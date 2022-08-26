Read full article on original website
The Sunday Scoop: St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
The Sunday Scoop is a series on churches in Moore County. The series covers the latest activities from Bible school to missions and everything in between. Welcome. St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Southern Pines has a diverse membership with a blend of military families and members from various heritages.
New hours give patrons more opportunities
The Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives will operate under new hours beginning Tuesday, Sept 6. The new hours are Monday through Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Village of Pinehurst took ownership...
Artist 'devastated' after work stolen ahead of Cary art festival
Robin Rodgers has been making pottery for 30 years and was eager to show off 60 pieces of his artwork at the Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival in Cary on Saturday.
New bakery sweetens Pinebluff
Moore County residents looking to satiate their sweet tooth are invited to stop by Lupita’s Bakery in Pinebluff, where the Andrade-Rodriguéz family has been serving up the Sandhills with homemade baked goods since their grand opening on August 10. The bakery offers a huge selection of treats, including...
Single family residence sells for $1.1 million in Holly Springs
A 3,506-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 100 block of Roseroot Court in Holly Springs was sold on August 3, 2022 for $1,135,000, or $324 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:. In...
Single-family residence in Garner sells for $950,000
A house built in 2013 located in the 1100 block of Woodbrook Way in Garner has new owners. The 6,126-square-foot property was sold on August 2, 2022 for $950,000, or $155 per square foot. The house is situated on a 3.5-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently been sold:
Maxton woman plans to buy dream home with $756K lottery win
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Maxton woman is $756,362 richer after buying a lucky lottery ticket, according to an announcement from the North Carolina Education Lottery. “I can finally get my dream home,” Linda McCain said. “Now I can have something I can call my own.” McCain, 54, said she first checked the numbers […]
Couple hope $2 million gift will encourage others to invest in community
Many philanthropists prefer to remain anonymous. Murray Duggins wants to be an example. “I feel that a lot of people that I know will give based on other people’s gifts,” said Duggins. “I hope this starts a trend here in Fayetteville — not that I’m a trendsetter or some cool guy.”
Nurse Practitioner Jaime Delivuk returns to Sandhills to join FirstHealth, Pinehurst Medical Clinic oncology team
PINEHURST — FirstHealth of the Carolinas and Pinehurst Medical Clinic continue to expand their cancer care team with the addition of nurse practitioner Jaime Delivuk. Delivuk previously worked with oncology patients at FirstHealth of the Carolinas and worked as an emergency department nurse at FirstHealth’s Moore Regional Hospital–Hoke campus.
County designated as Certified Entrepreneurial Community
Moore County Partners in Progress announced Moore County has earned the designation of Certified Entrepreneurial Community. “The Certified Entrepreneurial Community® (CEC®) designation means that Moore County is ‘entrepreneur-ready’ and we have a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem that can help new start-ups and small businesses succeed,” said Natalie Hawkins, Executive Director of Partners in Progress.
Letter to the editor | Loch Haven Golf Course to close
After 51 wonderful years, Loch Haven Golf Course is officially closing its doors effective August 24, 2022. The property has been sold to a private owner and will no longer continue as a golf course. We would like to thank all the golfers of Richmond County and the surrounding counties...
Obituary for Linda Sue Grishaw of Cameron
Linda Sue Grishaw, age 73, of Cameron, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, with her family by her side. Linda was born in Indiana on April 5, 1949, to Eileen Hunter Conaway and the late Henry Howard Conaway. Some of the things Linda enjoyed, oil painting, working in her flowers, spending time with her family and going fishing with her husband. Linda actually spend her last night in her husband’s loving arms. She will be greatly missed.
Town of Cary Provides First-in-the-World Completely Touchless Restroom Experience
Town Becomes World’s First Municipality to Install Touchless Toilet Paper Dispensers. Cary, North Carolina – August 29, 2022 – Cary, North Carolina has become the world’s first municipality to provide a completely touchless restroom experience for residents and visitors. According to Kelly Blazey, Transit Administrator for the Town of Cary, “In these times of heightened health awareness, people have increasingly come to expect a touchless experience in public spaces.”
Campbell Law School expands 3+3 program offerings to Methodist University
RALEIGH – Campbell Law School is partnering with Methodist University to expand its program offerings under its 3+3 program. With the 3+3 program, undergraduate students can earn both an undergraduate degree, as well as a juris doctor in just six years, saving students time and tuition. Under the 3+3...
Study: Triangle among one of the best places in the U.S. to buy a home
Raleigh, N.C. — Cary is among one of the best mid-sized cities to buy a home in the U.S., according to a new report released by WalletHub. Researches considered many variables, from home values, economic environment and affordability. Cary was ranked third-best on WalletHub's list while Durham was ranked...
Motive a mystery behind Fayetteville sign theft
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A total of 84 street signs were stolen from 42 intersections from the Eastover area extending into the Wade-Stedman area. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael...
Chapel Hill police receive ‘numerous complaints’ about UNC student’s arrest by NC ALE agents, chief says
A North Carolina ALE spokesperson said the arrest of the 20-year-old student involved the use of force.
Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
‘Something ain’t’ right’: Family of NC mother accused of killing daughters hadn’t heard from her in weeks
Launice Battle, 29, is facing two counts of murder for the death of three-year-old Amora, and two-year-old Trinity.
Thousands of graves are slowly being uncovered in Dunn, revealing lost Black history
With hand saws, machetes and even a divining rod, volunteers are bringing back Wilkins Cemetery from this NC town’s Jim Crow past.
