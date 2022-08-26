ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

1 shot, killed outside tobacco shop in Durham Tuesday night, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been killed outside of a tobacco and vape shop in Durham, police said Tuesday night. The Durham Police Department is currently on scene in a parking lot at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Cole Mill Road in northwest Durham investigating a homicide.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Body of missing NC 81-year-old found after week-long search

High Point, N.C. — The body of a missing 81-year-old North Carolina woman was found in a forest after a week-long search, according to the High Point Police Department. Authorities initially sent out a silver alert for Heddie Dawkins last Wednesday after her family reported her missing. Dawkins was seen on doorbell camera footage leaving her home at 1:30 a.m. and then seen later near her home around 9 a.m.
HIGH POINT, NC
cbs17

Man shot in north Durham, taken to hospital, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in north Durham, police said. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Castle Road. Officers said they found an adult male with...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Crime & Safety
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police: Suspect in University Gardens Homicide Turns Self In

After nearly three days of investigation into a fatal shooting, the Chapel Hill Police Department said it charged a man with first-degree murder. A release from the department Sunday night said authorities have charged 22-year-old Anthony Wuanya Holman. Holman, who is listed as a Chapel Hill resident in the community alert, reportedly turned himself in on Sunday around 6 p.m.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Unc#Apartment Complex#Violent Crime#Unc Hospitals
WRAL News

Person found dead in Durham County

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera

Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera. Videocaptured by bystander Brandon Edwards shows Lance Mitchell Scott running from Raleigh police. It shows when a responding Raleigh police cruiser hit Scott, he keeps running and is shocked by a Taser deployed by an officer. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer:...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro couple hit floor when bullet came through wall

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro couple hit the floor of their home when a bullet came through their wall. The couple told FOX8 they heard several shots outside their West Florida Street home around 8:45 p.m. They never expected to be dodging a bullet. The couple told us police spent more than an hour […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy