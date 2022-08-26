ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belknap County, NH

laconiadailysun.com

Local recovery centers awarded $2 million to reduce SUD mortality in Belknap County

LACONIA — kathy ireland Recovery Centers, in partnership with Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Archways, Ascension Recovery Services, and Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, have been awarded a $2 million Health Resources and Service Administration grant that will be used to reduce the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorders in Belknap County.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 80 service calls from noon Monday until noon Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Project brings safe, reliable water to 5 towns in New Hampshire

PLAISTOW, N.H. — A project that was just a dream 50 years ago has become a reality in Plaistow, which will now have a reliable source of drinking water. Plaistow is one of five towns that will now get water from Manchester Water Works. State and local officials celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the project Tuesday.
PLAISTOW, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford Police Log

GILFORD — Police handled 110 service calls from last Thursday through Monday.
GILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Vermont man accused of setting fire to building in Lebanon

LEBANON, N.H. — A Vermont man is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire after he was accused of setting a maintenance building on fire in Lebanon. Lebanon police said crews were called Sunday morning to 5 Meadowbrook Village and found heavy fire coming from a maintenance building. The fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.
LEBANON, NH
WMUR.com

Family of Denise Robert hopes for answers 7 years after shooting death

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Seven years after a 62-year-old woman was shot and killed while she was out for an evening walk in Manchester, her family is still hoping for answers. Denise Robert was from Bedford, but she often took walks through Manchester's North End on Sundays. On Aug. 30, 2015, she parked her car in a church parking lot and headed out for her walk.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Vandals drag porta-potty into Lake Winnisquam

LACONIA — Laconia Police are currently investigating an incident where a group of unknown individuals pushed a porta-potty into the waters of Lake Winnisquam at the beach of Ahern State Park on Aug. 25. Laurie DeNauw, a Laconia resident, was out on a boat on Lake Winnisquam with her...
LACONIA, NH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Boy badly burned after sunscreen bottle tossed on campfire explodes

BARNSTEAD, N.H. — A New Hampshire boy was seriously burned after a bottle of sunscreen exploded after being tossed on a campfire Monday afternoon. The 12-year-old boy, who has not been identified publicly, was with another boy in the woods near his home at around 2:45 p.m. EDT when the pair threw a 12-ounce can of sunscreen into the flames, Barnstead Fire Chief Al Poulin told the Seacoast Current.
BARNSTEAD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia driver indicted in connection with Motorcycle Week fatality

LACONIA — Paul Noyes, 28, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was indicted for negligent homicide in connection with a motorcycle crash on Weirs Boulevard during Motorcycle Week which left a Massachusetts man dead and his wife seriously injured. Noyes was also charged with aggravated DUI involving a collision which caused injury, and a felony-level charge of driving after his license was revoked or suspended.
LACONIA, NH
WCAX

Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson, burglary

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces arson and burglary charges in New Hampshire after authorities say he broke into Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery in downtown Hanover and intentionally set a building at an apartment complex on fire. Police say Michah Bouton, 37, of Hartford, Vermont, purposely...
HANOVER, NH
nbcboston.com

Three People Hurt Following Knife Fight in Portsmouth, NH

Three people were hurt during a fight involving a knife over the weekend in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, according to police. Officers with the Portsmouth Police Department responded Saturday to an "active fight" that involved a knife, in a wooded area near Cabot Street and McDonough Street, according to a news release from the agency. Officers found three people sitting on railroad tracks there, two of whom were injured and later taken to a nearby hospital.
PORTSMOUTH, NH

