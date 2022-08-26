Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to FireJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises 6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Restaurants supporting CURE Childhood cancer in SeptemberMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Eater
The Ethos Behind This Award-Winning Marietta Restaurant Is to Keep It Simple
Welcome to Industry Talks, where Eater shines the spotlight on Atlanta chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, and restaurant owners to provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their world. Food has always been important to Spring chef and co-owner Brian So and his family. “My grandmother lived with us her whole life and she...
adventuresinatlanta.com
TEQUILA TASTING TIME AT TWO URBAN LICKS
Featuring Tequila Ocho, Banhez Mezcal, Featured Cocktail, Food Pairings and More. Tuesday, August 30th at 6 p.m. It’s tequila time at TWO urban licks on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Featuring Blanco and Reposado from Tequila Ocho and Banhez Mezcal‘s Ensamble and Joven Espadin, tequila enthusiasts are invited to gather and embark on a unique tequila-tasting journey while enjoying city views on TWO’s expansive, dog-friendly patio. Beginning at 6 p.m., imbibers are invited to explore four new tequilas along with three dishes and a specialty cocktail, the Mojitorita. Food pairings created by award-winning Executive Chef Jay Swift include Brisket Empanadas, Salmon Chips, and Pimento Chicharrons. For ages 21 and up, tickets to the tequila tasting at TWO urban licks are $50 per person. To make a reservation or for more information, visit twourbanlicks.com or call 404.522.4622. TWO urban licks is located on the Atlanta BeltLine at 820 Ralph McGill Blvd. Atlanta, GA 30306.
secretatlanta.co
7 Awesome Things To Do In Morningside-Lenox Park
Nestled north of Virginia Highland is one of Atlanta’s most enchanting and beloved neighborhoods, Morningside-Lenox Park. Founded in 1923, this historic town is known for its architecturally eclectic homes, relaxing strolls, and so much more! There’s an unbeatable wealth of things to do, so we’re here to break it down for y’all with some of the best! Here are 7 awesome things to do in Atlanta’s Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood.
thechampionnewspaper.com
New eatery Platez continues a grandmother’s legacy
Rolling silverware in napkins was a young Etanya Lucas’s introduction to the restaurant business. During her formative years, she watched how her grandmother prepared food, greeted customers, and expressed joy in having people enjoy a meal and return continuously to her restaurant for her food. Those experiences and Lucas’s...
secretatlanta.co
This Mind-Blowing Museum Of Illusions Will Open In Atlanta This Winter
Museum of Illusions has become recognized world-wide for providing an interactive, immersive and fun experience for everyone! With over 30 worldwide locations, Atlanta is joining the long-list of cities home to this exciting place for all generations to come together, and get lost in their unbeatable mini-verse of mirages, fantasies, and illusion!
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend is around the corner! Many consider the three-day weekend to be the unofficial end of summer and a chance to get out of town. However, there are numerous events and festivals that can provide a fantastic mini-vacation close to home. Check out these 10 incredible Labor Day...
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
This is going to be a great week for Atlanta concerts – but what’s new? So many amazing artists are coming to the city this week. I had to be sure to give you the scoop at the top of the week so you can plan accordingly!. Imagine...
secretatlanta.co
7 Best CBD Shops in Atlanta To Help Take Away Stress
As cannabis reform is changing little by little throughout different states, Georgia has also started to be more inclusive in the CBD and THC community. Atlanta’s budding community of CBD enthusiast has continued to blossom and expand over the past few years. Below are 7 local CBD shops to get everything from edibles, vapes and more! Check them out:
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'Hooch
When we read that Atlanta's Canoe Restaurant is celebrating 27 years this August, we decided it would be a great spot to celebrate our own August wedding anniversary. But since Covid, we've been avoiding crowds in tight spaces.
