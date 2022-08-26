ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belknap County, NH

laconiadailysun.com

State School panel pulling up stakes

LACONIA — The panel formed to study the development potential of the Laconia State School complex has essentially wrapped up its work. The panel authorized a final draft of a report about the historic value of buildings on the property on Tuesday. “We don’t disband, but we go into...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Protestors turn out against white supremacist activity in Nashua

In the wake of recent racist demonstrations in Nashua, advocates, politicians, and community members organized a rally to spread one message: hate is not welcome in the city. Around 50 people gathered this weekend in downtown Nashua to rally against racist groups that have appeared sporadically in the city and elsewhere in the state.
NASHUA, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Vice-Chair of a School Committee in Massachusetts: End the MCAS graduation requirement in Massachusetts

My name is Jonathan Guzman, and I am the Vice-Chair of the Lawrence School Committee. I am writing to request that you exercise your authority to establish laws to protect future generations. In the wake of the appointed Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s outrageous vote to increase the MCAS passing scores, it is time for the legislature to take action and protect future generations from harmful educational laws.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Belknap County, NH
Government
County
Belknap County, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Four proposals to develop State School site to be scrutinized

LACONIA — Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex have made the cut and are now finalists in a continuing process of selecting a buyer for the 225 acre property. The four were selected among an unspecified number of proposals which were submitted by the Aug....
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Bruce Jenket: Mainstream media's product should be truth, not lies

Reading the letters to the editor in The Laconia Daily Sun its obvious many opinions are based on perceptions and not truth. It’s not the first time in history and won’t be the last. We are at another juncture in time where good and evil, love and hate, compassion and vindictiveness are competing for the soul of America and for that matter the world.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Local recovery centers awarded $2 million to reduce SUD mortality in Belknap County

LACONIA — kathy ireland Recovery Centers, in partnership with Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Archways, Ascension Recovery Services, and Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, have been awarded a $2 million Health Resources and Service Administration grant that will be used to reduce the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorders in Belknap County.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Shaheen & Gordon Lease former Bank in Nashua

Shaheen & Gordon P.A. has leased 7,000 square feet of professional office space at 191 Main Street, according to Mark Prolman, of Prolman Realty, Inc., who represented the Lessor, Parsons Ventures, and assisted Shaheen & Gordon. The 12,000 square foot building was formerly occupied for many years by Bank of...
NASHUA, NH
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WCAX

Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson, burglary

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces arson and burglary charges in New Hampshire after authorities say he broke into Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery in downtown Hanover and intentionally set a building at an apartment complex on fire. Police say Michah Bouton, 37, of Hartford, Vermont, purposely...
HANOVER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 80 service calls from noon Monday until noon Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Dozens of hospitality employers seek workers at Manchester job fair

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dozens of employers seeking workers in the hospitality industry held a job fair Monday morning in Manchester. Some employers said they currently had more than three dozen openings they have struggled to fill, as the unemployment rate in New Hampshire sits at 2%. "The challenge right...
MANCHESTER, NH
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Makers Mill recruiting volunteers

Do you like to make, fix, or organize things and hang out with people who share these common interests? Are you curious to expand your knowledge and share what you’ve already learned? Do you enjoy the camaraderie of working with others toward a greater good? If you answered yes, you may be a match for volunteering at Makers Mill — Carroll County’s new makerspace and vocation hub set to open in October.
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Vandals drag porta-potty into Lake Winnisquam

LACONIA — Laconia Police are currently investigating an incident where a group of unknown individuals pushed a porta-potty into the waters of Lake Winnisquam at the beach of Ahern State Park on Aug. 25. Laurie DeNauw, a Laconia resident, was out on a boat on Lake Winnisquam with her...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia driver indicted in connection with Motorcycle Week fatality

LACONIA — Paul Noyes, 28, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was indicted for negligent homicide in connection with a motorcycle crash on Weirs Boulevard during Motorcycle Week which left a Massachusetts man dead and his wife seriously injured. Noyes was also charged with aggravated DUI involving a collision which caused injury, and a felony-level charge of driving after his license was revoked or suspended.
LACONIA, NH

