Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron Solomon
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
The Oldest Commercial Bowling Alley in the United States is Located in Michigan
Located in Detroit, Michigan, the Garden Bowl is the oldest commercial bowling alley in the United States. When it comes to old-school bowling alleys, it doesn't get any older than Garden Bowl as it celebrated its 109th anniversary earlier this month. When Did Garden Bowl Officially Open Its Doors?. Garden...
Half-built Saline hotel sold to new owners for $2.8M
SALINE, MI - A half-built hotel in Saline has changed hands, potentially spelling the end to more than two years of dormancy on the project that was intended to bring a new Best Western to the city. On Aug. 18, the hotel was sold to Birmingham-based Saline Hospitality, LLC for...
fox2detroit.com
A guide to the 2022 Michigan State Fair this Labor Day Weekend
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 Michigan State Fair starts Thursday and runs through Labor Day at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. The event includes animal shows, a circus, carnival rides, and more. When is the Michigan State Fair?. Fair hours:. Thursday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 2...
See inside this historic Ann Arbor home preserved in rare 1890s style
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A historic Ann Arbor home just steps from the University of Michigan campus has been listed for sale in the city’s Burns Park neighborhood. The home at 923 Olivia Ave. is a Dutch Colonial Revival home built in 1893 that has a striking two-story porch that creates a distinct façade. Local historians noted in a 2014 book that the home was one of the oldest remaining buildings of that architectural style in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Actual ‘Ferris Bueller’ movie car now on display in Michigan for a short time
DEARBORN, MI - Bueller? Bueller? Bueller? An actual car used in the 1986 movie, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is now on display at The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn. It just arrived there and will be at the museum for the next six months.
fox2detroit.com
How to get discounted tickets, free entry to Michigan State Fair
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Fair starts Thursday at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Ultimate admission tickets include fair entry, unlimited carnival rides, and circus performances for $42. However, you can get discounts on these tickets and your admission to the fair. The fair is held...
New Building in Detroit Making History Looking Like Titan Tower
There is a building in Detroit being constructed from the top down. The first of its kind in North America. The process used to erect this Exchange Tower in Detroit seems backward to all of us non-engineers. The builders constructed the elevator shafts first, then they built the top floor. This 16-floor building will be constructed one floor at a time, then that floor will slowly be elevated to its position at the top of the building.
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jackson Michigan Is The Original Home To Ritz Crackers
Snacks are something that many people will call essential to life and I think I agree with them. I mean snacks are at home whenever you want them, but you also pack them to satisfy your hunger while at work, school, on a road trip, catching a flight, at a party, and so many other things. Snacks are something everyone has, but the types of snacks are what set people apart.
Castle With Dungeon For Sale In Michigan For $2.5 Million
'Kings & Queens, are you looking to live an extraordinary life of adventure free from peasants?'
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Man visiting family in Warren buys ticket, wins $2M jackpot
A Pennsylvania man claimed his $2.08 million Lotto 47 jackpot prize one month before the prize was set to expire. The lucky 59-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn September 25, 2021: 07-12-22-24-30-37. He bought his winning ticket at Shoppers Market Plus, located at 14350 East Nine Mile Road in Warren.
A great lunch spot can be hard to find these days: Here are 10 in metro Detroit
Put simply, grabbing a bite for lunch is not as simple as it once was. With continued labor shortages, inflation and supply chain issues, the restaurant industry continues to face seemingly insurmountable challenges. As a result, restaurateurs are making difficult decisions, leading to cuts in business hours and days of operation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look Inside Of This Now Abandoned High School In Flint
If you're from the Flint area, you probably know of this now abandoned high school in the area. The architecture is unmatched by many modern-day schools and is a sight to see. While today, it is covered with graffiti, you can still see the beauty the building has to offer.
MetroTimes
This Detroit area castle is for sale, and it comes with a drawbridge and secret passages
If you've ever dreamed of ruling a kingdom, you can do so in this $2.5 million home in Rochester. Located at 2009 Victoria Hill Drive, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom (with two half-baths) castle lets anyone who enters it feel like every bit of royalty. The property comes equipped with a moat...
More than 200,000 without power across SE Michigan after storms
DTE Energy is reporting more than 235,000 customers are without power in southeastern Michigan after today's round of storms moved through.
Americajr.com
PHOTOS: 48th annual Our Lady of the Scapular Polish Festival (Wyandotte, MI)
AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE at Our Lady of the Scapular parish for their 48th annual Polish Festival. The annual event features Polish music, food, beer and dancers. It took place on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 in Wyandotte, Mich. Other activities included a gaggle drawing, bingo and a 50/50 drawing. This year’s event featured live performances by The Polish Muslims on Friday and The Kielbasa Kings on Saturday.
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
These are the fastest growing occupations in SE Michigan, according to this new report
A recent analysis released by the Detroit Region Aerotropolis uncovered some labor trends in the region, and in short, its findings showed there are a lot of employment opportunities in the area. Here were some highlights of the analysis. What are the highest growing occupations in Wayne and Washtenaw Counties?
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
thevarsitynews.net
Room Available 15 Mile/Mound
Update: The home is being rented by the room, without a garage rent is $500, with a garage it increases to $600 per month. Share this spacious home, sorry no dogs allowed, although I love pets:). This home has a split floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets for your dishes and supplies. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, except two of the bedrooms have carpeting.
99.1 WFMK
Lansing, MI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://99wfmk.com
Comments / 0