Effective: 2022-08-30 09:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Falls; Milam FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...The following counties, Bell, Falls and Milam. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Marlin, Rosebud, Rogers, Riesel, Lott and Buckholts.

FALLS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO