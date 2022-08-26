Contra Costa County deputy sheriff arrested on illegal firearms charges 00:19

PINOLE -- A 15-year veteran deputy of the Contra Costa County sheriff's office has been arrested on several felony counts related to illegal weapons, authorities announced Friday.

The sheriff's office said Matthew Buckley was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on Thursday on the following charges -- 2 counts of felony grand theft of a firearm, 2 counts of receiving stolen property, the felony unlicensed transfer of a firearm, the felony filing a false report, destroying/concealing evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy Matthew Buckley. Contra Costa District Attorney's Office

Based on an investigation into illegal firearms, deputies served a search warrant at Buckley's Pinole residence and seized evidence in the case.

Buckley was being held in lieu of $175,000 bail. He has also been placed on paid administrative leave from the sheriff's office.

"When we were first apprised of the allegations, we immediately started an investigation," said Contra Costa Sheriff David Livingston. "No one is above the law and employees of the Sheriff's Office who violate the law will be held accountable. I am disappointed but this arrest is not a reflection of the many outstanding employees of the Sheriff's Office."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff's Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.