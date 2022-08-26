Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The San Antonio horse that was honored with a military graveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
Related
Former O’Connor Panther dies while helping stranded students in North Texas
Alcohol may have played part in fatal collision with S.A. grad.
Austin-San Antonio is the ‘next great U.S. metroplex,’ says Austin mayor
Look out, Dallas-Fort Worth. Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants Austin-San Antonio to become the “next great U.S. metroplex.” Experts believe we’re already well on our way toward that status. In his last State of the City address as Austin’s mayor on August 25, Adler touched on the...
KSAT 12
KSAT VP/General Manager to leave San Antonio to head Graham Media sister station KPRC in Houston
DETROIT – Graham Media Group, the local media division of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC), announced today that Phil Lane has been named Vice President and General Manager of KPRC, the NBC broadcast affiliate television station in Houston. Lane replaces Jerry Martin, who recently announced his retirement after 11...
KSAT 12
Get to know the new reporter coming to KSAT, Allysa Cole
KSAT 12 is adding a new member to its news team in September. 📺. Allysa Cole is making her move to San Antonio from the Rio Grande Valley where she has spent years delivering critical news reports in the South Texas region. I’ve enjoyed getting to know her ahead of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Study: San Antonio Charter Schools Lifted Student Achievement Prior to Pandemic
New findings on San Antonio public schools reveal that students in charter schools are in many cases outpacing their peers, both statewide and within the city — in a few cases, by as much as half of an entire school year. The new study by Stanford University’s Center for Research on Education Outcomes, focuses on […]
KSAT 12
BGC Scores and Schedules: Week 2, High School Football in San Antonio, South Texas, Hill Country
Below you will find the schedule of games and live scores for high school football games being played on September 1, 2, 3 of 2022 in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area. Game scores below will be updated at the end of quarters, and, in some...
MySanAntonio
Women in Auto: April Ancira
Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
msn.com
One of San Antonio’s last two Pearl Harbor vets dies at 100
Heinz Bachman, one of just two remaining Pearl Harbor veterans in the San Antonio area, died Saturday. He was 100. 1/6 SLIDES © Robin Jerstad, San Antonio Express-News. One of San Antonio’s last two Pearl Harbor vets dies at 100. Bachman, an Army Air Corps enlistee, was at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
colemantoday.com
Seven Miles to Go!
The story continues! Lou Shuman has been on the trail traveling by horse and wagon since May 31, 2022 and she plans to be in Bandera, Texas by tomorrow, August 30. She had a restful stay in Grapetown at the beautiful Gasmire headquarters and the next day headed her team south on the Old #9 and stayed at the M-Bar Ranch, circa 1850's, just north of Comfort, TX.
KVUE
Proposed public transportation route connecting San Antonio and Austin aims to ease congestion on I-35
SAN ANTONIO — Roughly 80 miles apart, I-35 – one of the state's most congested highways – is the quickest route connecting San Antonio and Austin. A $1.5 million proposal for a pilot program would support a public bidirectional bus route along the corridor. Diane Rath, executive...
mesquite-news.com
Beto O’Rourke cancels San Antonio meet-and-greet because of illness
A Beto O’Rourke book signing and meet-and-greet on Aug. 26 at Nowhere Bookshop was abruptly canceled moments after it was due to start when the gubernatorial candidate began feeling unwell. The event was promoting “We’ve Got to Try,” O’Rourke’s new book about the history of voting suppression and restriction in Texas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
College Media Network
Previewing UH football’s season opener against UTSA
Friday, Aug. 29, 2014, the inaugural game at TDECU Stadium, was supposed to be a magical night for UH football. More than 40,000 fans dressed in red packed TDECU Stadium expecting a UH victory — and for good reason as the Cougars were favored to beat the Roadrunners by double-digits.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming to the South Side
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. The first-ever San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming...
Edgewood ISD teacher fired over 'unprofessional' behavior toward student
Immediate action was taken, the district said.
erienewsnow.com
Julian Castro Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Julián Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary and 2020 presidential candidate. Father: Jesse Guzman, political activist and educator. Mother: Maria "Rosie" del Rosario Castro, political activist and college administrator. Marriage: Erica (Lira) Castro (2007-present) Children: Cristian and Carina. Education: Stanford...
San Antonio’s estranged relationship with actor Armie Hammer after his fall
Intense allegations were made against the actor.
Iconic Austin Restaurant Known For Cheeky Signs Is Expanding Across Texas
El Arroyo could be coming to a city near you!
Lucky Texas Resident Wins Tremendous Lottery Prize
One lucky Texas resident is now $2 million richer!
Burger Boy to open first location outside of San Antonio this week
Special prizes will accompany the grand opening.
Comments / 0