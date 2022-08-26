ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jamie Foxx Has Stunned The Internet With His Flawless Impression Of Donald Trump

By Chelsea Stewart
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LiWVI_0hWfT7KS00

Jamie Foxx is many things: a singer, actor, comedian, and also a really good Donald Trump impersonator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FdjdR_0hWfT7KS00

(I'm sharing this not to highlight Trump, but to showcase the sheer talent and brilliance of Jamie Foxx!)

Unique Nicole / WireImage

The actor — who, by the way, has a really funny zombie movie on Netflix right now called Day Shift with Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg — did a hilarious but spot on impression of the former president this week on the Rap Radar podcast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuz1r_0hWfT7KS00
James Devaney / GC Images

"There's a lot of great people on both sides," Jamie said, capturing Trump's voice and mannerisms perfectly. "I know Harry-O," he continued, referring to Michael "Harry-O" Harris, the cofounder of Death Row Records, who spent decades in prison on various charges before being pardoned by Trump . "He's a great person. He couldn't vote for me at the time. Now he can vote for me once he gets out."

"I love Snoop D O Double G," Jamie continued in Trump's voice as Snoop Dogg, who now owns Death Row Records, sat next to him. "Great person."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49MkKp_0hWfT7KS00
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

And when the hosts tried to interject with a question, Jamie was quick to break out Trump's signature line, "Excuse me!" to regain control of the conversation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Yapa_0hWfT7KS00
Rap Radar on Tidal

"Fake news," he continued. "I love Death Row. I love all of the records. Don't try to pin me down."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23UFmr_0hWfT7KS00
Rap Radar on Tidal

He also riffed on the pandemic and Trump's personal battle with COVID-19. "They tried to give me the virus! I beat the virus!" he mused.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E76nV_0hWfT7KS00

"How you say 'they' tried to give you the virus. Like, who is they ? That motherfucking Trump, boy," Jamie added, while breaking character.

Rap Radar on Tidal

It is truly *chef's kiss.* To see the video in full, check out this link here .

