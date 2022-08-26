Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon exec says new startup accelerator class can boost hospitals, healthcare
Amazon Web Services has picked 10 startups for its accelerator program focused on health equity that a top executive told Becker's can not only help reduce disparities but boost hospitals and the healthcare system as a whole. Over the four-week program, the startups will receive business and technical mentorship from...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healee raises $2M for US telehealth expansion
Telehealth and digital health startup Healee has raised $2 million in seed funding to expand services in the U.S. Healee works with healthcare organizations to expedite the launch of their digital health offerings. The seed funding round was led by Nina Capital with participation from Calm/Storm Ventures, Kaya VC and Eleven Ventures, according to an Aug. 30 Healee news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 recent hospital and health system partnerships with Big Tech
Big Tech companies including Amazon, Google and Microsoft been making headway in the healthcare industry through partnerships with hospitals and health systems. Here are five recent collaborations reported by Becker's:. 1. Healthcare organizations are choosing Microsoft for the cloud because of its stability, its advancement in recent years and their...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hardest tech roles to fill in healthcare
IT staffers are in demand at hospitals and health systems across the country, and healthcare tech executives often struggle to find people to hire for the roles. Here are the five healthcare tech positions that took the longest to fill in the second quarter of 2022, according to a Medical Device Network analysis of millions of job postings (by the average number of days the openings were advertised online):
beckershospitalreview.com
Nonprofit hospital, health system financial metrics: 5 things to know
U.S. not-for-profit healthcare providers showed remarkable improvements to acute healthcare medians in 2021 compared to 2020, despite challenges presented by multiple surges of COVID-19 and a significant labor shortage, according to an Aug. 24 analysis from S&P Global Ratings. The trend underscores the demand for services and the resiliency of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cyber risk mitigation adds cost pressures to nonprofit hospitals
The costs associated with cyber risk mitigation are more expensive for not-for-profit hospitals, according to an Aug. 29 report from Fitch Ratings. Cyberattacks can affect the quality of care by affecting medical devices or denying access to patient data. According to a September 2021 survey and report from the Ponemon Institute and Censient, ransomware attacks resulted in delays and increased lengths of stay in most cases, and medical complications and higher mortality rates in rarer cases.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 chief digital officers on what layoffs mean for digital health industry
After a busy 2021, in which digital health companies raised many billions of dollars and some even went public, the market for startups offering tech-heavy services like virtual care and data analytics has slowed, leading many of the firms to cut jobs in 2022. Becker's reached out to hospital and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital construction on rise despite higher operational costs
A recent Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis healthcare report revealed that spending on hospital construction has reached a nearly record-setting high despite costs of operations increasing, Construction Dive reported Aug. 29. "Construction costs across all sectors, including healthcare, remain at all-time highs, exacerbated by the double-digit annualized inflation rates....
beckershospitalreview.com
14 recent digital health funding rounds
Despite a slowing funding market for digital health companies, investors continue to pour money into promising health tech ideas. Here are 14 of those investments reported by Becker's since June 27:. 1. Olio Health, which offers a digital platform for post-acute care, landed a $13 million series A growth investment...
beckershospitalreview.com
Q&A with CIO Dr. Zafar Chaudry on what US could learn about healthcare data-sharing from other parts of the world
Zafar Chaudry, MD, has been involved in health IT for more than three decades, working in both the United States and United Kingdom. So he has a unique perspective on how patient data exchange operates in two totally different healthcare systems. Becker's recently talked to Dr. Chaudry, now senior vice...
beckershospitalreview.com
Medicare Shared Savings Program saves Medicare more than $1.6B
The CMS Medicare Shared Savings Program retained $1.66 billion in 2021 compared to spending targets, according to an Aug. 30 press release shared with Becker's. The Medicare Shared Savings Program worked with Accountable Care Organizations to attain the savings. This is the fifth consecutive year the program has generated savings and performance results.
beckershospitalreview.com
Social threats to older adults' healthcare: 7 things to know
Economic instability, loneliness and food insecurity are the top social barriers affecting older adults' access to care, according to a study from Alignment Healthcare, an insurtech carrier of Medicare Advantage plans. The study was conducted by research firm Toluna and sponsored by the insurtech company, according to an Aug. 29...
beckershospitalreview.com
Epic to offer blood transfusion information to its network of hospitals
Epic entered into an agreement with medical technology company Haemonetics Corp. to offer its blood bank information system to Epic's network of hospitals. The system, dubbed SafeTrace Tx, is a transfusion management system used in blood banks to provide comprehensive management of patients and blood products that help determine blood product suitability for patient transfusion, according to an Aug. 29 press release.
beckershospitalreview.com
How the future excites 4 revenue cycle leaders
Here's what four revenue cycle leaders recently told Becker's excites them most about the future:. Christopher Ault. Chief Revenue Officer at Cooper University Health Care (Camden, N.J.): I think we are just scratching the surface of how creative and consumer-friendly healthcare can be. Despite unprecedented attention, regulation and investment into price transparency and a consumer-friendly financial model, healthcare is a wildly consumer-unfriendly process for most patients. Regardless of how slick your intake process, there is typically a limit to how far a consumer can get on their own into the financial process. As long as there is still an underlying sea of red tape, preauthorization requirements, varying medical necessity guidelines and administrative burden, that will be the case.
beckershospitalreview.com
6 recent health equity investments over $10M
Here are six health equity investments over $10 million that Becker's has covered since July 25:. 1. HHS, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, announced on Aug. 29 an investment of more than $20 million for initiatives aiming to improve maternal and infant health. 2. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health...
beckershospitalreview.com
The Essentials of a Data Stewardship Strategy
Everyday, we create 2.5 quintillion bytes of data (yes, that number has 17 zeroes in it!). And the pace of data creation only continues to accelerate. As good data stewards, we must take ownership of the data we create and harness it to solve healthcare’s challenges while making our systems more efficient.
beckershospitalreview.com
FTC sues Kochava for selling people's reproductive health, addiction treatment data
The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit Aug. 29 against data broker Kochava, alleging the company sells information that could be used to track people's reproductive health and addiction treatment activities. "Where consumers seek out healthcare, receive counseling or celebrate their faith is private information that shouldn't be sold to...
beckershospitalreview.com
MedMinder lands $35M in funding to expand senior at-home care
Senior-focused pharmaceutical company MedMinder has landed a $35 million investment used to expand care to seniors at home. MedMinder offers a product line of digital pill dispensers, presorted medication trays and personalized clinical care. SWK Holdings Corp. provided a credit facility partnership, and existing equity partner Accelmed Partners provided an additional investment, according to an Aug. 30 MedMinder news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
What does 'quiet quitting' look like at hospitals?
The trend of "quiet quitting" has recently gained traction on social media, referring to a phenomenon in which workers to reduce their enthusiasm at work and stick to the minimum expectations of their role. Some professionals, including Generation Z workers, have embraced the concept as an increased form of work-life balance, and others see it as a lesser-version of actually quitting. Regardless of how an individual interprets the idea, the concept is not new among the U.S. workforce or in healthcare, according to Jeremy Sadlier, executive director of the American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration.