CBS 46
‘Save the Video Store!’ hits Underground Atlanta Sept. 16
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The immersive experience Save the Video Store! will come to Underground Atlanta Sept. 16 with a new twist. This edition of the event will be a horror-themed experience just in time for Halloween!. The Marietta edition was drenched in nostalgia for the late 1980s and early...
CBS 46
‘Stranger Things: The Experience’ coming to Pullman Yards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The newest experience to hit Pullman Yards will arrive just in time for Halloween. Stranger Things: The Experience will arrive in Atlanta Oct. 22. The interactive experience based on the Netflix megahit follows a brand new storyline where guests must explore the Upside Down and escape from Vecna. After escaping, guests will be able to explore Mix-Tape, a space where they can grab a USS Butterscotch sundae at Scoops Ahoy and try a cocktail at the first ever Stranger Things-themed bar.
secretatlanta.co
This PAW Patrol Play Zone Will Open At The Children’s Museum Of Atlanta
The Children’s Museum Of Atlanta has become an institution part of growing up in the ATL. Where learning and play-time collide to provide Atlanta’s little ones with an exciting line-up of exhibitions and events throughout the year. Their newest addition that’s soon to open is perfect if you...
budgettravel.com
5 Unique Things to Do in Atlanta
Atlanta known as “Hot ‘Lanta” is home to CNN, The World of Coca-Cola, Centennial Olympic Park, the Georgia Aquarium and the National Center for Civil & Human Rights! Travel beyond these typical tourist sites to 5 unique Atlanta experiences. Note: If you purchase through links on our...
msn.com
'With heavy hearts' | Sandy Springs restaurant closes after 40 years
A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love, and memories, and for that,...
wclk.com
SEPTEMBER 18: 'Jazz in the Garden' featuring Tony Hightower
The Hammonds House Museum presents Jazz in the Garden featuring Atlanta-based vocalist, TONY HIGHTOWER, on Sunday, September 18 from 3:30-5:30pm. The event is in conjunction with Joe Barry Carroll's "My View From Seven Feet" exhibition, which closes that weekend. "We should be careful in all of our providing for others...
secretatlanta.co
A Rad Stranger Things Experience Is Hitting Atlanta This Fall
The brand new immersive experience will transform Atlanta into Hawkins, Indiana — circa 1985. At Pullman Yards (225 Rogers St.), epic audiovisual sets, supernatural mysteries and pulse-racing encounters will bring the cult TV sensation to life right before your very eyes. El and the gang will be your guides...
atlantaonthecheap.com
Free & cheap things to do in metro Atlanta this week
Free paper shredding at The UPS Store, many participating locations (click for coupon info) Free paper shredding at The UPS Store, many participating locations (click for coupon info) $2 movies with Regal Summer Movie Express (start times vary) Little Acorns fun for preschoolers (outdoor event) ATL Songwriter Concert Series: live...
New tenants announced for phase two of The Interlock
The Interlock has signed new tenants for phase two of the West Midtown project at the intersection of Ethel and Northside Drive. Recently signed new leases for phase two include Starbucks, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, Salon Lofts and Five Guys. Phase two will be anchored by a 42,000-square-foot Publix grocery store, 670 rooms for Georgia […] The post New tenants announced for phase two of The Interlock appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
saportareport.com
In hindsight, it seems obvious
Part of the fun in looking back through time is examining the origins of the things that today we take for granted. Even though it is obvious that there clearly had to be a first for just about everything, that doesn’t make it any less interesting to find out just exactly how a particular “first” went down. So, once again, we pause to consider just exactly who was the first and what had to happen to make it that way in this week’s Stories of Atlanta.
Atlanta Housing breaks ground on affordable housing village
Atlanta Housing broke ground on a new project that will create 108 affordable units in the Adamsville neighborhood. “All 108 of these units are affordable. And we’re proud to be able to collaborate with Invest Atlanta, the City of Atlanta and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs in creating these vitally needed senior units,” said […] The post Atlanta Housing breaks ground on affordable housing village appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
