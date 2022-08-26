ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Contra Costa County deputy sheriff arrested on illegal firearms charges

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIwlr_0hWgEzvv00

Contra Costa County deputy sheriff arrested on illegal firearms charges 00:19

PINOLE -- A 15-year veteran deputy of the Contra Costa County sheriff's office has been arrested on several felony counts related to illegal weapons, authorities announced Friday.

The sheriff's office said Matthew Buckley was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on Thursday on the following charges -- 2 counts of felony grand theft of a firearm, 2 counts of receiving stolen property, the felony unlicensed transfer of a firearm, the felony filing a false report, destroying/concealing evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy Matthew Buckley. Contra Costa District Attorney's Office

Based on an investigation into illegal firearms, deputies served a search warrant at Buckley's Pinole residence and seized evidence in the case.

Buckley was being held in lieu of $175,000 bail. He has also been placed on paid administrative leave from the sheriff's office.

"When we were first apprised of the allegations, we immediately started an investigation," said Contra Costa Sheriff David Livingston. "No one is above the law and employees of the Sheriff's Office who violate the law will be held accountable. I am disappointed but this arrest is not a reflection of the many outstanding employees of the Sheriff's Office."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff's Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

Comments / 9

Guest
3d ago

Dude should have identified as an illegal gang member and would have got zero bail

Reply
6
Related
eastcountytoday.net

Arrest Made in Bethel Island Stabbing

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at about 10:18 PM, Delta Station Deputy Sheriffs were dispatched to a bar on the 3800 block of Willow Road in Bethel Island regarding a stabbing. Officers arrived and found several stabbing victims and three others who were injured. One of the victims was flown by helicopter to a hospital. All of the victims were expected to survive.
BETHEL ISLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Sheriff's Deputy Arrested in Illegal Firearms Investigation

A 41-year-old Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on suspicion of several offenses related to an illegal firearms investigation, the Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Matthew Buckley, a Pinole resident and 15-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was arrested Thursday and authorities served a search warrant at a home...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Sonoma County man arrested in connection to fatal parking lot stabbing

A Sonoma County man was recently arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing. 26-year-old Victor Ramirez-Plascencia was identified as the primary suspect in a fatal stabbing in Santa Rosa on the night of Thursday, August 11. Police responded to the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue to investigate several...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pinole, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Pinole, CA
Crime & Safety
Martinez Tribune

CC County Sheriff officer arrested on weapons & drug charges

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon that it arrested one of its own officers on weapons, drug and grand theft charges. 41-hear old Matthew Buckley, a deputy sheriff and 15-year veteran of the department, was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility Thursday after an investigation into illegal firearms. Buckley was put on administrative leave by the sheriff’s office after paying a $175,000 bail according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Petaluma police search for 7-Eleven shoplifting suspect

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to multiple shoplifting incidents at a 7-Eleven, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The suspect is linked to at least two incidents of shoplifting at the 7-Eleven at 124 Petaluma Blvd S. on Aug. 6 and 13. The suspect is […]
PETALUMA, CA
CBS Sacramento

DUI suspect arrested after crashing into Modesto bank

MODESTO – A DUI suspect was arrested in Modesto early Monday morning after they crashed into a bank.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Standiford Avenue and Dale Road.Police say the driver failed to stop at a red light before crashing into the front of a Chase bank.The driver was hurt but is expected to be OK, officers say.Authorities have not released the name of the driver. 
CBS San Francisco

OPD chief decries 'incomprehensible' gun violence; 6 homicides in 4 days

OAKLAND -- In what has become a familiar scene, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on Monday held a press conference to offer details on the latest round of deadly street violence, identifying the six homicide victims killed in Oakland over the last four days. Armstrong himself made note of the alarming regularity with which he has been holding such press briefings Monday afternoon.ALSO READ: 'My plan is get the hell out of Oakland' -- Deadly street violence pushing residents to move"This is the fourth Monday news conference this month that I've held to address the extreme amount of violence that we've seen,...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Contra Costa District#The Sheriff S Office
eastcountytoday.net

