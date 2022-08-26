ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Get to know the new reporter coming to KSAT, Allysa Cole

KSAT 12 is adding a new member to its news team in September. 📺. Allysa Cole is making her move to San Antonio from the Rio Grande Valley where she has spent years delivering critical news reports in the South Texas region. I’ve enjoyed getting to know her ahead of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Women in Auto: April Ancira

Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
msn.com

One of San Antonio’s last two Pearl Harbor vets dies at 100

Heinz Bachman, one of just two remaining Pearl Harbor veterans in the San Antonio area, died Saturday. He was 100. 1/6 SLIDES © Robin Jerstad, San Antonio Express-News. One of San Antonio’s last two Pearl Harbor vets dies at 100. Bachman, an Army Air Corps enlistee, was at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSM

O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
EL PASO, TX
colemantoday.com

Seven Miles to Go!

The story continues! Lou Shuman has been on the trail traveling by horse and wagon since May 31, 2022 and she plans to be in Bandera, Texas by tomorrow, August 30. She had a restful stay in Grapetown at the beautiful Gasmire headquarters and the next day headed her team south on the Old #9 and stayed at the M-Bar Ranch, circa 1850's, just north of Comfort, TX.
BANDERA, TX
mesquite-news.com

Beto O’Rourke cancels San Antonio meet-and-greet because of illness

A Beto O’Rourke book signing and meet-and-greet on Aug. 26 at Nowhere Bookshop was abruptly canceled moments after it was due to start when the gubernatorial candidate began feeling unwell. The event was promoting “We’ve Got to Try,” O’Rourke’s new book about the history of voting suppression and restriction in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
College Media Network

Previewing UH football’s season opener against UTSA

Friday, Aug. 29, 2014, the inaugural game at TDECU Stadium, was supposed to be a magical night for UH football. More than 40,000 fans dressed in red packed TDECU Stadium expecting a UH victory — and for good reason as the Cougars were favored to beat the Roadrunners by double-digits.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming to the South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. The first-ever San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
erienewsnow.com

Julian Castro Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Julián Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary and 2020 presidential candidate. Father: Jesse Guzman, political activist and educator. Mother: Maria "Rosie" del Rosario Castro, political activist and college administrator. Marriage: Erica (Lira) Castro (2007-present) Children: Cristian and Carina. Education: Stanford...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

