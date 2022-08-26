Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
State School panel pulling up stakes
LACONIA — The panel formed to study the development potential of the Laconia State School complex has essentially wrapped up its work. The panel authorized a final draft of a report about the historic value of buildings on the property on Tuesday. “We don’t disband, but we go into...
laconiadailysun.com
Protestors turn out against white supremacist activity in Nashua
In the wake of recent racist demonstrations in Nashua, advocates, politicians, and community members organized a rally to spread one message: hate is not welcome in the city. Around 50 people gathered this weekend in downtown Nashua to rally against racist groups that have appeared sporadically in the city and elsewhere in the state.
fallriverreporter.com
Vice-Chair of a School Committee in Massachusetts: End the MCAS graduation requirement in Massachusetts
My name is Jonathan Guzman, and I am the Vice-Chair of the Lawrence School Committee. I am writing to request that you exercise your authority to establish laws to protect future generations. In the wake of the appointed Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s outrageous vote to increase the MCAS passing scores, it is time for the legislature to take action and protect future generations from harmful educational laws.
Another New Hampshire University is Getting Millions of Dollars From the United States Government
We've been hearing about funds rolling into New Hampshire, from the Granite State itself receiving more than $4 million from the United States government to the University of New Hampshire getting over $8 million. Now it's time for Plymouth State University to see its share of money, all due to the pandemic.
laconiadailysun.com
Four proposals to develop State School site to be scrutinized
LACONIA — Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex have made the cut and are now finalists in a continuing process of selecting a buyer for the 225 acre property. The four were selected among an unspecified number of proposals which were submitted by the Aug....
laconiadailysun.com
Bruce Jenket: Mainstream media's product should be truth, not lies
Reading the letters to the editor in The Laconia Daily Sun its obvious many opinions are based on perceptions and not truth. It’s not the first time in history and won’t be the last. We are at another juncture in time where good and evil, love and hate, compassion and vindictiveness are competing for the soul of America and for that matter the world.
NHPR
Luxury or necessity? How climate change is prompting some N.H. schools to rethink air conditioning.
NHPR climate reporter Mara Hoplamazian contributed to this story. On especially hot days, the temperature in 11-year old Chase Bressette’s second-floor classroom at Pelham Elementary School climbs above 80 degrees. He and his classmates guzzle water and gather in front of a standing fan. His teacher draws the window...
laconiadailysun.com
Local recovery centers awarded $2 million to reduce SUD mortality in Belknap County
LACONIA — kathy ireland Recovery Centers, in partnership with Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Archways, Ascension Recovery Services, and Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, have been awarded a $2 million Health Resources and Service Administration grant that will be used to reduce the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorders in Belknap County.
manchesterinklink.com
Regulators caution that pet health insurance really isn’t health insurance, it’s property insurance
CONCORD, NH – As southern New Hampshire dog owners face a major outbreak of a mysterious respiratory ailment, the New Hampshire Insurance Department is reminding people to be careful when buying health insurance for their pets. “The regulatory framework around it … is fairly light. Consumers need to keep...
WMUR.com
U.S. energy secretary to meet with New England governors about diesel, heating oil supplies
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Diesel and heating oil supplies in New England are 63% below the five-year average. The Department of Energy said gas inventories are at their lowest levels in nearly a decade along the entire East Coast. The US energy secretary plans to meet with New England governors...
businessnhmagazine.com
Shaheen & Gordon Lease former Bank in Nashua
Shaheen & Gordon P.A. has leased 7,000 square feet of professional office space at 191 Main Street, according to Mark Prolman, of Prolman Realty, Inc., who represented the Lessor, Parsons Ventures, and assisted Shaheen & Gordon. The 12,000 square foot building was formerly occupied for many years by Bank of...
WMUR.com
Prosecutors pursue civil, probate efforts to keep man accused of rape behind bars
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man accused of a violent sexual assault is poised to walk free next month, but county prosecutors are taking the case to civil court to keep that from happening. Amuri Diole has been incarcerated since the alleged sexual assault in April last year. He was...
WCAX
Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson, burglary
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces arson and burglary charges in New Hampshire after authorities say he broke into Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery in downtown Hanover and intentionally set a building at an apartment complex on fire. Police say Michah Bouton, 37, of Hartford, Vermont, purposely...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 80 service calls from noon Monday until noon Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
WMUR.com
Dozens of hospitality employers seek workers at Manchester job fair
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dozens of employers seeking workers in the hospitality industry held a job fair Monday morning in Manchester. Some employers said they currently had more than three dozen openings they have struggled to fill, as the unemployment rate in New Hampshire sits at 2%. "The challenge right...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
laconiadailysun.com
Makers Mill recruiting volunteers
Do you like to make, fix, or organize things and hang out with people who share these common interests? Are you curious to expand your knowledge and share what you’ve already learned? Do you enjoy the camaraderie of working with others toward a greater good? If you answered yes, you may be a match for volunteering at Makers Mill — Carroll County’s new makerspace and vocation hub set to open in October.
laconiadailysun.com
Vandals drag porta-potty into Lake Winnisquam
LACONIA — Laconia Police are currently investigating an incident where a group of unknown individuals pushed a porta-potty into the waters of Lake Winnisquam at the beach of Ahern State Park on Aug. 25. Laurie DeNauw, a Laconia resident, was out on a boat on Lake Winnisquam with her...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia driver indicted in connection with Motorcycle Week fatality
LACONIA — Paul Noyes, 28, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was indicted for negligent homicide in connection with a motorcycle crash on Weirs Boulevard during Motorcycle Week which left a Massachusetts man dead and his wife seriously injured. Noyes was also charged with aggravated DUI involving a collision which caused injury, and a felony-level charge of driving after his license was revoked or suspended.
