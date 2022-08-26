ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

goduke.com

Blue Devil Women’s Soccer Moves to No. 2 Nationally

DURHAM – After collecting two victories last week, including a road win at No. 22 Tennessee, the Duke women's soccer team moved to No. 2 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings. The No. 2 ledger equals the highest regular season ranking in school history along with 2021, 2020-21, 2017,...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Whitehead Undergoes Surgery for Foot Fracture

DURHAM – Duke freshman men's basketball forward Dariq Whitehead underwent successful surgery on Tuesday to repair a fracture in his right foot. The surgical procedure was performed by Duke Athletics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ned Amendola to repair the injury sustained on Monday, August 29 during a team workout. Whitehead begins rehab immediately and is expected to play this fall.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Dasso Named Furman Head Coach

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Duke women's tennis associate head coach Michelle Dasso was named the Furman University head women's tennis coach on Monday as announced by Furman University Director of Athletics Jason Donnelly. Dasso has served as the associate head women's coach at Duke since 2019, where she helped lead the...
GREENVILLE, SC
goduke.com

Duke Announces Fall Schedule

DURHAM – The Duke baseball program announced its fall slate on Wednesday, featuring two exhibition games, the team's annual scout day and the Fall World Series. The Blue Devils kicked off preparation for the 2023 season on Aug. 29 with the start of individual workouts. Duke's full team practices begin on Sept. 21.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Game Notes: Temple

DURHAM – Duke opens its season by hosting Temple on Friday night at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on ACC Network. Friday's game will mark the head coaching debuts for both Mike Elko and Temple's...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke to Take Part in Field Hockey Day at Fenway

DURHAM – Traveling to Boston this weekend for the annual ACC/Big 10 Cup, the Duke field hockey team will serve as ambassadors of the sport at one of the nation's most well-known sports landmarks – Fenway Park. The Blue Devils will take part in Field Hockey Night hosted...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Mike Elko Press Conference Quotes: Temple

DURHAM – Duke football head coach Mike Elko met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils welcome Temple on Friday night for their season opener. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network with Wes Durham, Roddy Jones and Taylor David on the call. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD through the Varsity app or goduke.com.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Shuts Out Milwaukee, Wins John Rennie Nike Invitational

DURHAM – A second-half surge by the 12th-ranked Duke men's soccer team helped the host Blue Devils win the John Rennie Nike Invitational on Sunday afternoon with a 4-0 victory against Milwaukee inside Koskinen Stadium. Sophomore midfielder Shakur Mohammed scored two goals to lead the offensive effort and goalkeeper Eliot Hamill turned in his second shutout in as many games.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Hampsch Named ACC Defensive Player of the Week

DURHAM –Duke field hockey junior Piper Hampsch was named the ACC Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week following her performances in a 2-0 weekend for the Blue Devils. This is Hampsch's second career weekly honor. Hampsch, also voted this week's PNC Achievers Duke Student-Athlete of the Week, had...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

U.S. Soccer Names Award After Duke Assistant Coach Carla Overbeck

DURHAM – U.S. Soccer announced this past week that the board of directors voted to approve two new awards that will be presented each year at the Annual General Meeting dinner. One of the awards is named after Duke women's soccer assistant coach Carla Overbeck – The Carla Overbeck Leadership Award.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Hampsch Named PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week

DURHAM – Duke field hockey's junior goalie Piper Hampsch has been named Duke's PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week, following her work in goal to guide Duke to two top-20 victories to open the season. Hampsch had an outstanding start to the 2022 season, making 11 saves in a...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Statement from Duke Volleyball

The Duke Volleyball program has released the following statement:. "Duke Volleyball experienced targeted racism this past weekend during our match at the Smith Fieldhouse on the campus of BYU. Our utmost priority always has been and will continue to be the safety and well-being of our student-athletes. On Friday night,...
DURHAM, NC

