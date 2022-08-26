Linda Sue Grishaw, age 73, of Cameron, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, with her family by her side. Linda was born in Indiana on April 5, 1949, to Eileen Hunter Conaway and the late Henry Howard Conaway. Some of the things Linda enjoyed, oil painting, working in her flowers, spending time with her family and going fishing with her husband. Linda actually spend her last night in her husband’s loving arms. She will be greatly missed.

