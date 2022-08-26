ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, NH

laconiadailysun.com

State School panel pulling up stakes

LACONIA — The panel formed to study the development potential of the Laconia State School complex has essentially wrapped up its work. The panel authorized a final draft of a report about the historic value of buildings on the property on Tuesday. “We don’t disband, but we go into...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Four proposals to develop State School site to be scrutinized

LACONIA — Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex have made the cut and are now finalists in a continuing process of selecting a buyer for the 225 acre property. The four were selected among an unspecified number of proposals which were submitted by the Aug....
LACONIA, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Shaheen & Gordon Lease former Bank in Nashua

Shaheen & Gordon P.A. has leased 7,000 square feet of professional office space at 191 Main Street, according to Mark Prolman, of Prolman Realty, Inc., who represented the Lessor, Parsons Ventures, and assisted Shaheen & Gordon. The 12,000 square foot building was formerly occupied for many years by Bank of...
NASHUA, NH
Belmont, NH
Belmont, NH
Government
WMUR.com

Project brings safe, reliable water to 5 towns in New Hampshire

PLAISTOW, N.H. — A project that was just a dream 50 years ago has become a reality in Plaistow, which will now have a reliable source of drinking water. Plaistow is one of five towns that will now get water from Manchester Water Works. State and local officials celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the project Tuesday.
PLAISTOW, NH
Clock Online

139 S Main St

Laconia 3 Bedroom Townhouse Style Condo - Property Id: 958430. 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse style condo. All new flooring and freshly painted throughout. Newer appliances and washer dryer hookups in unit. 2 parking spots. Close to everything Laconia has to offer. Available extra storage area in basement. Apply at...
LACONIA, NH
thelocalne.ws

Rowley Legal Notice: 319 Newburyport Turnpike

This notice will run in the Aug. 31 and Sept. 7 print editions. conduct the following public hearing(s) principal use to be located in a 1,500 s.f. Light Industry (BLI) zoning district. The applications, plans, and relevant. documents are on file with the Rowley. Planning Board, and are available for.
ROWLEY, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Local recovery centers awarded $2 million to reduce SUD mortality in Belknap County

LACONIA — kathy ireland Recovery Centers, in partnership with Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Archways, Ascension Recovery Services, and Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, have been awarded a $2 million Health Resources and Service Administration grant that will be used to reduce the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorders in Belknap County.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
NHPR

During visit to military contractor in Portsmouth, U.S. Trade Representative hears of ongoing supply chain disruptions

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai toured Galvion on Tuesday, hearing from the Portsmouth company’s leadership how international trade and raw material purchases continue to face disruption stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and Russian invasion of Ukraine. Galvion designs and manufactures high-tech helmets and other armor for soldiers, as well...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Makers Mill recruiting volunteers

Do you like to make, fix, or organize things and hang out with people who share these common interests? Are you curious to expand your knowledge and share what you’ve already learned? Do you enjoy the camaraderie of working with others toward a greater good? If you answered yes, you may be a match for volunteering at Makers Mill — Carroll County’s new makerspace and vocation hub set to open in October.
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
Seacoast Current

Remember the Fox Run Mall’s Old Rival, the Newington Mall in New Hampshire?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Every morning on my way into work, I pass by a lighted sign I’ve seen from the highway since I was three years old: “JCPenney.” I take note of it every day because of the bittersweet feelings it brings.
NEWINGTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 80 service calls from noon Monday until noon Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

David S. Hershey: Why the fuss over a $500 check?

I am writing in response to the front page article that appeared in The Laconia Daily Sun on Aug. 5, concerning the $500 donation to Gov. Chris Sununu’s campaign. While I and presumably most readers in Belknap County are grateful for coverage of Gunstock Mountain Resort, the front page attention (given all else that has transpired over the past year or so), in the big scope, just doesn’t cause me too much concern. While I don’t believe the organization should be making political contributions for fear of establishing an unfavorable precedent, let’s look at a couple key items:
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH

