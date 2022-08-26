ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock Q107

Now You Can Grab A Book At The Dog Park In Nacogdoches, Texas

If you have a love for our four-legged friends and books, something new has popped up at the City of Nacogdoches Dog Park at Banita Creek Park located at 501 Pearl Street. Boy Scout, Holden Kelly, from Troop 161 was very busy this past year completing his Eagle Scout projects. Kelly and his troop have built and/or repaired three Little Libraries.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Experience The Ellen Trout Zoo Like Never Before In Lufkin, Texas

A few weeks ago I went on a family outing to the Ellen Trout Zoo. It was a great day for it and just one of the most special places in East Texas. The kids had a great time, and they actually spent more time playing on the train, and riding the Z&OO Railroad than they did staring at the animals. For the price that was paid and the fun that was had, it was a bargain.
LUFKIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Lufkin, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Briggs, TX
Lufkin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Lufkin, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
101.5 KNUE

28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock Q107

Wanna Get 50% Off at Nacogdoches’ Best Mexican Restaurant?

Perhaps you are starting to recognize the trend. For the past several Friday mornings at 10, we go live with our latest SeizeTheDeal.Com offer. The Lufkin/Nacogdoches Townsquare radio stations present a big-time bargain offer and give you the opportunity to take advantage of this offer before it is sold out. Most of the time, the deal is a half-price offer. Over the past several weeks we've teamed up with area restaurants, Splash Kingdom, as well as offering a special 50% off deal on an upcoming Urban Cowboy event in Lufkin.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Pet Adoption#The Shelters#The Kurth Animal Shelter#Coca Cola
Classic Rock Q107

This Farm Has A Custom Built Smokehouse In Huntington, Texas

When you find a place that has it all and it keeps bringing the heat, you just have to get a closer look. This is not just a home, but an entire lifestyle. The property sports a 3,200 square foot, open concept, custom home with big bedrooms, granite countertops, custom cabinets, built-ins, and stainless appliances. There is a breakfast room, formal dining room, large family room, and an upstairs guest room/office with a full bathroom.
HUNTINGTON, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin ISD Receives Multimillion-Dollar GEAR UP Grant

A lot of folks have their minds on high school football today, and rightly so. However, the Lufkin Independent School District has just released some great news. Lufkin ISD has once again been awarded a highly competitive discretionary grant for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP), a grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The district was notified via email of the multimillion-dollar grant that will be in collaboration with the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin).
LUFKIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Classic Rock Q107

Nacogdoches Pair Charged with Felonies in Drug Investigation

Methamphetamine with a street value of more than $8,500 was among the items recovered by law enforcement officers with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office while recently serving a warrant at a home just outside the West Loop in Nacogdoches. Two Nacogdoches residents are now facing felony and misdemeanor charges as the result of a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin ISD Recognizes Students for Excellent Results on AP Exams

Lufkin ISD has released the names of students who have done outstanding jobs on recent Advanced Placement (AP) exams. During the 2021-2022 school year, 457 AP exams were given to 253 Lufkin ISD students. Lufkin High School offers 21 different AP courses ranging from subjects such as computer science to art. AP exams are rated on a 5-point scale with most colleges accepting a grade of 3 or above as acceptable college credit. Fifty-four percent of the students who took the exams made a 3 or higher. With the AP exam, comes some distinguishing honors.
LUFKIN, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Indoor Texas marijuana operation shut down, numerous drugs seized

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Crockett Police Department successfully shut down an indoor marijuana growing operation and seized several controlled substances after responding to a possible medical emergency. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to the area of Plum Drive at Pineview in reference to a possible medical emergency in the street, according to officials. Officers said […]
CROCKETT, TX
Ash Jurberg

Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt him

"Four in a half years ago, life approached me in an unexpected way. I went to Haiti for Christmas to visit my family and bring presents for the kids in the orphanage. I have experienced something that changed my life forever. On New Year’s Eve, I was on my way to the orphanage. I found a baby boy in the dumpster eating by fire ants, left abandoned to die." Jimmy Amisial.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, TX
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1077.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy