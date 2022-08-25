Registration is now open for 2022-23 Arizona Poetry Out Loud! Arizona high schools can register to participate through October 31. Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program for high-school students and teachers that seeks to foster the next generation of literary readers by capitalizing on the latest trends in poetry – recitation and performance. The National Endowment for the Arts and The Poetry Foundation partner with state arts agencies to bring the Poetry Out Loud program and dynamic recitation contest to all 50 states and the US territories.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO