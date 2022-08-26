Read full article on original website
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
The Durham probe isn't turning out how Donald Trump said it would
(CNN) — After then-Attorney General Bill Barr appointed attorney John Durham in December 2020 to look into the origins of the FBI investigation of Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, Donald Trump insisted that the probe would uncover widespread wrongdoing by Hillary Clinton and Democrats. "What they did was...
Special master appointed to review documents from Mar-a-Lago search; DOJ request to resume criminal probe rejected
US District Judge Aileen Cannon also rejected the Justice Department's bid to resume its criminal investigation into classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago last month.
Jeffrey Clark told DC Bar that DOJ search of his home linked to false statements, conspiracy, obstruction investigation
The Justice Department is investigating felony violations of false statements, conspiracy and obstruction as part of its January 6, 2021, probe that led to a recent search of former Trump administration official Jeffrey Clark's home, according to an account of the criminal investigation made public Wednesday in a separate proceeding.
Ex-CIA officer calls judge's ruling in Trump case 'silly'
Federal Judge Aileen Cannon selected a special master to review the classified documents found in former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and rejected the Justice Department’s bid to resume its criminal investigation. David Priess, a former CIA officer, discusses the judge’s ruling.
Donald Trump was asked what would happen to the country if he were indicted. His answer is something else.
(CNN) — In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday, Donald Trump was asked what he thought would happen if he were indicted for his role in keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home after he had left the White House. Here's the exchange (bolding is...
Mike Lindell's phone search reveals new details about scope of federal probe into efforts to subvert 2020 election results
The Justice Department is seeking information about at least seven people in connection with a breach of a Colorado county's voting system as part of efforts to subvert the 2020 election results, according to subpoena documents obtained by CNN that reveal new details about the breadth of the investigation.
'You're blowing this': New book reveals Melania Trump criticized her husband's handling of Covid
(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump's top general feared he would authorize a strike on Iran as his presidency ended. His intelligence chief wondered what Russia had on him. A billionaire friend convinced him to try buying Greenland. A half-dozen top officials considered resigning en masse. Even his wife,...
Why Trump's former aide says he's 'wholly unfit' for office
President Trump’s former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews tells CNN’s Jake Tapper why she believes Trump is “wholly unfit” to serve in office.
Women who were under Russian occupation for six months speak out
More than 300 Ukrainian villages and towns have been liberated in four days of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, according to Ukrainian officials. CNN’s Melissa Bell speaks to residents about their experiences under Russia’s six-month occupation.
Ocasio-Cortez calls out GOP lawmaker for 'disrespect' shown to environmental lawyer in heated exchange
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday condemned Republican Rep. Clay Higgins' treatment of an environmental lawyer during a congressional hearing on the climate crisis.
Former Putin aide says Russian political system in state of shock
Abbas Gallyamov, who was a Putin speechwriter, predicts Russia’s elites will begin looking to replace Putin within the next several months
A 22-year-old in Colorado armed with a knife called 911 for help. Prosecutors are now reviewing his fatal shooting by police
Prosecutors in Colorado are reviewing the June fatal police shooting of a 22-year-old man who was armed with a knife and had called 911 for roadside assistance, according to officials and family attorneys.
New Hampshire GOP Senate nominee abruptly backs off false 2020 election claims
New Hampshire Senate candidate Don Bolduc won the Republican nomination on Tuesday after months campaigning on false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. A little more than a day later, he attempted an about-face.
Analysis: Ron DeSantis is shoving Democrats' immigration policies in their faces
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking credit for flying two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains how DeSantis’ political stunts may be setting him up for success in GOP politics.
Justice Department asks appeals court to revive its criminal probe into classified Mar-a-Lago documents
The Justice Department on Friday asked an appeals court to put on hold parts of a judge's order requiring a third-party review of the materials seized last month at Mar-a-Lago.
Honig: DOJ's subpoena to Mark Meadows is potentially a 'major breakthrough'
Sources tell CNN that former White House Chief of Staff official Mark Meadows has complied with a subpoena from the Department of Justice. CNN’s Elie Honig explains why this subpoena could potentially be a “major breakthrough.”
Man who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt at US Capitol riot sentenced to 75 days in jail
A Virginia man who was infamously photographed wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt and an "SS" t-shirt inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, was sentenced by a federal judge Thursday to more than two months in jail.
READ: Justice Department's filing with a federal appeals court in Mar-a-Lago case
The Justice Department asked the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals to block parts of a judge's order requiring a special master to review classified documents from Mar-a-Lago.
CNN goes inside a liberated Ukrainian city just miles from the Russian border
CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh reports from Vovchansk, a recently liberated Ukrainian city close to the Russian border.
