Bonnie Hoopes Ward
Bonnie Hoopes Ward 2/4/1948 - 8/27/2022 Bonnie Hoopes Ward, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed peacefully away on August 27th, 2022, surrounded by family. Bonnie was born February 4, 1948, in Rexburg, Idaho to Horace and Della Hoopes. She was the fourth of six children. She grew up...
Idaho Falls firefighter injured in blaze that destroys house, car and 1,200 pounds of hay
An Idaho Falls firefighter was transported to the hospital after minor injuries sustained while fighting a fire that destroyed a home and 1,200 pounds of hay, according to a press release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.
Sugar City to spend $10K on disc golf course equipment
Four Sugar City parks will soon be transformed into disc golf courses. That’s thanks to the Sugar City City Council setting aside $10,000 to purchase 18 disc golf course baskets to be spread throughout West Entrance Park, Mayor’s Park, Smith Park and the Bike Path Park. The parks are fairly close together enabling disc golf players to easily continue playing a round of disc golf, said the city.
Ashton City Council increases utility rates 3%
The Ashton City Council voted to increase its water, sewer and garbage rates during a public hearing held Wednesday. No one objected to the increase, said City Clerk Cathy Stegelmeier.
