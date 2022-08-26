Ellen Cleghorne Revealed What She Was Paid On "SNL" In The '90s, And Lorne Michaels Has Some Explaining To Do

Related
Danny DeVito Asking "Who The Hell Are They" Is Going Viral, As It Totally Should
It's the way he says it for me. But honestly, it's the way he says anything.
Chris Rock Reportedly Declined Hosting The Oscars Again, And The Joke He Made About It Isn't Sitting Well With People
Chris Rock used a questionable analogy to describe why he turned down hosting the Oscars.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Most ‘Gunsmoke’ Viewer Complaints Were About James Arness’ Horse
Actor James Arness earned the most amount of 'Gunsmoke' viewer complaints because of the logistics involving his horse on the popular Western television series.
Lea Michele Addressed Allegations Of Her On-Set "Glee" Behavior And The Theory That She Can't Read
“I have an edge to me. I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes."
13 Former Child Actors Who Have Said They Would Never Have Chosen That Path
Sometimes, being a star isn't on your bucket list.
Harry Styles Fans Threw Chicken Nuggets On Stage And Honestly, I'm Just As Confused As He Was
"Interesting, very interesting approach."
JoJo Siwa Made A TikTok About The Time Justin Bieber Left Rude Comments On Her Instagram
Honestly, if I was JoJo and Justin Bieber left comments about my car, I'd make 500 TikToks about it.
19 Forgotten Or Unfairly Dismissed Movies That Are Actually So Good It's Upsetting
" Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes is a fun movie. A café owner finds out that he can see two minutes into the future due to a time delay on his closed-circuit TV setup between his bedroom and the café he owns downstairs. It's a simple concept executed superbly with a bunch of shenanigans."
Ross Lynch Finally Got To Read Your Thirst Tweets, And He Has Some Serious Thoughts
The man was too stunned to speak.
8 Movie Sets That Were Allegedly “Torture” To Work On, And 9 That Were An Absolute Delight
Megan Fox criticized Michael Bay after working with him on Transformers and said, "He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is."
Khloé Kardashian Gave A Glimpse Into Her Life As A Mom Of Two
"It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously."
"She-Hulk" Fans Are Reacting To Megan Thee Stallion's Cameo In Episode 3
"Why is She-Hulk throwing it back with Megan Thee Stallion on my timeline?"
66 Of The Funniest Work Memes You'll Want To Circle Back To
"I don't wanna work, I just wanna bang on this mug all day." —Michael Scott, The Office
Geeky Women Are Sharing Times They Were Shamed For Their Interest By Geeky Men, And It's Unbelievable
"I don't talk while gaming online because the sexist comments don't stop when anyone hears a girl's voice."
53 Of The Best TV Shows To Stream On Disney+ In September
Andor, Edge of the Unknown, She-Hulk, and more great titles you'll want to stream this month.
19 Reasons You Should Be Watching "The Resort" Right Now
Sam Esmail's latest mystery series has been a gasp-grabbing getaway worth taking...
"I Didn't Understand Why That Happened": Ana De Armas Disagrees With The NC-17 Rating For Her New Movie "Blonde"
"I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde."
