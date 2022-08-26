ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Eater

The Ethos Behind This Award-Winning Marietta Restaurant Is to Keep It Simple

Welcome to Industry Talks, where Eater shines the spotlight on Atlanta chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, and restaurant owners to provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their world. Food has always been important to Spring chef and co-owner Brian So and his family. “My grandmother lived with us her whole life and she...
ATLANTA, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

TEQUILA TASTING TIME AT TWO URBAN LICKS

Featuring Tequila Ocho, Banhez Mezcal, Featured Cocktail, Food Pairings and More. Tuesday, August 30th at 6 p.m. It’s tequila time at TWO urban licks on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Featuring Blanco and Reposado from Tequila Ocho and Banhez Mezcal‘s Ensamble and Joven Espadin, tequila enthusiasts are invited to gather and embark on a unique tequila-tasting journey while enjoying city views on TWO’s expansive, dog-friendly patio. Beginning at 6 p.m., imbibers are invited to explore four new tequilas along with three dishes and a specialty cocktail, the Mojitorita. Food pairings created by award-winning Executive Chef Jay Swift include Brisket Empanadas, Salmon Chips, and Pimento Chicharrons. For ages 21 and up, tickets to the tequila tasting at TWO urban licks are $50 per person. To make a reservation or for more information, visit  twourbanlicks.com or call 404.522.4622. TWO urban licks is located on the Atlanta BeltLine at 820 Ralph McGill Blvd. Atlanta, GA 30306.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

7 Awesome Things To Do In Morningside-Lenox Park

Nestled north of Virginia Highland is one of Atlanta’s most enchanting and beloved neighborhoods, Morningside-Lenox Park. Founded in 1923, this historic town is known for its architecturally eclectic homes, relaxing strolls, and so much more! There’s an unbeatable wealth of things to do, so we’re here to break it down for y’all with some of the best! Here are 7 awesome things to do in Atlanta’s Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

New eatery Platez continues a grandmother’s legacy

Rolling silverware in napkins was a young Etanya Lucas’s introduction to the restaurant business. During her formative years, she watched how her grandmother prepared food, greeted customers, and expressed joy in having people enjoy a meal and return continuously to her restaurant for her food. Those experiences and Lucas’s...
DECATUR, GA
secretatlanta.co

This Mind-Blowing Museum Of Illusions Will Open In Atlanta This Winter

Museum of Illusions has become recognized world-wide for providing an interactive, immersive and fun experience for everyone! With over 30 worldwide locations, Atlanta is joining the long-list of cities home to this exciting place for all generations to come together, and get lost in their unbeatable mini-verse of mirages, fantasies, and illusion!
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend is around the corner! Many consider the three-day weekend to be the unofficial end of summer and a chance to get out of town. However, there are numerous events and festivals that can provide a fantastic mini-vacation close to home. Check out these 10 incredible Labor Day...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

This is going to be a great week for Atlanta concerts – but what’s new? So many amazing artists are coming to the city this week. I had to be sure to give you the scoop at the top of the week so you can plan accordingly!. Imagine...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

7 Best CBD Shops in Atlanta To Help Take Away Stress

As cannabis reform is changing little by little throughout different states, Georgia has also started to be more inclusive in the CBD and THC community. Atlanta’s budding community of CBD enthusiast has continued to blossom and expand over the past few years. Below are 7 local CBD shops to get everything from edibles, vapes and more! Check them out:
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

‘Save the Video Store!’ hits Underground Atlanta Sept. 16

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The immersive experience Save the Video Store! will come to Underground Atlanta Sept. 16 with a new twist. This edition of the event will be a horror-themed experience just in time for Halloween!. The Marietta edition was drenched in nostalgia for the late 1980s and early...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

‘Stranger Things: The Experience’ coming to Pullman Yards

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The newest experience to hit Pullman Yards will arrive just in time for Halloween. Stranger Things: The Experience will arrive in Atlanta Oct. 22. The interactive experience based on the Netflix megahit follows a brand new storyline where guests must explore the Upside Down and escape from Vecna. After escaping, guests will be able to explore Mix-Tape, a space where they can grab a USS Butterscotch sundae at Scoops Ahoy and try a cocktail at the first ever Stranger Things-themed bar.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

This PAW Patrol Play Zone Will Open At The Children’s Museum Of Atlanta

The Children’s Museum Of Atlanta has become an institution part of growing up in the ATL. Where learning and play-time collide to provide Atlanta’s little ones with an exciting line-up of exhibitions and events throughout the year. Their newest addition that’s soon to open is perfect if you...
ATLANTA, GA
budgettravel.com

5 Unique Things to Do in Atlanta

Atlanta known as “Hot ‘Lanta” is home to CNN, The World of Coca-Cola, Centennial Olympic Park, the Georgia Aquarium and the National Center for Civil & Human Rights! Travel beyond these typical tourist sites to 5 unique Atlanta experiences. Note: If you purchase through links on our...
ATLANTA, GA
wclk.com

SEPTEMBER 18: 'Jazz in the Garden' featuring Tony Hightower

The Hammonds House Museum presents Jazz in the Garden featuring Atlanta-based vocalist, TONY HIGHTOWER, on Sunday, September 18 from 3:30-5:30pm. The event is in conjunction with Joe Barry Carroll's "My View From Seven Feet" exhibition, which closes that weekend. "We should be careful in all of our providing for others...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

A Rad Stranger Things Experience Is Hitting Atlanta This Fall

The brand new immersive experience will transform Atlanta into Hawkins, Indiana — circa 1985. At Pullman Yards (225 Rogers St.), epic audiovisual sets, supernatural mysteries and pulse-racing encounters will bring the cult TV sensation to life right before your very eyes. El and the gang will be your guides...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaonthecheap.com

Free & cheap things to do in metro Atlanta this week

Free paper shredding at The UPS Store, many participating locations (click for coupon info) Free paper shredding at The UPS Store, many participating locations (click for coupon info) $2 movies with Regal Summer Movie Express (start times vary) Little Acorns fun for preschoolers (outdoor event) ATL Songwriter Concert Series: live...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

New tenants announced for phase two of The Interlock

The Interlock has signed new tenants for phase two of the West Midtown project at the intersection of Ethel and Northside Drive. Recently signed new leases for phase two include Starbucks, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, Salon Lofts and Five Guys. Phase two will be anchored by a 42,000-square-foot Publix grocery store, 670 rooms for Georgia […] The post New tenants announced for phase two of The Interlock  appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

In hindsight, it seems obvious

Part of the fun in looking back through time is examining the origins of the things that today we take for granted. Even though it is obvious that there clearly had to be a first for just about everything, that doesn’t make it any less interesting to find out just exactly how a particular “first” went down. So, once again, we pause to consider just exactly who was the first and what had to happen to make it that way in this week’s Stories of Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta Housing breaks ground on affordable housing village

Atlanta Housing broke ground on a new project that will create 108 affordable units in the Adamsville neighborhood. “All 108 of these units are affordable. And we’re proud to be able to collaborate with Invest Atlanta, the City of Atlanta and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs in creating these vitally needed senior units,” said […] The post Atlanta Housing breaks ground on affordable housing village appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA

