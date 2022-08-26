ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

The Sunday Scoop: St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church

The Sunday Scoop is a series on churches in Moore County. The series covers the latest activities from Bible school to missions and everything in between. Welcome. St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Southern Pines has a diverse membership with a blend of military families and members from various heritages.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

New hours give patrons more opportunities

The Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives will operate under new hours beginning Tuesday, Sept 6. The new hours are Monday through Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Village of Pinehurst took ownership...
PINEHURST, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

New bakery sweetens Pinebluff

Moore County residents looking to satiate their sweet tooth are invited to stop by Lupita’s Bakery in Pinebluff, where the Andrade-Rodriguéz family has been serving up the Sandhills with homemade baked goods since their grand opening on August 10. The bakery offers a huge selection of treats, including...
PINEBLUFF, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence sells for $1.1 million in Holly Springs

A 3,506-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 100 block of Roseroot Court in Holly Springs was sold on August 3, 2022 for $1,135,000, or $324 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:. In...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single-family residence in Garner sells for $950,000

A house built in 2013 located in the 1100 block of Woodbrook Way in Garner has new owners. The 6,126-square-foot property was sold on August 2, 2022 for $950,000, or $155 per square foot. The house is situated on a 3.5-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently been sold:
GARNER, NC
WBTW News13

Maxton woman plans to buy dream home with $756K lottery win

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Maxton woman is $756,362 richer after buying a lucky lottery ticket, according to an announcement from the North Carolina Education Lottery. “I can finally get my dream home,” Linda McCain said. “Now I can have something I can call my own.” McCain, 54, said she first checked the numbers […]
MAXTON, NC
The Richmond Observer

Nurse Practitioner Jaime Delivuk returns to Sandhills to join FirstHealth, Pinehurst Medical Clinic oncology team

PINEHURST — FirstHealth of the Carolinas and Pinehurst Medical Clinic continue to expand their cancer care team with the addition of nurse practitioner Jaime Delivuk. Delivuk previously worked with oncology patients at FirstHealth of the Carolinas and worked as an emergency department nurse at FirstHealth’s Moore Regional Hospital–Hoke campus.
PINEHURST, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

County designated as Certified Entrepreneurial Community

Moore County Partners in Progress announced Moore County has earned the designation of Certified Entrepreneurial Community. “The Certified Entrepreneurial Community® (CEC®) designation means that Moore County is ‘entrepreneur-ready’ and we have a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem that can help new start-ups and small businesses succeed,” said Natalie Hawkins, Executive Director of Partners in Progress.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Linda Sue Grishaw of Cameron

Linda Sue Grishaw, age 73, of Cameron, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, with her family by her side. Linda was born in Indiana on April 5, 1949, to Eileen Hunter Conaway and the late Henry Howard Conaway. Some of the things Linda enjoyed, oil painting, working in her flowers, spending time with her family and going fishing with her husband. Linda actually spend her last night in her husband’s loving arms. She will be greatly missed.
CAMERON, NC
getnews.info

Town of Cary Provides First-in-the-World Completely Touchless Restroom Experience

Town Becomes World’s First Municipality to Install Touchless Toilet Paper Dispensers. Cary, North Carolina – August 29, 2022 – Cary, North Carolina has become the world’s first municipality to provide a completely touchless restroom experience for residents and visitors. According to Kelly Blazey, Transit Administrator for the Town of Cary, “In these times of heightened health awareness, people have increasingly come to expect a touchless experience in public spaces.”
CARY, NC
WRAL

Motive a mystery behind Fayetteville sign theft

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A total of 84 street signs were stolen from 42 intersections from the Eastover area extending into the Wade-Stedman area. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

