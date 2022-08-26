Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Local recovery centers awarded $2 million to reduce SUD mortality in Belknap County
LACONIA — kathy ireland Recovery Centers, in partnership with Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Archways, Ascension Recovery Services, and Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, have been awarded a $2 million Health Resources and Service Administration grant that will be used to reduce the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorders in Belknap County.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 80 service calls from noon Monday until noon Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
WMUR.com
Derry man killed 42 years ago while working at Salem hotel; case still unsolved
SALEM, N.H. — It's been 42 years since a Derry man was killed while working at a Salem hotel and the case is still unsolved. Investigators said Henry Travers Jr., was working as a night clerk at the Fireside Motel on Route 28 which is now the side of the Home Depot.
WMUR.com
5 additional arrests made in connection to University of New Hampshire hazing investigation
DURHAM, N.H. — Five more students are facing charges in connection to a hazing investigation at a University of New Hampshire fraternity, Durham police said. >> 46 members of University of New Hampshire fraternity face hazing charges. Their ages range from 19 to 21. Exact details on what members...
WMUR.com
Project brings safe, reliable water to 5 towns in New Hampshire
PLAISTOW, N.H. — A project that was just a dream 50 years ago has become a reality in Plaistow, which will now have a reliable source of drinking water. Plaistow is one of five towns that will now get water from Manchester Water Works. State and local officials celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the project Tuesday.
Dartmouth
More than just a primary: New Hampshire politics keeps voters and legislators engaged in local communities
With a notoriously centrist electorate and a large state legislature, legislators share that New Hampshire’s government and voting patterns are unparalleled in the rest of the nation. This article is featured in the 2022 Freshman special issue. As one of the country’s smallest swing states, New Hampshire occupies a...
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 110 service calls from last Thursday through Monday.
WMUR.com
Prosecutors pursue civil, probate efforts to keep man accused of rape behind bars
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man accused of a violent sexual assault is poised to walk free next month, but county prosecutors are taking the case to civil court to keep that from happening. Amuri Diole has been incarcerated since the alleged sexual assault in April last year. He was...
WMUR.com
Vermont man accused of setting fire to building in Lebanon
LEBANON, N.H. — A Vermont man is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire after he was accused of setting a maintenance building on fire in Lebanon. Lebanon police said crews were called Sunday morning to 5 Meadowbrook Village and found heavy fire coming from a maintenance building. The fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.
WMUR.com
Couple in Center Ossipee found shot to death nearly 50 years ago; case still unsolved
OSSIPEE, N.H. — It's been nearly 50 years since the death of a married New Hampshire couple and the case is unsolved. Authorities said Maurice, 48, and Ellen Wilkinson, 39, were both shot to death in their home on Old Route 16 in Center Ossipee. Maurice was sitting in...
Strafford County, NH, Saturation Patrol Finds More Than Drunk Drivers
Police made eight arrests, including one with suspected fentanyl with a street value of $10,000, in traffic stops made during a DUI Saturation Patrol in the tri-city area of Strafford County on Saturday. The announced patrol was a joint effort between State Police and officers from Barrington and Rochester, and...
WMUR.com
Family of Denise Robert hopes for answers 7 years after shooting death
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Seven years after a 62-year-old woman was shot and killed while she was out for an evening walk in Manchester, her family is still hoping for answers. Denise Robert was from Bedford, but she often took walks through Manchester's North End on Sundays. On Aug. 30, 2015, she parked her car in a church parking lot and headed out for her walk.
laconiadailysun.com
Vandals drag porta-potty into Lake Winnisquam
LACONIA — Laconia Police are currently investigating an incident where a group of unknown individuals pushed a porta-potty into the waters of Lake Winnisquam at the beach of Ahern State Park on Aug. 25. Laurie DeNauw, a Laconia resident, was out on a boat on Lake Winnisquam with her...
Boy badly burned after sunscreen bottle tossed on campfire explodes
BARNSTEAD, N.H. — A New Hampshire boy was seriously burned after a bottle of sunscreen exploded after being tossed on a campfire Monday afternoon. The 12-year-old boy, who has not been identified publicly, was with another boy in the woods near his home at around 2:45 p.m. EDT when the pair threw a 12-ounce can of sunscreen into the flames, Barnstead Fire Chief Al Poulin told the Seacoast Current.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia driver indicted in connection with Motorcycle Week fatality
LACONIA — Paul Noyes, 28, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was indicted for negligent homicide in connection with a motorcycle crash on Weirs Boulevard during Motorcycle Week which left a Massachusetts man dead and his wife seriously injured. Noyes was also charged with aggravated DUI involving a collision which caused injury, and a felony-level charge of driving after his license was revoked or suspended.
WCAX
Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson, burglary
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces arson and burglary charges in New Hampshire after authorities say he broke into Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery in downtown Hanover and intentionally set a building at an apartment complex on fire. Police say Michah Bouton, 37, of Hartford, Vermont, purposely...
NHPR
Luxury or necessity? How climate change is prompting some N.H. schools to rethink air conditioning.
NHPR climate reporter Mara Hoplamazian contributed to this story. On especially hot days, the temperature in 11-year old Chase Bressette’s second-floor classroom at Pelham Elementary School climbs above 80 degrees. He and his classmates guzzle water and gather in front of a standing fan. His teacher draws the window...
WPFO
Former Maine radio DJ claims she was fired after seeking to work from home
(BDN) -- A Hancock County woman who worked at Portland radio stations for 38 years claims in a lawsuit she was fired illegally after she refused to return to working in the stations’ office during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Randi Kirshbaum, 68, of Southwest Harbor sought...
nbcboston.com
Three People Hurt Following Knife Fight in Portsmouth, NH
Three people were hurt during a fight involving a knife over the weekend in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, according to police. Officers with the Portsmouth Police Department responded Saturday to an "active fight" that involved a knife, in a wooded area near Cabot Street and McDonough Street, according to a news release from the agency. Officers found three people sitting on railroad tracks there, two of whom were injured and later taken to a nearby hospital.
