ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Oregon, OH
Education
State
Oregon State
City
Somerville, OH
City
Oregon, OH
1470 WFNT

Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States

There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL 11

Crews on scene of house fire in Sylvania

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Crews were at the scene of a fire in the 5800 block of Heidaway Lane in Sylvania early Monday night. Sylvania Fire Department crews are working to tackle the fire at a condo near Sylvania-Metamora Road. Significant flames and smoke are visible from the road. It's...
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL 11

Police identify woman killed by falling tree in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 54-year-old woman died in south Toledo Monday after a tree fell on her as severe thunderstorms passed through the area. The woman, identified Tuesday by Toledo police as Sherri Long, was crushed by a falling tree on Beverly Drive near Copland Boulevard. A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gpa#Owens Community College#Highschool#Eastwood High School#Clay High School
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo woman accused of firing gun outside Arlington Elementary

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives made an arrest Friday related to a gunfire incident that occurred Tuesday at Arlington Elementary School. The school had been placed on lockdown not long after dismissal when Vanessa Hutchen, 34, allegedly discharged a firearm during an altercation with another parent while picking up her child, according to Toledo Public Schools.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot, killed Friday afternoon in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot and killed Friday afternoon at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo. Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed one person was transported from the 1000 block of Artis Place to the hospital. Toledo police detectives later confirmed the victim had died. Police were unable to provide any further details on the victim to our crew on the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
13abc.com

TPD: One person killed in Weiler Homes shooting, ruled homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a shooting in Toledo on Friday. According to TPD, Corey Coley, 22, was shot in the 1000 block of Artis at the Weiler Homes on Friday afternoon. Coley was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Lucas County Coroner’s...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy