cbs17
1 shot, killed outside tobacco shop in Durham Tuesday night, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been killed outside of a tobacco and vape shop in Durham, police said Tuesday night. The Durham Police Department is currently on scene in a parking lot at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Cole Mill Road in northwest Durham investigating a homicide.
Body of missing NC 81-year-old found after week-long search
High Point, N.C. — The body of a missing 81-year-old North Carolina woman was found in a forest after a week-long search, according to the High Point Police Department. Authorities initially sent out a silver alert for Heddie Dawkins last Wednesday after her family reported her missing. Dawkins was seen on doorbell camera footage leaving her home at 1:30 a.m. and then seen later near her home around 9 a.m.
Man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill Police said Sunday that a suspect has been charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old man.
cbs17
Man shot in north Durham, taken to hospital, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in north Durham, police said. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Castle Road. Officers said they found an adult male with...
Family says 12-year-old boy in coma after hit-and-run in Moore County
Moore County, N.C. — A 12-year-old boy is in a coma at UNC Hospital after a hit-and-run in Moore County. Family members told WRAL News Tyler Mane has several lacerations, broken ribs and a traumatic head injury. He is in a medically-induced coma. Authorities said Mane, a student at...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police: Suspect in University Gardens Homicide Turns Self In
After nearly three days of investigation into a fatal shooting, the Chapel Hill Police Department said it charged a man with first-degree murder. A release from the department Sunday night said authorities have charged 22-year-old Anthony Wuanya Holman. Holman, who is listed as a Chapel Hill resident in the community alert, reportedly turned himself in on Sunday around 6 p.m.
Possible body of missing High Point woman Heddie Dawkins found after 1-week search
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have found a body believed to be that of Heddie Dawkins nearly a week after she disappeared from her High Point home. Tuesday evening, officers responded to the 2300 block of Hickswood Road a short distance from Dawkins’ home. Police say foul play is not suspected. Officers […]
North Carolina woman arrested in man’s murder, warrants show
A woman in Wake County was arrested for murder on Friday, according to arrest warrants.
In his second arrest on the same day, video shows a man hit by a Raleigh police cruiser, shocked by Taser
Raleigh, N.C. — Video captured by a bystander shows a Wayne County man get hit by a Raleigh police cruiser and shocked by a Taser in what was his second arrest on the same day. Lance Mitchell Scott’s second arrest happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday on South Bloodworth...
Wakefield High locked down on first day of school after shooting nearby
Raleigh, N.C. — The first day of the 2022-23 school year saw the first Code Red lockdown at Wakefield High School in Raleigh. No one was allowed to enter or exit the building for about 20 minutes, according to a letter from Principal Malik Bazzell to parents. Bazzell cited...
Person found dead in Durham County
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
cbs17
Cary mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes. Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people...
WRAL
Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera
Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera. Videocaptured by bystander Brandon Edwards shows Lance Mitchell Scott running from Raleigh police. It shows when a responding Raleigh police cruiser hit Scott, he keeps running and is shocked by a Taser deployed by an officer. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer:...
Greensboro couple hit floor when bullet came through wall
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro couple hit the floor of their home when a bullet came through their wall. The couple told FOX8 they heard several shots outside their West Florida Street home around 8:45 p.m. They never expected to be dodging a bullet. The couple told us police spent more than an hour […]
cbs17
Durham County Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation after man found
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Durham Monday night. On Monday at approximately 9:30 p.m., detectives from the sheriff’s office were called to the 1200 block of Junction Road to conduct a death investigation.
Durham's unarmed first responders are making an impact, data shows
Durham, N.C. — The city of Durham’s new team of unarmed first responders is helping lighten the load on police by responding to hundreds of calls, new data released Monday shows. In late June, Durham’s Community Safety Department launched new crisis pilot programs as part of its Holistic...
Chapel Hill police receive ‘numerous complaints’ about UNC student’s arrest by NC ALE agents, chief says
A North Carolina ALE spokesperson said the arrest of the 20-year-old student involved the use of force.
Durham police investigating stabbing near NCCU campus; victim not a student
Durham Police said they found someone who had been stabbed at the intersection of South Alston Avenue and East Lawson St.
Child in serious condition after being struck by car in Moore County hit-and-run
Moore County, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday a child is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Moore County. SHP said a child under the age of 15 was was walking with another child when he was hit by a car on Spies Road in Moore County near the Town of Robbins.
cbs17
Mid-August Durham head-on collision turns fatal after man succumbs to injuries, police confirm
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department confirmed Tuesday a man involved in a mid-August head-on collision on Interstate 85 has died of his injuries as of Friday. Christopher Beazley, 43, and Brayan Josue Amador-Alonso, 24, were involved in the head-on collision just after 4 a.m. on Aug. 14. Police said Beazley was struck by Amador-Alonso.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