3 People Stabbed, 1 Struck by Vehicle at Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island

At approximately 10:15 pm Saturday, the Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office responded to the Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island on a report of a male who was cutting people. Located at 3895 Willow Road, a total of five sheriffs’ units were dispatched along with Oakley Police. A sheriff’s helicopter, STARR1, also responded. The responsible person was described as a 40-year-old Hispanic male.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest man accused of throwing puppy in trash

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a Vallejo man accused of throwing a puppy in a trash can and leaving it to die. Officials say a gas station employee called Animal Control on August 18 after a customer found a small dog in a Dumpster. When officers arrived they found a young French Bulldog puppy unresponsive, but say when they checked for signs of life they determined the puppy was still alive.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Five injured, one dead after crash on Highway 101 near Prunedale

PRUNEDALE, Calif (KION-TV)- The CHP confirms that a 22-year-old San Martin man died after a three-car crash on Sunday around 1:54 a.m. A 2002 Lexus was stalled on the southbound lanes of Highway 101 at State Route 156. The driver and his passengers were trying to push the car out of the roadway. According to The post Five injured, one dead after crash on Highway 101 near Prunedale appeared first on KION546.
PRUNEDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Morgan Hill Times

Morgan Hill Police recover illegal firearms during traffic stop

Morgan Hill Police recovered a concealed handgun and two other illegal firearms following a traffic stop at a local park, according to authorities. At 12:10pm Aug. 22, a Morgan Hill Police officer on routine patrol observed a suspicious vehicle parked at Community Park, off West Edmundson Avenue, Morgan Hill Police Department reported in a press release.
MORGAN HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Poisoning with dishwashing soap at San Mateo care facility leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized

SAN MATEO --  Police in San Mateo have initiated a death investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal poisoning of a care home facility resident with dishwashing soap that also hospitalized two other residents.On Sunday at approximately 8:10 p.m., a San Mateo Police Department patrol officer was dispatched after the department received a report of a female being poisoned at the Atria Hillsdale care home facility located in San Mateo. Police began a comprehensive investigation and learned three home care residents were hospitalized after ingesting toxic chemicals. Police said one of the three residents, a 93-year-old female, was pronounced deceased at...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto police arrest 2 auto-burglary suspects who fled from officers

PALO ALTO -- Police in Palo Alto were able to arrest two auto burglary suspects last week after they fled from officers, leading authorities on a destructive chase.A call early Thursday evening at around 6:30 p.m. from an alert witness led police to swarm a downtown parking lot in search of the two armed auto burglary suspects. The witness noted the suspicious behavior in city parking lot "H" at 530 Cowper Street, reporting a black Audi A-8 sedan circling the lot while an occupant would get out and peer into vehicles.Officers surrounded the lot, trapping the suspect vehicle and its...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

18-year-old man arrested in fatal stabbing of teenage boy in East San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a stabbing in San Jose over the weekend that left a 16-year-old boy dead and another man injured. The stabbing happened at about 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way in East San Jose. Officers arrived to find two victims suffering from at least one stab wound each, police said.Both victims were transported to area hospitals. At around 11 a.m., police confirmed the teen victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The adult victim's injuries were not life-threatening.In a press release Monday,...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Family identifies Del Paso Heights shooting victim

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday evening, the Sacramento Police Department responded to Harris Avenue and Fig Street after receiving reports of a shooting. According to a news release from the Sacramento police, when officers arrived on the scene they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officials said that personnel from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Rollover Accident on Highway 4 in Antioch

Crews with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a rollover collision on SR-4 in the Antioch area on the morning of Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The car accident occurred around 7:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 near Contra Loma Boulevard, officials said. Details...
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

5 suspects arrested in $9 million cargo theft operation

OAKLAND, Calif. - Law enforcement officers capped off a two-year investigation into a multi-million dollar cargo theft operation with the arrests of five people. Investigators said the suspects are responsible for over $9 million of losses related to the theft of cargo shipments carrying electronics and electronic components. The California...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
70K+
Followers
24K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy