Four Sugar City parks will soon be transformed into disc golf courses. That’s thanks to the Sugar City City Council setting aside $10,000 to purchase 18 disc golf course baskets to be spread throughout West Entrance Park, Mayor’s Park, Smith Park and the Bike Path Park. The parks are fairly close together enabling disc golf players to easily continue playing a round of disc golf, said the city.

SUGAR CITY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO