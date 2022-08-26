Read full article on original website
46% of US crypto users say their investment performed ‘worse than expected’
Majority of US crypto users at 46% are unhappy with how their crypto investments performed. Percentage of crypto users in the country unchanged (at around 16%) since last year. About 50% of those surveyed know of NFTs, 2% have bought them. Nearly half of Americans who have ever invested in...
Binance and Virtuzone partner to enable crypto payments in UAE
Virtuzone, the UAE’s main provider of corporate and business formation services, and Binance partnered to enable crypto payments via Binance Pay in the UAE. With this, Virtuzone becomes the first company in the country to accept crypto payments via Binance Pay for business setup, Coin Journal learned from a press release.
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Sam Bankman-Fried denies FTX is looking to acquire Huobi
FTX has been active in the acquisitions arena this year, snapping up firms like Liquid and Bitvo amid the crypto winter. Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of crypto exchange FTX, has said his company does not plan to acquire cryptocurrency exchange Huobi. The FTX boss, whose firm has in recent months...
CME Group’s Bitcoin Euro and Ether Euro futures are now live
CME says there’s growing demand for non-USD denominated crypto derivatives products. The company also plans to launch options on Ethereum futures on 12 September. Derivatives marketplace CME Group has announced its Euro-denominated Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures contracts are now live. On Monday, August 29, 2022, the company...
Argentina’s wine capital Mendoza accepts crypto for provincial taxes
The government of Mendoza has added crypto to legal tax payment options and provided a step-by-step guide for users. The Mendoza province, the wine capital of Argentina and one of the world’s leading destinations for oenophiles, now accepts cryptocurrency for tax obligations and other government fees. This is after...
Investors are too complacent as the stock market deals with growing uncertainties like inflation and a potential recession, DataTrek says
The last time the VIX traded above 36 was on March 7, just two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine and oil prices shot higher.
How To Stop Shopping While Intoxicated and Other Ways Experts Advise Against Impulse Purchases
It may not be surprising to some, but impulse shopping online increased during the pandemic, according to a recent study from SoFi. Find Out: 8 Costco Frozen Foods That Give You the Best Bang for...
Bitcoin battles for $20K as Mt.Gox BTC dump cloud fades
Bitcoin fell below $20,000 over the weekend amid selling pressure across equities and crypto. BTC price is back above the key level, with bulls currently battling bears around $20,245. The Bitcoin market is unfazed by the reported release of 140,000 Mt.Gox bitcoin to creditors. Bitcoin climbed back above $20,000 0n...
Fed’s inflation fight is bad for short-term bitcoin traders, says Bitfury’s CEO
The United States Federal Reserve has been hiking interest rates in recent months, and Bitfury’s CEO believes it is suppressing Bitcoin’s price. Bitfury CEO Brian Brooks told CNBC in a recent interview that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight is bad for Bitcoin in the short term.’. The...
