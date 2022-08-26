Read full article on original website
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
goduke.com
Blue Devil Women’s Soccer Moves to No. 2 Nationally
DURHAM – After collecting two victories last week, including a road win at No. 22 Tennessee, the Duke women's soccer team moved to No. 2 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings. The No. 2 ledger equals the highest regular season ranking in school history along with 2021, 2020-21, 2017,...
goduke.com
Whitehead Undergoes Surgery for Foot Fracture
DURHAM – Duke freshman men's basketball forward Dariq Whitehead underwent successful surgery on Tuesday to repair a fracture in his right foot. The surgical procedure was performed by Duke Athletics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ned Amendola to repair the injury sustained on Monday, August 29 during a team workout. Whitehead begins rehab immediately and is expected to play this fall.
goduke.com
Dasso Named Furman Head Coach
GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Duke women's tennis associate head coach Michelle Dasso was named the Furman University head women's tennis coach on Monday as announced by Furman University Director of Athletics Jason Donnelly. Dasso has served as the associate head women's coach at Duke since 2019, where she helped lead the...
goduke.com
Duke Announces Fall Schedule
DURHAM – The Duke baseball program announced its fall slate on Wednesday, featuring two exhibition games, the team's annual scout day and the Fall World Series. The Blue Devils kicked off preparation for the 2023 season on Aug. 29 with the start of individual workouts. Duke's full team practices begin on Sept. 21.
goduke.com
Game Notes: Temple
DURHAM – Duke opens its season by hosting Temple on Friday night at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on ACC Network. Friday's game will mark the head coaching debuts for both Mike Elko and Temple's...
goduke.com
Duke to Take Part in Field Hockey Day at Fenway
DURHAM – Traveling to Boston this weekend for the annual ACC/Big 10 Cup, the Duke field hockey team will serve as ambassadors of the sport at one of the nation's most well-known sports landmarks – Fenway Park. The Blue Devils will take part in Field Hockey Night hosted...
goduke.com
Mike Elko Press Conference Quotes: Temple
DURHAM – Duke football head coach Mike Elko met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils welcome Temple on Friday night for their season opener. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network with Wes Durham, Roddy Jones and Taylor David on the call. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD through the Varsity app or goduke.com.
goduke.com
Duke Shuts Out Milwaukee, Wins John Rennie Nike Invitational
DURHAM – A second-half surge by the 12th-ranked Duke men's soccer team helped the host Blue Devils win the John Rennie Nike Invitational on Sunday afternoon with a 4-0 victory against Milwaukee inside Koskinen Stadium. Sophomore midfielder Shakur Mohammed scored two goals to lead the offensive effort and goalkeeper Eliot Hamill turned in his second shutout in as many games.
goduke.com
Hampsch Named ACC Defensive Player of the Week
DURHAM –Duke field hockey junior Piper Hampsch was named the ACC Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week following her performances in a 2-0 weekend for the Blue Devils. This is Hampsch's second career weekly honor. Hampsch, also voted this week's PNC Achievers Duke Student-Athlete of the Week, had...
goduke.com
U.S. Soccer Names Award After Duke Assistant Coach Carla Overbeck
DURHAM – U.S. Soccer announced this past week that the board of directors voted to approve two new awards that will be presented each year at the Annual General Meeting dinner. One of the awards is named after Duke women's soccer assistant coach Carla Overbeck – The Carla Overbeck Leadership Award.
goduke.com
Hampsch Named PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week
DURHAM – Duke field hockey's junior goalie Piper Hampsch has been named Duke's PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week, following her work in goal to guide Duke to two top-20 victories to open the season. Hampsch had an outstanding start to the 2022 season, making 11 saves in a...
goduke.com
Statement from Duke Volleyball
The Duke Volleyball program has released the following statement:. "Duke Volleyball experienced targeted racism this past weekend during our match at the Smith Fieldhouse on the campus of BYU. Our utmost priority always has been and will continue to be the safety and well-being of our student-athletes. On Friday night,...
