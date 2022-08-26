ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockhart, TX

FanSided

Texas football vs. ULM: Opening Odds for regular season opener

Just six days away now from the start of the regular season slate, Texas football is close to taking the field at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for the opener against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks out of the Sun Belt. On Sep. 3, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will take to the field at DKR for the first game since Black Friday 2021 against what looks to be a pretty beatable opponent in ULM.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 1

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Check out our rankings for Week 1 of the season, which featured such matchups as LBJ vs Manor, Bowie vs Vista Ridge, Dripping Springs vs Vandegrift and more. View the highlights and scores for Week...
AUSTIN, TX
post-register.com

Hipolito “Polo” Ruiz

Hipolito “Polo” Ruiz, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away on August 24, 2022, in Kyle, Texas surrounded by his family. He was 77 years old. He was born in Maxwell, Texas to the late Rosendo Ruiz and Olegaria Garcia on August 13, 1945. He was employed by...
KYLE, TX
KTSA

Texas Lottery moves into new Austin headquarters

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 28: In this photo illustration, a lottery ticket is shown on a Chevron gas station countertop on July 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The lottery jackpot has increased to $1 Billion after not being matched Tuesday night. (Photo illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA...
AUSTIN, TX
post-register.com

Lena Janelle Sewell

It is with great sorrow the family of Lena Janelle Sewell announces her passing on August 28, 2022. Lena was born July 2, 1926, in Lockhart, Texas to Minnie and Andrew Elliott. She met her love, James Sewell in January 1939 and married him on October 15, 1942. Lena is...
LOCKHART, TX
post-register.com

Barbara Kay Smith Stroud

Barbie, 59, passed away Wednesday. She was a daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and a friend to everyone she met. Barbie was born in Lockhart, Texas, the third child of Mary and Jim Smith. She graduated from Lockhart high school in 1981 where she played basketball and was a twirler with the marching band. After high school she moved to Austin and worked for Newmark Homes for 16 years. During this time, she married and had a beautiful baby girl, Lindsey Kay Stroud. Lindsey was the love of Barbie’s life.
LOCKHART, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 12-25, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 12-25, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Central Texans prepare for the future amid one of the hottest summers on record

A construction crew resting in 104-degree temperatures while working on a project along Slaughter Lane. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact Newspaper) From dogs in heat-protectant boots to construction workers advocating for additional protections, Austin’s historically hot summer has ranged from inconvenient to dangerous. This year, Austin hit record-high temperatures at least...
AUSTIN, TX
ktswblog.net

San Marcos to San Antonio & Austin via hyperloop? Elon Musk says yes

AUSTIN— The state of Texas has seen some high-profile figures move to the state recently, and Elon Musk is one. The billionaire’s presence has already been felt in the state with the Tesla Giga Factory set to start production on the Cybertruck in 2023. However, the founder of Telsa isn’t stopping at building factories. In a series of tweets, Elon Musk proposes the construction of an underground Hyperloop tunnel connecting Austin to San Antonio.
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

Rainy week forecasted, isolated spotty showers expected today

AUSTIN, Texas - A rainy week ahead! We are tracking two lows, a slow-moving front, and tropical moisture heading for Texas. When you add it all up you will get multiple rounds of rain this week. The isolated to spotty showers will start later today coming in from the Gulf...
AUSTIN, TX

