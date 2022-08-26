ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 0

Related
coinjournal.net

Binance and Virtuzone partner to enable crypto payments in UAE

Virtuzone, the UAE’s main provider of corporate and business formation services, and Binance partnered to enable crypto payments via Binance Pay in the UAE. With this, Virtuzone becomes the first company in the country to accept crypto payments via Binance Pay for business setup, Coin Journal learned from a press release.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
coinjournal.net

Sam Bankman-Fried denies FTX is looking to acquire Huobi

FTX has been active in the acquisitions arena this year, snapping up firms like Liquid and Bitvo amid the crypto winter. Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of crypto exchange FTX, has said his company does not plan to acquire cryptocurrency exchange Huobi. The FTX boss, whose firm has in recent months...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Android Apps#Debit Card#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Web3 Technology#Visa#Btc#Eth#Usdt#Fiat#Nearpay Wallet
coinjournal.net

CME Group’s Bitcoin Euro and Ether Euro futures are now live

CME says there’s growing demand for non-USD denominated crypto derivatives products. The company also plans to launch options on Ethereum futures on 12 September. Derivatives marketplace CME Group has announced its Euro-denominated Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures contracts are now live. On Monday, August 29, 2022, the company...
CURRENCIES
coinjournal.net

Argentina’s wine capital Mendoza accepts crypto for provincial taxes

The government of Mendoza has added crypto to legal tax payment options and provided a step-by-step guide for users. The Mendoza province, the wine capital of Argentina and one of the world’s leading destinations for oenophiles, now accepts cryptocurrency for tax obligations and other government fees. This is after...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Android Devices
coinjournal.net

Bitcoin battles for $20K as Mt.Gox BTC dump cloud fades

Bitcoin fell below $20,000 over the weekend amid selling pressure across equities and crypto. BTC price is back above the key level, with bulls currently battling bears around $20,245. The Bitcoin market is unfazed by the reported release of 140,000 Mt.Gox bitcoin to creditors. Bitcoin climbed back above $20,000 0n...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy