The story continues! Lou Shuman has been on the trail traveling by horse and wagon since May 31, 2022 and she plans to be in Bandera, Texas by tomorrow, August 30. She had a restful stay in Grapetown at the beautiful Gasmire headquarters and the next day headed her team south on the Old #9 and stayed at the M-Bar Ranch, circa 1850's, just north of Comfort, TX.

BANDERA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO