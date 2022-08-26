Read full article on original website
Fact Check: Authorities no arrest French pilot for supplying weapons to bandits for Nigeria
BBC Disinformation Unit don confam say dat tori wey say dem arrest one pilot for supplying weapons to bandits for Nigeria na big lie. Di time and place wey dem actually snap di fotos of di arrest of di alleged pilot arrest, na in 2021 for Bangui, di capital of Central African Republic.
