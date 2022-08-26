Read full article on original website
Related
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Apprehends Serial Burglar in Porter
PORTER, TX -- On August 29, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling in the Porter area, recognized a male they know from previous law enforcement encounters as Brandon Oliver, who had an active Felony Warrant for Burglary of a Building. As Deputies approached Brandon to make the arrest, he ran behind the Porterwood Shopping Center to evade Deputies but was captured shortly after. Deputies placed Brandon in custody for the Burglary Warrant, and he was also charged with Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Murder Suspect’s Suicide in Willis
WILLIS, TX — On August 30, 2022 at around 06:50 am MCTXSheriff Deputies and Willis Police Department were dispatched to an assist agency call at the Kroger Marketplace in the 12600 block of IH 45 in Willis, TX. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Criminal Apprehension Team was conducting surveillance on a suspect wanted in the Friendswood double shooting that occurred the evening of August 29, 2022 in Harris County.
KPLC TV
Authorities investigating homicide in Beaumont
Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in investigating a recent homicide in the Glenwood Ave. area. Police say officers responded to a residence for a welfare check around 12:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, and found Kevin Womack, 47, dead inside the home.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robbery suspect dubbed 'Little Red Robbing Hood' strikes again at NW Houston bank, HPD says
In both instances, the suspect has given the tellers a threatening note and demanding cash. This time, he switched up his wardrobe.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PURSUIT ENDS -ONE IN CUSTODY
At about 5 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a Ford Expedition in the Valley Ranch and I-69 area. THe driver fled west on SH 99. At Highland Park (just west of FM 1314) he pulled over and fled north into the woods. A Splendora Police K-9 responded to the scene and deployed his K-9 “Kilo” within minutes the suspect was located. The suspect Brian Carlos, 17, of Saratoga, Texas gave up when he saw the dog. Police are still trying to determine why he fled as he had no open warrants and nothing was found in the vehicle.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood
MCTXSheriff Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood. On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Suspect Arrested for Evading in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 30, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office initiated a traffic stop on a bicyclist near the 24500 block of Gosling Road. The cyclist refused to stop leading deputies on a brief pursuit. Deputies were able to stop the bicyclist and identified him as Brandon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect shoots 2 sisters in Friendswood, later shoots himself 70 miles away, deputies say
The young women were just entering careers when someone shot them, family says. A man suspected in the shooting turned the gun on himself as deputies closed in.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigates Apple Story burglary at The Woodlands Mall
THE WOODLANDS, TX - On August 29, 2022, at around 08:00 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies were dispatched to a burglary at the Apple Store in The Woodlands Mall. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that four individuals wearing head and face coverings made forced entry into the Apple Store after hours. The suspects were seen leaving the scene in the gray four-door passenger car pictured here.
Fraudulent warrant for arrest scam that has been reported multiple times in the last few days.
· The Galveston Police Department would like to make the community and surrounding communities aware of. Several reports have indicated that unsuspecting victims are receiving phone calls from individuals who identify themselves as actual law enforcement officers from local law enforcement agencies. These individuals claim the victims have an outstanding warrant for arrest that need to be paid immediately or the victim will be arrested.
Houston, TX Area Deputy Murdered While Picking Up Food for His Family
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is both in mourning and looking for answers after one of their own passed away while getting food for his family. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted his condolences on Social Media after reporting the death of Deputy Constable Omar Ursin:. According to KHOU 11,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocomotive.com
HOMICIDE IN NEW CANEY
4am-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are on the scene of a homicide on Creekwood in the Lost Lakes Subdivision off FM 1485. A call came in about midnight reporting several males had attacked a male and shot him. A second male…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/homicide-in-new-caney-2/
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE
Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN WHO SHOT FEMALE AND SISTER IN FRIENDSWOOD SHOOTS HIMSELF AS DEPUTIES APPROACH HIM AT WILLIS KROGER
Monday night a male shot two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD but died a short time later. Willis Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are now on the scene. They will be working on the investigation of the Willis incident along with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. None of the undercover officers discharged their weapons in the incident. The two sisters were shot in the 4700 block of Backenberry at Constitution in Friendswood. The sisters were 18 and 20 years old. Harris County investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from an argument with the suspect. Harris County Detectives had been up all night tracking the suspect. It was a welcome sight for them when Krogers management pushed a cart loaded with pastries and Starbucks coffee out to them. The scene cleared close to 10 am as Barsh Towing moved the vehicle to the Crime Lab for further processing.
Man shoots at EMS supervisor who stopped to help with broken-down car in Spring, HCSO says
Dispatchers received calls that the 33-year-old man was chasing cars after his car broke down, deputies said.
Beaumont Police investigating homicide after a body was found inside a home
BEAUMONT, Texas — Detectives with the Beaumont Police Department are investigating a homicide after a welfare check led police to a body inside a home. On Tuesday August 30, 2022 at 12:23pm, officers responded to a home in the 3300 Block of Glenwood Street in reference to a welfare check, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Port Arthur News
Homicide investigation ongoing after 47-year-old found dead during welfare check
BEAUMONR — On Tuesday at 12:23 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood in reference to a welfare check. First responders located Kevin Womack, a 47-year-old Beaumont man, deceased in the residence. An autopsy was ordered and he was taken to...
cw39.com
Woman shot by ex in truck in east Houston, police say
HOUSTON (CW39) — In east Houston, a woman was shot and injured by her ex-boyfriend as she was driving home with her new boyfriend on Tuesday night. It happened at the 7900 block of Elwood Street. Police said the ex-boyfriend shot into the passenger side of the victim’s truck and ran-off on foot.
Clerk pepper sprayed, thrown to the ground by robbery suspects in Baytown, police say
A man and a woman are wanted after a Dollar General employee was assaulted in Baytown earlier this month.
Comments / 0