Northglenn, CO

Officials: Northglenn water tested 12 times a day, still safe to drink after body found in reservoir

By Carol McKinley carol.mckinley@gazette.com
 5 days ago
Google Earth photo of the 9-square-acre Northglenn Water Terminal.

The man in charge of Northglenn's water treatment plant says Northglenn water is safe to drink and that he "absolutely" drinks from the tap himself after a male body was found early Wednesday on the north side of the reservoir.

Northglenn police said they did not suspect foul play. The Adams County Coroner has not identified the body or when the man died. The facility is surrounded by video surveillance.

Northglenn Utilities Manager Jason Hensel said he understands the concern from citizens, but that four state-certified lab workers who take samples, monitor and test the water every two hours have not found any indication of contamination.

"It doesn't sound good, I know. But the body was found in raw, untreated water which has not had any process done to it," said Hensel. "It's basically a large bucket of untreated water. The water is safe to drink."

Hensel said Northglenn runs 50,000 water tests a year checking the terminal reservoir's parameter. It is a 9-square-acre lake that originates in a water ditch at 11,200 feet as snowmelt on Berthoud Pass and then flows into Clear Creek. From there it is diverted to Standley Lake and reaches the Northglenn facility through a pipeline.

It's been a summer of mishaps at the Northglenn Water Treatment Plant.

In June, someone broke Northglenn’s water gates and made them inoperable. This resulted in a decrease to the city’s water supply but had no effect to the residents because there was ample storage water in Standley Lake. Hensel said there are no surveillance cameras at the Berthoud location because it's so remote. “It’s a couple-of-miles hike into the woods of Berthoud Pass," said Hensel. The incident is still under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

