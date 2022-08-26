Read full article on original website
Regulators caution that pet health insurance really isn’t health insurance, it’s property insurance
CONCORD, NH – As southern New Hampshire dog owners face a major outbreak of a mysterious respiratory ailment, the New Hampshire Insurance Department is reminding people to be careful when buying health insurance for their pets. “The regulatory framework around it … is fairly light. Consumers need to keep...
State School panel pulling up stakes
LACONIA — The panel formed to study the development potential of the Laconia State School complex has essentially wrapped up its work. The panel authorized a final draft of a report about the historic value of buildings on the property on Tuesday. “We don’t disband, but we go into...
Four proposals to develop State School site to be scrutinized
LACONIA — Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex have made the cut and are now finalists in a continuing process of selecting a buyer for the 225 acre property. The four were selected among an unspecified number of proposals which were submitted by the Aug....
Shaheen & Gordon Lease former Bank in Nashua
Shaheen & Gordon P.A. has leased 7,000 square feet of professional office space at 191 Main Street, according to Mark Prolman, of Prolman Realty, Inc., who represented the Lessor, Parsons Ventures, and assisted Shaheen & Gordon. The 12,000 square foot building was formerly occupied for many years by Bank of...
Another New Hampshire University is Getting Millions of Dollars From the United States Government
We've been hearing about funds rolling into New Hampshire, from the Granite State itself receiving more than $4 million from the United States government to the University of New Hampshire getting over $8 million. Now it's time for Plymouth State University to see its share of money, all due to the pandemic.
Project brings safe, reliable water to 5 towns in New Hampshire
PLAISTOW, N.H. — A project that was just a dream 50 years ago has become a reality in Plaistow, which will now have a reliable source of drinking water. Plaistow is one of five towns that will now get water from Manchester Water Works. State and local officials celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the project Tuesday.
U.S. energy secretary to meet with New England governors about diesel, heating oil supplies
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Diesel and heating oil supplies in New England are 63% below the five-year average. The Department of Energy said gas inventories are at their lowest levels in nearly a decade along the entire East Coast. The US energy secretary plans to meet with New England governors...
139 S Main St
Laconia 3 Bedroom Townhouse Style Condo - Property Id: 958430. 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse style condo. All new flooring and freshly painted throughout. Newer appliances and washer dryer hookups in unit. 2 parking spots. Close to everything Laconia has to offer. Available extra storage area in basement. Apply at...
Luxury or necessity? How climate change is prompting some N.H. schools to rethink air conditioning.
NHPR climate reporter Mara Hoplamazian contributed to this story. On especially hot days, the temperature in 11-year old Chase Bressette’s second-floor classroom at Pelham Elementary School climbs above 80 degrees. He and his classmates guzzle water and gather in front of a standing fan. His teacher draws the window...
More than just a primary: New Hampshire politics keeps voters and legislators engaged in local communities
With a notoriously centrist electorate and a large state legislature, legislators share that New Hampshire’s government and voting patterns are unparalleled in the rest of the nation. This article is featured in the 2022 Freshman special issue. As one of the country’s smallest swing states, New Hampshire occupies a...
Rowley Legal Notice: 319 Newburyport Turnpike
This notice will run in the Aug. 31 and Sept. 7 print editions. conduct the following public hearing(s) principal use to be located in a 1,500 s.f. Light Industry (BLI) zoning district. The applications, plans, and relevant. documents are on file with the Rowley. Planning Board, and are available for.
Wait…How Much Does Gas Cost in Westbrook, Maine???
We’ve recently felt a breath of fresh air and a sense of relief with gas prices here in Maine. For quite a while, we were used to seeing prices up in the high $4 range and even topping off a little over $5. It got to the point where...
Local recovery centers awarded $2 million to reduce SUD mortality in Belknap County
LACONIA — kathy ireland Recovery Centers, in partnership with Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Archways, Ascension Recovery Services, and Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, have been awarded a $2 million Health Resources and Service Administration grant that will be used to reduce the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorders in Belknap County.
During visit to military contractor in Portsmouth, U.S. Trade Representative hears of ongoing supply chain disruptions
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai toured Galvion on Tuesday, hearing from the Portsmouth company’s leadership how international trade and raw material purchases continue to face disruption stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and Russian invasion of Ukraine. Galvion designs and manufactures high-tech helmets and other armor for soldiers, as well...
Makers Mill recruiting volunteers
Do you like to make, fix, or organize things and hang out with people who share these common interests? Are you curious to expand your knowledge and share what you’ve already learned? Do you enjoy the camaraderie of working with others toward a greater good? If you answered yes, you may be a match for volunteering at Makers Mill — Carroll County’s new makerspace and vocation hub set to open in October.
Marriott's AC Hotel Downtown/Waterfront Sizzles with Style in Historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Are you seeking the historic charm of a coastal New England getaway yet craving accommodations where you can enjoy the latest trends, design and amenities? You will find just the right mix of American heritage, culture, cuisine and fresh sea air in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Accommodations. “Hotels should serve as...
Remember the Fox Run Mall’s Old Rival, the Newington Mall in New Hampshire?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Every morning on my way into work, I pass by a lighted sign I’ve seen from the highway since I was three years old: “JCPenney.” I take note of it every day because of the bittersweet feelings it brings.
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 80 service calls from noon Monday until noon Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
David S. Hershey: Why the fuss over a $500 check?
I am writing in response to the front page article that appeared in The Laconia Daily Sun on Aug. 5, concerning the $500 donation to Gov. Chris Sununu’s campaign. While I and presumably most readers in Belknap County are grateful for coverage of Gunstock Mountain Resort, the front page attention (given all else that has transpired over the past year or so), in the big scope, just doesn’t cause me too much concern. While I don’t believe the organization should be making political contributions for fear of establishing an unfavorable precedent, let’s look at a couple key items:
