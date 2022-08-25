Read full article on original website
Texas Monthly: More Hispanic voters support legal abortion
For generations, politicians, polls and plenty of reporting portrayed South Texas as a stronghold of opposition to abortion rights. But Texas Monthly says that seems to be changing dramatic. Senior Editor Jack Herrera joined Good Day to talk about a new survey that found 60% of Hispanic survey respondents in the U.S. thought abortion should be legal in all or most cases. That could affect some Texas congressional races.
Beto O'Rourke temporarily off campaign trail due to 'bacterial infection'
EL PASO, Texas - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is temporarily off the campaign trail due to a bacterial infection. In a statement released Sunday, O'Rourke says he was feeling ill on Friday and went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, where he received IV antibiotics and rest. "While my...
Tasting Peanut Butter Paradise from the State Fair of Texas
Over the weekend, a brand new fried food at the State Fair of Texas was named the Best Tasting Sweet treat. Good Day got the chance to try the Peanut Butter Paradise a little early. The fair kicks off in about a month.
Good Day tries the Fried Charcuterie Board from the State Fair of Texas
What happens when you take an appetizer plate usually meant for light snacking and deep fry it? You get the winners of this year's Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair of Texas. Good Day got an early taste of the Fried Charcuterie Board.
Group working to promote lake safety ahead of Labor Day
Labor Day weekend is upon us and many North Texans will head out for a day of fun on the lake. Dana Wilson Gage is the founder of the local nonprofit The LV Project. It works to promote water safety.
Texas State Board of Education's plan to update social studies curriculum derailed by political blowback
Board members were initially expected to take a final vote on the standards in November. That would give publishers enough time to update textbooks for the 2025-26 school year. But with all of the pushback, that timeline is in limbo.
State Fair of Texas announces 2022 Big Tex Choice Award winners
DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas revealed the winners of this year's Big Tex Choice Awards. In the Best Taste - Savory category, the winner was the Fried Charcuterie Board by Tami Nevins-Mayes and Josey Mayes. It includes fresh mozzarella, salami, and crisp green apples rolled in a wonton...
Aug. 30 morning forecast
Some North Texans could see rain Tuesday. FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews talks about the rain chances in the forecast rest of the week.
