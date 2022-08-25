ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Suit: District defamed teacher over Jan. 6 Trump rally

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

A Pennsylvania teacher who attended Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington has sued his former school district, saying it destroyed his reputation and career by falsely linking him to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Jason Moorehead claims that Allentown School District officials were motivated by “ideological hatred” for his conservative politics when the district announced one day after the riot that one of its teachers “was involved in the electoral college protest that took place at the United States Capitol Building.”

Moorehead said he was nowhere near the Capitol that day. He has never been charged with a crime.

The district suspended Moorehead for six months, then ordered him to return to work. Moorehead refused, saying a return to the classroom was impossible after district officials deliberately turned the community against him in a bid to force his resignation. The district never retracted its statement or cleared his name, he said, and individual school board members whipped up a public frenzy against him even though his teaching record was spotless.

Last month, the school board fired him over his refusal to return to work.

Now Moorehead, 45, is seeking monetary damages and a retraction, saying his 18-year education career is finished. Moorehead said he has been subjected to harassment and death threats, and the ordeal has placed a severe financial burden on his family. His wife has filed for divorce.

He sued in Lehigh County Court on Tuesday, alleging violations of his constitutional rights.

“It is impossible for me to return to any kind of educational environment working with children because it’s been so poisoned,” the middle school social studies teacher said in a phone interview.

The district’s lawyer, John Freund III, said Moorehead’s rights were “scrupulously protected” while district officials probed his activities on Jan. 6. “At the conclusion of the investigation Mr. Moorehead was reinstated, but he failed to return to work,” Freund said.

The district had previously found fault with Moorehead’s social media posts about the events of Jan. 6, and not just his presence in Washington that day. At one point, Moorehead posted a selfie of himself on Facebook in a “Make America Great Again” hat and carrying a Revolutionary War-era flag, captioning it: “Doing my civic duty!” Moorehead also shared a post that said: “Don’t worry everyone the capitol is insured,” appending his own one-word comment: “This.”

In its July 2021 reinstatement letter, the district told Moorehead that his posts were “distasteful, insensitive, inconsiderate, thoughtless, uncaring.” Moorehead’s lawsuit said the posts were protected by the First Amendment.

“To be accused of horrible things has destroyed my life,” Moorehead said. “It’s one of those things where I’m struggling each day to figure out my new purpose, because everything I had has been taken from me.”

Moorehead’s lawyer, Francis Malofiy, is also asking a judge to strike down part of the state’s public school code, which says a teacher can be fired for advocating “un-American or subversive doctrines.” The district’s lawyer had cited that section of the code in a newspaper interview about the district’s investigation of Moorehead.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Arizona judge slaps down Finchem, Gosar over defamation suit

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge has ordered three Republicans, including secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem and U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, to pay $75,000 in attorney fees for filing a defamation suit against a former Democratic lawmaker “primarily for purposes of harassment.” The Republicans filed the lawsuit last year against former Democratic state Rep. Charlene Fernandez after she called for an investigation of their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The judge dismissed the lawsuit in April, saying Fernandez’s request was protected by the First Amendment’s rights to free speech and to petition the government. The lawsuit was “groundless and not made in good faith,” Yuma County Judge Pro Tem Levi Gunderson ruled on Monday, adding that it appeared to have been “written for an audience other than the assigned trial court judge.” Gunderson said legal filings by the Republicans made irrelevant references to open borders and Democrats Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

US: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate this month and has identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information,” according to a court filing Monday. The filing...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Allentown, PA
Society
Allentown, PA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Allentown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Fox News host stunned after DOJ revelation: “These are these are the biggest secrets in the world”

Steve Doocy hosts "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on August 30, 2022 in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The United States Department of Justice filed an extraordinary legal briefing late Tuesday night revealing that it has "multiple sources of evidence" that former President Donald Trump and his confederates "likely" obstructed its investigation into how and why hundreds of documents containing the most sensitive of state secrets were casually stashed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

NEW YORK (AP) — Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards across New York’s Times Square, city authorities are posting new signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.” The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits. New York is among a half-dozen states that had key provisions of its gun laws invalidated by the high court because of a requirement for applicants to prove they had “proper cause” for a permit. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that she and her fellow Democrats in the state Legislature took action the next week because the ruling “destroyed the ability for a governor to be able to protect her citizens from people who carry concealed weapons anywhere they choose.” The quickly adopted law, however, has led to confusion and court challenges from gun owners who say it improperly limits their constitutional rights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Conservative Politics#Protest#Allentown School District#The School Board
The Associated Press

