bull Riders
AUSTIN, Texas — Professional bull riding has been billed as the most dangerous eight seconds in sports, but Bryce Cooper's eyes weren't usually fixated on the rider. Instead, every time the gates swung open, Bryce Cooper was watching the bulls with intent. “The good ones know, 'It's time for...
This is the best place to get a bowl of chili in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chili is awesome. Whether you like it with beans or without beans, your preferred method of making and consuming this delicious treat is wholly valid. In the spirit of appreciation for this tasty treat, LoveFood.com wanted to see where you can find the best bowl of chili in each state.
6 Hill Country events to celebrate September, end of summer
Hot air balloons, mermaids, and county fairs? Sign me up.
post-register.com
Lena Janelle Sewell
It is with great sorrow the family of Lena Janelle Sewell announces her passing on August 28, 2022. Lena was born July 2, 1926, in Lockhart, Texas to Minnie and Andrew Elliott. She met her love, James Sewell in January 1939 and married him on October 15, 1942. Lena is...
1 Died, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Downtown Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on the upper deck of Interstate 35 near downtown Austin Overnight. The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian at 2100 N I-35 Upper [..]
A World Record for That? 3 Texas Feats You Must See to Believe
Austin, Texas isn't just the state capital - it's also where some very unique world records have been documented. Sometimes, you have to be the first to create a category before a record can be set. Let's start with one of the most recent Guinness World Record holders. Most Lanyards...
Wet weather through Labor Day weekend
Tuesday will be the wettest day of the work week. Daily rain chances continue through Labor Day.
post-register.com
Barbara Kay Smith Stroud
Barbie, 59, passed away Wednesday. She was a daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and a friend to everyone she met. Barbie was born in Lockhart, Texas, the third child of Mary and Jim Smith. She graduated from Lockhart high school in 1981 where she played basketball and was a twirler with the marching band. After high school she moved to Austin and worked for Newmark Homes for 16 years. During this time, she married and had a beautiful baby girl, Lindsey Kay Stroud. Lindsey was the love of Barbie’s life.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 12-25, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 12-25, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Central Texans prepare for the future amid one of the hottest summers on record
A construction crew resting in 104-degree temperatures while working on a project along Slaughter Lane. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact Newspaper) From dogs in heat-protectant boots to construction workers advocating for additional protections, Austin’s historically hot summer has ranged from inconvenient to dangerous. This year, Austin hit record-high temperatures at least...
The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You
A new report shows the best and worst Whataburgers in the state of Texas based on Google reviews.
South Texas student apprehended for making threats to take firearm to campus
The post warned to 'not go to school tomorrow.'
You can fly roundtrip from Austin to Hawaii for under $400
Kick off 2023 with a tropical adventure.
ktswblog.net
San Marcos to San Antonio & Austin via hyperloop? Elon Musk says yes
AUSTIN— The state of Texas has seen some high-profile figures move to the state recently, and Elon Musk is one. The billionaire’s presence has already been felt in the state with the Tesla Giga Factory set to start production on the Cybertruck in 2023. However, the founder of Telsa isn’t stopping at building factories. In a series of tweets, Elon Musk proposes the construction of an underground Hyperloop tunnel connecting Austin to San Antonio.
fox7austin.com
Rainy week forecasted, isolated spotty showers expected today
AUSTIN, Texas - A rainy week ahead! We are tracking two lows, a slow-moving front, and tropical moisture heading for Texas. When you add it all up you will get multiple rounds of rain this week. The isolated to spotty showers will start later today coming in from the Gulf...
