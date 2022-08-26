Read full article on original website
State School panel pulling up stakes
LACONIA — The panel formed to study the development potential of the Laconia State School complex has essentially wrapped up its work. The panel authorized a final draft of a report about the historic value of buildings on the property on Tuesday. “We don’t disband, but we go into...
Four proposals to develop State School site to be scrutinized
LACONIA — Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex have made the cut and are now finalists in a continuing process of selecting a buyer for the 225 acre property. The four were selected among an unspecified number of proposals which were submitted by the Aug....
Blacktop Saints donate backpacks for Elm Street School
The Blacktop Saints Motorcycle Club donated 116 backpacks full of school supplies to Elm Street School Monday. The Saints have donated bags and supplies to Laconia area schools for the past five years.
Makers Mill recruiting volunteers
Do you like to make, fix, or organize things and hang out with people who share these common interests? Are you curious to expand your knowledge and share what you’ve already learned? Do you enjoy the camaraderie of working with others toward a greater good? If you answered yes, you may be a match for volunteering at Makers Mill — Carroll County’s new makerspace and vocation hub set to open in October.
Local recovery centers awarded $2 million to reduce SUD mortality in Belknap County
LACONIA — kathy ireland Recovery Centers, in partnership with Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Archways, Ascension Recovery Services, and Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, have been awarded a $2 million Health Resources and Service Administration grant that will be used to reduce the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorders in Belknap County.
4th annual Sock Hop & Classic Car Show at the Belknap Mill
LACONIA — The Rockin’ Daddios return for the 4th annual Belknap Mill Summer Sock Hop on Friday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m. The classic car show and food truck dinner will kick off the hop followed by the Rockin' Daddios, who will take to the stage at 6 p.m. in Rotary Park. This is the final concert of the 2022 Arts in the Park Summer Concert Series.
Vandals drag porta-potty into Lake Winnisquam
LACONIA — Laconia Police are currently investigating an incident where a group of unknown individuals pushed a porta-potty into the waters of Lake Winnisquam at the beach of Ahern State Park on Aug. 25. Laurie DeNauw, a Laconia resident, was out on a boat on Lake Winnisquam with her...
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 80 service calls from noon Monday until noon Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
David S. Hershey: Why the fuss over a $500 check?
I am writing in response to the front page article that appeared in The Laconia Daily Sun on Aug. 5, concerning the $500 donation to Gov. Chris Sununu’s campaign. While I and presumably most readers in Belknap County are grateful for coverage of Gunstock Mountain Resort, the front page attention (given all else that has transpired over the past year or so), in the big scope, just doesn’t cause me too much concern. While I don’t believe the organization should be making political contributions for fear of establishing an unfavorable precedent, let’s look at a couple key items:
Aileen K. Merkwan, 97
BELMONT— Aileen Kathryn Merkwan, 97, died at her home with her children and grandchildren by her side on Monday, August 29, 2022. She was born on August 14, 1925, to E. Lionel and Kathrine (McGrath) LaCasse, in Laconia.
Protestors turn out against white supremacist activity in Nashua
In the wake of recent racist demonstrations in Nashua, advocates, politicians, and community members organized a rally to spread one message: hate is not welcome in the city. Around 50 people gathered this weekend in downtown Nashua to rally against racist groups that have appeared sporadically in the city and elsewhere in the state.
Laconia driver indicted in connection with Motorcycle Week fatality
LACONIA — Paul Noyes, 28, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was indicted for negligent homicide in connection with a motorcycle crash on Weirs Boulevard during Motorcycle Week which left a Massachusetts man dead and his wife seriously injured. Noyes was also charged with aggravated DUI involving a collision which caused injury, and a felony-level charge of driving after his license was revoked or suspended.
Bruce Jenket: Mainstream media's product should be truth, not lies
Reading the letters to the editor in The Laconia Daily Sun its obvious many opinions are based on perceptions and not truth. It’s not the first time in history and won’t be the last. We are at another juncture in time where good and evil, love and hate, compassion and vindictiveness are competing for the soul of America and for that matter the world.
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 110 service calls from last Thursday through Monday.
