Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
z955.com
Female suspect charged in attempted Ithaca robbery
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An armed robbery suspect in Ithaca was found by officers outside the store. Police say 26-year-old Emily Morris loaded up a bag at the Five Below store on South Meadow Street just before 8:30 last night and was going to leave without paying. When confronted by a store employee, Morris allegedly pulled out a knife before bolting out the back door. Police found her hiding nearby.
ithaca.com
Ithaca Woman Arrested For Attempted Robbery Of Five Below
On Tuesday, August 30, at approximately 8:24 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to Five Below at 744 South Meadow Street, Suite 250, for a report of an armed robbery occurring at that location. Upon arrival Officers located the suspect outside of the store behind an adjacent business where they were...
One arrested after armed robbery attempt
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department announced the arrest of one person after a Tuesday night armed robbery attempt. Police said they responded to the Five Below on South Meadow Street around 8:24 p.m. after a report of a robbery in progress. The victim told police upon their arrival that...
Man, teen charged after loaded gun found during Liverpool traffic stop, deputies say
Liverpool, N.Y. — A man and a teen were charged Tuesday after a loaded handgun was found in a car during a traffic stop in Liverpool, deputies said. Police responded to Onondaga Lake Parkway for a suspicious car complaint at about 2:35 a.m., when they saw a 2009 Cadillac quickly drive off, according to a news release by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central NY bust leads to 16 arrests, 77,000 fentanyl pills, 2 kilos of coke, pound of meth
Auburn, N.Y. — Drug busts across Central New York including Auburn, Cortland and Syracuse resulted in 16 people being arrested Monday. Police seized over $77,000 worth of fentanyl pills, two kilos of cocaine and a pound of meth, police said. Drugs and guns were also seized in California. The...
Steuben County man arrested after fleeing on stolen ATV
LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Caton man wanted for burglary has been arrested after he fled police on a stolen ATV in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police. Jeffery McChesney, 28, was arrested on August 29, 2022, after Pa. State Police found him operating a stolen-four-wheeler. Police said that they initially started to pursue […]
Cortland County crash leads to DWI arrest
A German, New York man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after crashing his pick-up truck into a tree on Saturday night.
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man allegedly threatens to strangle child
A City of Cortland man allegedly threatened to strangle a child recently, according to a city police report. Stephen G. Strong, of Church Street, threatened to strangle a 9-year old child with a cord, while there was an “order of protection in place protecting the child,” the report states.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsyr.com
Deputies find loaded gun during traffic stop
SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman have been charged after sheriff’s deputies found a loaded handgun in their car during a traffic stop, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports. The sheriff’s office says that deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle...
cnycentral.com
DA investigates double homicide after child found inside Burnet Ave home with bodies
Syracuse, NY — The Onondaga County District Attorney's office is investigating a suspicious death case, where a young child with disabilities was found with dead bodies, as a double homicide. District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick confirmed the investigation to CNY Central Tuesday. Prosecutors at the District Attorney's office said the...
Port Dickinson man arrested after slashing tires
PORT DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) - In the early morning hours of August 19th, Broome County Sheriff's Deputies and the Port Dickinson Police Department responded to a dispute on Lincoln Street.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Brant Richardson, home invader
(WSYR-TV) — Solvay Police Department is trying to find Brant Richardson, a man wanted after a home invasion on August 6 in Solvay. Brant was identified as one of three suspects in the case, police say. Another suspect has already been arrested: the getaway driver, 26-year-old Megan Costello. Police share that the investigation is ongoing for the third suspect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bath man arrested for narcotics possession
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man was arrested last week on several felony drug charges for the possession of narcotic drugs, according to the Village of Bath Police Department. Keith Frailey, 42, of Bath N.Y. was arrested on August 23, 2022, after a suspicious person investigation led to police finding a ‘large quantity of […]
Corning woman arrested for food stamp welfare fraud
A Corning woman in the Steuben County jail has been arrested for welfare fraud, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Police arrest Farmington man accused of raping underaged girl
The man was arrested shortly after the allegations were brought up to police on August 26.
Suspicious Activity in Vehicle in Union Brings Drug Charges
Broome County Sheriff’s officials say an Endwell man was found with quantities of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine when they investigated a report of suspicious activity in a vehicle on East Main Street in the Town of Union Wednesday, August 24. According to the Sheriff’s office, authorities received a report at...
Subjects identified in Elm Chevy vandalism
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — UPDATE 8/27/22: Community members have helped identify the individuals involved in a vandalism incident at the Elm Chevrolet dealership in Elmira. Elmira Police released an update on Facebook saying the subjects have been identified, but the investigation is still open. You are asked to contact the Elmira Police Department if you […]
cnycentral.com
Arrest warrant issued for former Vera House employee for missing court date
MANLIUS N.Y. — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a registered sex offender at the center of a controversy at Vera House for failing to appear in court. The Manlius Police Department tells CNY Central they received a bench warrant for the arrest of Marcus Jackson on Thursday.
One taken in ambulance after downtown Elmira crash
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – At least one person was taken in an ambulance after a crash at Clemens Center Parkway and Water Street. Details on the crash are limited, but an 18 News reporter on the scene said both cars had to be towed after suffering significant damage to their fronts. The crash happened around […]
z955.com
Owego Police seek help locating driver in alleged hit and run of minor
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities are searching for a driver involved in an alleged hit and run in Tioga County. Owego Police Officers responded to the area of Talcott Street and Cove Street for a report of a minor struck by a vehicle. It happened around 7 p.m. last night. The driver allegedly had a physical altercation with the injured juvenile before fleeing. The vehicle is described as a black SUV with a pink sticker in the rear window. The driver is described as a male with bald or short hair, average height, and weight. Those are the only details the victim could provide. The victim was treated by Owego EMS for minor injuries and released to a parent. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Owego Police Department at (607)-687-1010.
Comments / 0