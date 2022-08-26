Read full article on original website
'The best jazz organ player on the planet': Jazz great Joey DeFrancesco dies at 51
Jazz great Joey DeFrancesco, hailed as "the best B3 player on the planet," died at age 51.
Joey DeFrancesco, renowned jazz musician who worked with Ray Charles, has died
Joey DeFrancesco has died, his wife and manager Gloria DeFrancesco has confirmed. “The love of my life is now in peace with the angels,” wrote Gloria on Instagram on Friday (August 26). “Right now I have very few words. Thank you for the outpouring of love and support coming in from everywhere. Joey loved you all.”
'Sopranos' Actor Bob LuPone Dead at 76
"The Sopranos" actor and broadway legend Robert "Bob" LuPone has died. The Tony-nominated actor passed following a 3-year battle with pancreatic cancer, according to his rep. The MCC Theater, an off-broadway space Bob founded, released a statement, saying he "lived fearlessly and with great curiosity, good humor, a boundless passion for connection, and a whole lot of heart. We will miss him deeply and always."
Mable John, Motown’s First Female Solo Artist, Dead at 91
Mable John, the first female solo artist signed to Motown (then Tamla) Records, a Stax singer and longtime Ray Charles collaborator, has died at the age of 91. John died Thursday at her home in Los Angeles; no cause of death was revealed. “We loved her and she was a kind person,” her nephew Kevin John told the Detroit News. Related Lamont Dozier, Motown Songwriter Behind Countless Classics, Dead at 81 Former Jeffrey Epstein Associate Steven Hoffenberg Found Dead at 77 Jerry Allison, Drummer and Songwriter for Buddy Holly and the Crickets, Dead at 82 The older sister of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
In photos: Notable Deaths of 2022
South African actress Charlbi Dean, pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, director Wolfgang Petersen, actress Anne Heche, Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, singer Olivia Newton-John, author David McCullough, Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell, "Star Trek" actress Nichelle Nichols, actor Paul Sorvino, socialite Ivana Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and comedian Gilbert Gottfried are among the notable deaths of 2022.
Motown and Stax singing star Mable John dies at age 91
(August 26, 2022) She was a pioneering star who was there at the inception of the greatest musical label of its time. And tonight we say a sad goodbye to the great Mabel John, who has died at age 91. Robin Terry, CEO of The Motown Museum, posted the following...
Ex-Cradle Of Filth Guitarist Stuart Anstis Dead At 48
Stuart Anstis, the guitarist best-known for his time in the British metal band Cradle Of Filth, has died. As Metalsucks reports, Richard Shaw, another former Cradle Of Filth guitarist, broke the news of Anstis’ death on Instagram. No cause of death has been reported. Anstis was 48. Anstis joined...