Republicans notably silent, split as Trump probe deepens

WASHINGTON (AP) — At first, Republicans were highly critical of the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, but as new details emerge about the more than 100 classified documents the former president haphazardly stashed at his private club Republicans have grown notably silent. The deepening investigation into Trump’s handling of sensitive government information has disclosed damaging and unsettling new details. With every court filing there is new information about the cache of documents the former president took with him from the White House and the potential national security concerns. While the unprecedented search has galvanized many Republicans to Trump’s defense, others in the party are unwilling to speak up, often wary of crossing him. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell declined to respond Wednesday when asked about the latest developments in the Justice Department’s probe. “I don’t have any observations about that,” McConnell told reporters in Kentucky.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Podcaster ruled ineligible in race for Ohio elections chief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A conservative podcaster who embraces former President Donald Trump’s discredited claims of a stolen 2020 election isn’t eligible to appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate vying to challenge Ohio’s Republican elections chief, according to an assistant secretary of state’s letter decertifying her candidacy. Terpsehore “Tore” Maras had vowed to appeal if incumbent GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office rejected her candidacy after a state Republican official challenged it in his capacity as an Ohio voter. In a letter Tuesday, an assistant secretary of state handling the matter upheld the recommendation of a judge who reviewed the protest brought by Ohio Republican Party Executive Director Justin Bis. Retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice Terrence O’Donnell heard the challenge to dozens of the signatures that initially had qualified Maras for the ballot. O’Donnell determined some were invalid, leaving Maras several names short of the required 5,000. He recommended she be tossed from the ballot.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Associated Press

Abortion vote returns spotlight to obscure Michigan board

A once obscure Michigan elections panel is back in the spotlight after rejecting a ballot initiative asking voters whether abortion rights should be enshrined in the state’s constitution and another to expand voting in the state. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked 2-2 on party lines on both initiatives Wednesday. Abortion rights supporters have already said they will ask the state Supreme Court to intervene to place the measure on the November ballot. The organization backing the voting measure is expected do the same. The board last came under national scrutiny in November 2020 when then-President Donald Trump and his supporters tried to convince Republican members not to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the state. One GOP member abstained, but the other joined Democrats in voting to certify.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Kansas district settles lawsuit over student pronouns

A Kansas school district will pay a former middle school teacher $95,000 to settle a lawsuit she filed after she was disciplined for refusing to use a student’s preferred pronouns, her attorneys announced Wednesday. Pamela Ricard, a former math teacher at Fort Riley Middle School, sued the Geary County School District in March after she was reprimanded and suspended for three days in the spring of 2021. She said the district’s policies on preferred pronouns violated her religious beliefs. Ricard said the district denied her request for a religious exemption to its policy that teachers use students’ preferred names and pronouns in school. Teachers also were told to conceal a student’s preference by using legal names when addressing parents, if that was the student’s wish, according to the lawsuit. “No school district should ever force teachers to willfully deceive parents or engage in any speech that violates their deeply held religious beliefs,” said Tyson Langhofer, the director of the Alliance Defending Freedom Center for Academic Freedom, which filed the lawsuit along with the Kriegshauser Ney Law Group.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
The Associated Press

Chinook Indian Nation members rally for federal recognition

SEATTLE (AP) — Members of the Chinook Indian Nation rallied Monday on the steps of a federal building in Seattle to raise awareness for their long fight to get federal recognition. Chairman Tony Johnson, whose tribal name is Naschio, told KNKX Public Radio that his great-great-grandfather and other leaders first hired lawyers to sue for their lands back in the 1890s. Federal recognition would mean access to federal dollars for healthcare and housing for this group of tribes, which are based in Southwestern Washington, particularly Pacific County. The rally was the start of a campaign by Chinook leadership, they said, to pressure Washington Senator Patty Murray and Senator Maria Cantwell to use their influence in Congress to get the Chinook recognized. For a brief time twenty years ago, the Clinton administration recognized the Chinook Indian Nation, but the Bush administration revoked that decision in 2002 after another Indigenous nation in Washington state, the Quinault, appealed to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy