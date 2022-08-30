Dallas Cowboys Cut Brett Maher - Their Only Kicker; Here’s Why

Why? Because now waived, nobody is going to claim Brett Maher ... right?

FRISCO - The roster, for the next 24 hours, is going to have a weird hole in it.

The Dallas Cowboys made a positive decision with Brett Maher, but they still cut him on Tuesday as part of the roster slide to 53.

Here’s why:

The Cowboys waived kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday , leaving Maher as the only kicker on the roster going into the final 53-man roster cutdown day on Tuesday.

Coach Mike McCarthy endorsed Maher after the preseason win Friday against the Seattle Seahawks. Maher performed well enough … but could still get cut.

And then re-signed.

Let's walk through this …

With the future of their kicking game looking shaky at best, Dallas signed ex-Cowboy Maher after hosting him for a workout earlier this month. The 32-year-old has plenty of experience kicking in Big D.

Maher spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with Dallas. In his first tour of duty with the Cowboys, Maher made 74.2% of his field goal tries and 98.6% of his point-after attempts. Last season, Maher kicked for the New Orleans Saints, where he made a career-high 88.9% of his field goal attempts and 83.3% of his point-after attempts in eight games.

Though Maher has four of the five longest-made field goals in Cowboys history [including a 63-yard kick against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019], he has also struggled with his mid-range accuracy. Throughout his career, he has made 20 of his 25 career field goal attempts from 30-39 yards and 12 of his 20 attempts from 40-49 yards.

For a team that places a premium on prowess in the kicking game, the Cowboys undoubtedly hope that Maher can be a reliable option on game day. Having been on the unfortunate end of games lost due to inefficiency at the position, head coach McCarthy and Dallas’ brain trust knows the value of stability. At best, Maher provides more in terms of adequacy than adequacy at the position.

When the Cowboys open their season with a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11, Maher is likely to be their kicker - but only after Dallas uses this bit of roster manipulation during final cuts. Maher is waived, to be re-signed following the cutdown deadline.

Because now waived, nobody is going to claim Brett Maher ... right?

Subscribe to the Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!