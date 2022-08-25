ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
Deputies find missing 15-year-old runaway

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Aug. 27. Officials have reported that the girl has been found safe and in good health. According to reports, Aubrey Parker left a friend's residence in Luling and...
BRPD finds woman shot in vehicle on Glen Oaks Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 59-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Rosalind Scott was shot around 1:34 a.m. in the 4700 block of Glen Oaks Drive. Police say Scott died at the scene. Anyone with...
Violent weekend across Baton Rouge leaves 3 dead

Water emergency declared in Jackson, Miss. Officials say residents should boil their water for three minutes fully before using it to brush their teeth or cook food. LPSO searching for individuals allegedly involved in car burglaries.
Police looking for woman accused of stabbing Ponchatoula store clerk

Sparklight is challenging the grant for another provider to come in and provide broadband services. Louisiana Women Lead recruits women across the state interested in politics.
Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
Woman accused of stabbing gas station clerk in Ponchatoula located after flipping truck, stabbing self, officials say

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk last Friday (Aug. 26) in Ponchatoula was located after her truck flipped in St. Tammany Parish. Deputies say Tabitha Mielke, 32, of Lacombe, attacked a Texaco gas station clerk on Highway 22 in Ponchatoula. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Shooting victim found dead inside vehicle, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A homicide investigation is underway after Baton Rouge police say a shooting victim was found dead inside a vehicle on Sunday, Aug. 28. Investigators said Rosalind Scott, 59, was discovered on Glen Oaks Drive near Beechwood Drive early Sunday morning. They added Scott died at the scene.
Woman found shot to death in ditch

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a ditch on Saturday, Aug. 27. BRPD said Jessica Green, 39, had been shot. According to detectives, she was found along Hiawatha Avenue near Navajo Street, which...
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. Traffic stops are not normally included. August 21 07:00 Several juveniles that were advised to not return at Cafe Mosaic that now has returned. 09:54 Daughter has not retur

A victim of a June 2021 shooting in Opelousas read a press release on October 2021 and identified one of the shooters, which led to an arrest, according to a news release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. On June 24, 2021, sheriff’s detectives received information from Opelousas Police about a shooting in the Alice and Story street area of Opelousas. The victim told Opelousas Police…
Teenager detained after child was shot at Baton Rouge apartment Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was questioned Friday morning after another child was shot and wounded at an apartment complex. The shooting was first reported shortly before 8 a.m. at the Copper Ridge apartments on Lobdell Boulevard, south of Greenwell Springs Road. Sources told WBRZ that a girl was taken...
Woman found shot dead in vehicle Sunday morning; BPRD investigating

A woman was found shot dead in a vehicle early Sunday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said. Officers found Rosalind Scott, 59, in the 4700 block of Glen Oaks Drive, BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene. Additional details were not immediately available as...
Arrest made after shooting outside Plank Road gas station

BATON ROUGE - A 27-year-old was arrested after he allegedly got into an argument with another man at a gas station on Plank Road and killed him. The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Desmond Coates on Monday. The department believes he is connected with the shooting death of Jeremy Williams, 35, that happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Aug. 14.
