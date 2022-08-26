ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs increase WR JuJu Smith-Schuster's per-game roster bonus amount

By Charles Goldman
 5 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster hasn’t played in the past two preseason games due to knee soreness, but he’ll have some extra incentive to play in every game during the NFL’s regular season.

According to ESPN reporter Field Yates, the Chiefs have amended Smith-Schuster’s contract to increase his per-game roster bonus from $30K to $60K. The increase allows Smith-Schuster to earn an extra $510K on the year via those roster bonuses. The $30K bump is a nice gesture by the team for a player that figures to be heavily involved in the offense this season.

Per-game roster bonuses are awarded to players who are on the team’s game-day roster (game-day active) each week. Basically, if Smith-Schuster stays healthy and plays a full 17-game season, he’ll get to earn some extra money. If he misses time due to his sore knee or otherwise, he’ll at least now have a chance to earn what he would have initially made prior to the amended contract, so long as he plays at least half the season.

This is the second contract rework that the Chiefs have done this offseason to give a player a raise of sorts. The team amended Travis Kelce’s deal to move some money around and give him some more guaranteed money on the front end of his contract. It’s good to see that the organization is continually thinking about ways to reward its players, even after a contract has been agreed upon.

