Ithaca, NY

z955.com

Female suspect charged in attempted Ithaca robbery

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An armed robbery suspect in Ithaca was found by officers outside the store. Police say 26-year-old Emily Morris loaded up a bag at the Five Below store on South Meadow Street just before 8:30 last night and was going to leave without paying. When confronted by a store employee, Morris allegedly pulled out a knife before bolting out the back door. Police found her hiding nearby.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

ITHACA, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
WETM 18 News

Steuben County man arrested after fleeing on stolen ATV

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Caton man wanted for burglary has been arrested after he fled police on a stolen ATV in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police. Jeffery McChesney, 28, was arrested on August 29, 2022, after Pa. State Police found him operating a stolen-four-wheeler. Police said that they initially started to pursue […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man allegedly threatens to strangle child

A City of Cortland man allegedly threatened to strangle a child recently, according to a city police report. Stephen G. Strong, of Church Street, threatened to strangle a 9-year old child with a cord, while there was an “order of protection in place protecting the child,” the report states.
CORTLAND, NY
#Violent Crime
localsyr.com

Deputies find loaded gun during traffic stop

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman have been charged after sheriff’s deputies found a loaded handgun in their car during a traffic stop, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports. The sheriff’s office says that deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Brant Richardson, home invader

(WSYR-TV) — Solvay Police Department is trying to find Brant Richardson, a man wanted after a home invasion on August 6 in Solvay. Brant was identified as one of three suspects in the case, police say. Another suspect has already been arrested: the getaway driver, 26-year-old Megan Costello. Police share that the investigation is ongoing for the third suspect.
SOLVAY, NY
WETM 18 News

Bath man arrested for narcotics possession

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man was arrested last week on several felony drug charges for the possession of narcotic drugs, according to the Village of Bath Police Department. Keith Frailey, 42, of Bath N.Y. was arrested on August 23, 2022, after a suspicious person investigation led to police finding a ‘large quantity of […]
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

Subjects identified in Elm Chevy vandalism

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — UPDATE 8/27/22: Community members have helped identify the individuals involved in a vandalism incident at the Elm Chevrolet dealership in Elmira. Elmira Police released an update on Facebook saying the subjects have been identified, but the investigation is still open. You are asked to contact the Elmira Police Department if you […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

One taken in ambulance after downtown Elmira crash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – At least one person was taken in an ambulance after a crash at Clemens Center Parkway and Water Street. Details on the crash are limited, but an 18 News reporter on the scene said both cars had to be towed after suffering significant damage to their fronts. The crash happened around […]
ELMIRA, NY
z955.com

Owego Police seek help locating driver in alleged hit and run of minor

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities are searching for a driver involved in an alleged hit and run in Tioga County. Owego Police Officers responded to the area of Talcott Street and Cove Street for a report of a minor struck by a vehicle. It happened around 7 p.m. last night. The driver allegedly had a physical altercation with the injured juvenile before fleeing. The vehicle is described as a black SUV with a pink sticker in the rear window. The driver is described as a male with bald or short hair, average height, and weight. Those are the only details the victim could provide. The victim was treated by Owego EMS for minor injuries and released to a parent. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Owego Police Department at (607)-687-1010.
OWEGO, NY

