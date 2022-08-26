ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Spun

The Colts Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Monday

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks on Monday. According to reports out of Indianapolis, the Colts have released a rookie quarterback ahead of Tuesday's cut deadline. Rookie quarterback Jack Coan has reportedly been released. Coan, who played his final season of college football at Notre...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Report: Sony Michel visiting Chargers after surprise cut from Dolphins

It may not take Sony Michel long to find his third team since leaving the New England Patriots. The Dolphins surprisingly released the former Patriots running back on Tuesday after he signed a one-year contract with Miami in May. One day later, Michel has a free-agent visit lined up with the Chargers in Los Angeles, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Jim Nantz Reveals His 'Sleeper' Team For NFL Season

With Week 1 almost here, Jim Nantz of CBS Sports has officially named his "sleeper team" for this season. Nantz, the top play-by-play announcer for CBS, revealed that he really likes the Los Angeles Chargers heading into this fall. The Chargers certainly have the talent to make a Super Bowl...
NFL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

The Kingsbury Rules: Quality practices are all Arizona Cardinals' veterans, starters need to be ready

If it felt like Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim mostly just avoided free agency this offseason, at least when it came to making any splashy moves to bring in outside help, it’s because he did. If it’s felt like Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has basically taken the same approach with training camp and the preseason, at least when it comes to resting his veterans and not playing most of his starters in any of the three games,...
GLENDALE, AZ
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bettors are staying away from Tennessee Titans futures

Now that preseason is over, the NFL’s gambling season is gearing up for the first week of games after this weekend’s unofficial bye. As far as Super Bowl contenders go, there are three strong ones in the NFC, but the AFC is expected to be the tougher conference this season with a number of teams holding championship aspirations. The Buffalo Bills (+600 to win Super Bowl at FOX Bet) and Kansas City Chiefs (+1000 to win Super Bowl) are the cream of the crop, but teams such as the Los Angeles Chargers (+1400), Baltimore Ravens (+1800) and Denver Broncos (+1900) all figure to be in the mix as well.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

The 2022 NFL Football season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 with a matchup between Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams at SoFi Stadium. NBC and Peacock have got you covered with access to the season opener as well as every Sunday Night Football game this season. See below for the complete 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule and find out how to live stream every game on Peacock.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL football pool, pick'em, office pool, confidence picks: Select the Eagles in Week 1, 2022

Instead of agonizing over a single Fantasy matchup, you can enjoy all the games by making NFL office pool picks where you call the winners on the field or against the spread. The Week 1 NFL schedule is loaded with top NFL matchups, including five games with NFL lines of a field goal or less and three games with lines of a touchdown or greater. Tough Week 1 NFL picks could include Sunday afternoon matchups like Kansas City at Arizona and Las Vegas at the Los Angeles Chargers. Elsewhere, two of the top young quarterback talents in the league will face off in Chicago when Trey Lance and the 49ers take on the Bears, giving you plenty to ponder when making your NFL pool picks. Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 1 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots' 2022 UDFA class keeps New England's crazy streak alive

The New England Patriots don't always nail their drafts. In fact, Bill Belichick and Co. have had a pretty spotty track record in recent years. But after the seventh round ends, that's typically when the Patriots get to work. The Patriots are among the NFL's most active teams in the...
FOXBOROUGH, MA

