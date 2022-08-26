Read full article on original website
Related
KOMO News
Rum Creek now biggest fire in the state, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Firefighters from NW Oregon headed to fight Rum Creek Fire. The fire started...
KOMO News
Oregon wildfire grows rapidly, destroys several structures
MERLIN, Ore. — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures, after forcing evacuations and prompting the state to take command of efforts to contain the blaze, officials said Sunday. The Rum Creek Fire has burned almost 15 square...
KOMO News
9/11 tour honoring fallen soldiers arrives in Washington state
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — On Saturday, 'Task Force Tribute' made a stop in Western Washington at the Skagit County Fairgrounds. The task force is a veteran-inspired journey across the United States. It started in Michigan. 'Project RELO,' an organization that focuses on improving the quality and number of career...
KOMO News
Washington Poison Center offers recommendations to combat fentanyl overdoses
A statewide increase in fentanyl overdoses is so steep that the Washington Poison Center is outlining ways someone can help a person overdosing. T“Because this is so new and we’re not as familiar with it, really bringing awareness of what this looks like when someone is overdosing,” said Sasha Kaiser the Associate Medical Director at the Washington Poison Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
Educators from Seattle Public Schools set to vote on strike authorization this weekend
SEATTLE — Educators in Washington state's largest district are set to vote this week on a strike authorization as contracts for nearly 6,000 educators in Seattle expire on Wednesday. Seattle Public Schools is one of the many districts in which teachers and districts are battling over contract negotiations. The...
Comments / 0