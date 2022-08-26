ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 4

Related
Deadline

Roseanna Christiansen Dies: ‘Dallas’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Actress Was 71

Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, who played the Southfork ranch maid Teresa on the final nine seasons of the original Dallas on CBS, died July 14 at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, CA. She was 71. No cause of death was given. Christiansen joined Dallas in 1982 for its sixth season, staying through the 14th and final season in 1991. She appeared in 112 episodes. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Before her long stint on Dallas, she appeared on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons for three episodes. She again portrayed a maid during the show’s...
LANCASTER, CA
Fox News

Motown legend Lamont Dozier dead at 81

Lamont Dozier, legendary Motown songwriter and producer, died at age 81 on Monday. The Detroit-born musician wrote and produced popular hits such as "You Can’t Hurry Love" and "Heat Wave" while collaborating with his brothers Brian and Eddie Holland in the 1960s. The Holland-Dozier-Holland team created iconic hits for artists like The Supremes and Marvin Gaye.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trudy Pitts
Person
Pharoah Sanders
Person
Kurt Rosenwinkel
Person
Joey Defrancesco
Person
Jack Mcduff
Person
Christian Mcbride
Person
Pat Martino
Person
John Defrancesco
Person
Illinois Jacquet
Person
Mccoy Tyner
Person
Elvin Jones
Person
George Coleman
Person
Hank Mobley
TMZ.com

'Sopranos' Actor Bob LuPone Dead at 76

"The Sopranos" actor and broadway legend Robert "Bob" LuPone has died. The Tony-nominated actor passed following a 3-year battle with pancreatic cancer, according to his rep. The MCC Theater, an off-broadway space Bob founded, released a statement, saying he "lived fearlessly and with great curiosity, good humor, a boundless passion for connection, and a whole lot of heart. We will miss him deeply and always."
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Mable John, Motown’s First Female Solo Artist, Dead at 91

Mable John, the first female solo artist signed to Motown (then Tamla) Records, a Stax singer and longtime Ray Charles collaborator, has died at the age of 91. John died Thursday at her home in Los Angeles; no cause of death was revealed. “We loved her and she was a kind person,” her nephew Kevin John told the Detroit News. Related Lamont Dozier, Motown Songwriter Behind Countless Classics, Dead at 81 Former Jeffrey Epstein Associate Steven Hoffenberg Found Dead at 77 Jerry Allison, Drummer and Songwriter for Buddy Holly and the Crickets, Dead at 82 The older sister of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Entertain#Music Group#Ambient Music#Music School#Columbia Records#Supreme Technical Command
soultracks.com

Bootsy Collins helps on unvaulted Ben E. King recordings

(August 27, 2022) The world lost the great Ben E. King eight years ago, but his vast catalog as both a solo singer and the lead vocalist of the Drifters lives on. Back in 1995, Ben E re-recorded some of his biggest career hits, including "Stand By Me" and "Spanish Harlem." And those recordings, which didn't match the originals for power or impact, have largely sat dormant for years. Now, Cleopatra Records has brought in Bootsy Collins, Ronnie Earl, Bette Smith and Rafael Riqueni to resuscitate those recordings, adding new vocals and instrumentation, to create the 2022 release, Supernatural Soul.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Solo Artists from the ’70s

As we all know, it can be hard to box in or pin down any musician. So, we won’t attempt to do that. What we will do, though, is celebrate the pioneering artists that helped to define an era. Singers, songwriters, and musicians all have the unique ability to soundtrack moments in life and then become associated with those very phases of life. It’s why we return to our favorite holiday songs each winter or our favorite punk songs when we’re feeling particularly angsty.
MUSIC
UPI News

In photos: Notable Deaths of 2022

South African actress Charlbi Dean, pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, director Wolfgang Petersen, actress Anne Heche, Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, singer Olivia Newton-John, author David McCullough, Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell, "Star Trek" actress Nichelle Nichols, actor Paul Sorvino, socialite Ivana Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and comedian Gilbert Gottfried are among the notable deaths of 2022.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
soultracks.com

Motown and Stax singing star Mable John dies at age 91

(August 26, 2022) She was a pioneering star who was there at the inception of the greatest musical label of its time. And tonight we say a sad goodbye to the great Mabel John, who has died at age 91. Robin Terry, CEO of The Motown Museum, posted the following...
CELEBRITIES
Q 105.7

Legendary ‘Tonight Show’ Personality Picks Saratoga for Last Show

For 30 years Doc Severinsen was the band leader and the guy who wore the flashy outfits on Johnny Carson's 'Tonight Show'. Today, Doc is 95 years old and still plays a mean trumpet. In fact, he's on tour. PBS recently featured Doc in a 2021 documentary called American Masters: Never Too Late. And apparently for Doc, it's not.
TV SHOWS
Stereogum

Ex-Cradle Of Filth Guitarist Stuart Anstis Dead At 48

Stuart Anstis, the guitarist best-known for his time in the British metal band Cradle Of Filth, has died. As Metalsucks reports, Richard Shaw, another former Cradle Of Filth guitarist, broke the news of Anstis’ death on Instagram. No cause of death has been reported. Anstis was 48. Anstis joined...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

6 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’60s

While the 1960s possessed flowery, feel-good moments of peace and flamboyance, there were also gritty moments of protest, riot, and rage. Abroad, the U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War became a catalyst for the counterculture movement. On the flip side, at home in the States, the Civil Rights Movement was in every headline. Emotions ran high and the artists of this decade attempted to capture them.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
MUSIC
Connecticut Public

Remembering the man behind the Trapper Keeper

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) That's all you're taking to class?. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) Everything I need's in my new Trapper Portfolio. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) Traps in all my papers. ERIN MCCARTHY: I'm someone who really likes to be organized. And so I think the Trapper...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

WME Signs Filmmaker & Multidisciplinary Artist Ja’Tovia Gary

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed writer-director and multidisciplinary artist Ja’Tovia Gary for representation in film and TV. Gary’s experimental 2020 film, The Giverny Suite, was the subject of one-person exhibitions at both the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles and the Paula Cooper Gallery in New York. She has been awarded the Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award by the LA Film Critics Association, as well as Best Experimental Film by the BlackStar Film Festival for The Giverny Document (Single Channel), a stand-alone component of her project that moves between Monet’s historic gardens in Giverny, France and the streets of Harlem. Exhibited as a three-channel installation,...
MOVIES
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy