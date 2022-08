Berea-Midpark claimed its third consecutive victory with a solid 4-1 win over North Ridgeville on Monday. The win lifts the Titans to 6-3 on the season and keeps the momentum rolling into a big week. Berea-Midpark will host Lakewood at home Tuesday for Senior Day before traveling to rival Olmsted Falls on Wednesday and Brunswick on Thursday.

BEREA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO