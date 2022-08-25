ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Monthly: More Hispanic voters support legal abortion

For generations, politicians, polls and plenty of reporting portrayed South Texas as a stronghold of opposition to abortion rights. But Texas Monthly says that seems to be changing dramatic. Senior Editor Jack Herrera joined Good Day to talk about a new survey that found 60% of Hispanic survey respondents in the U.S. thought abortion should be legal in all or most cases. That could affect some Texas congressional races.
Beto O'Rourke temporarily off campaign trail due to 'bacterial infection'

EL PASO, Texas - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is temporarily off the campaign trail due to a bacterial infection. In a statement released Sunday, O'Rourke says he was feeling ill on Friday and went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, where he received IV antibiotics and rest. "While my...
State Fair of Texas announces 2022 Big Tex Choice Award winners

DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas revealed the winners of this year's Big Tex Choice Awards. In the Best Taste - Savory category, the winner was the Fried Charcuterie Board by Tami Nevins-Mayes and Josey Mayes. It includes fresh mozzarella, salami, and crisp green apples rolled in a wonton...
Aug. 30 morning forecast

Some North Texans could see rain Tuesday. FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews talks about the rain chances in the forecast rest of the week.
