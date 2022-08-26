Instead of agonizing over a single Fantasy matchup, you can enjoy all the games by making NFL office pool picks where you call the winners on the field or against the spread. The Week 1 NFL schedule is loaded with top NFL matchups, including five games with NFL lines of a field goal or less and three games with lines of a touchdown or greater. Tough Week 1 NFL picks could include Sunday afternoon matchups like Kansas City at Arizona and Las Vegas at the Los Angeles Chargers. Elsewhere, two of the top young quarterback talents in the league will face off in Chicago when Trey Lance and the 49ers take on the Bears, giving you plenty to ponder when making your NFL pool picks. Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 1 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO