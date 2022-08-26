Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Nikola to Raise up to $400 Million in Stock Sale
(Reuters) - Nikola Corp said on Tuesday it may sell shares to raise up to $400 million, as the electric truck maker looks to ramp up production amid rising costs. The company, which is grappling with higher labor and raw material costs due to decades-high inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war, said it has no obligation to sell any shares and may stop sales at any time.
US News and World Report
Roper Eyes U.S. Teacher Shortage in $3.7 Billion Deal for Frontline Education
(Reuters) -Roper Technologies said on Tuesday it would buy educational software maker Frontline Education in a $3.7 billion deal to bolster its presence in the kindergarten to 12th grade market at a time of teacher shortage in the United States. The deal will complement Roper's "Horizon" product catering to the...
US News and World Report
Fintech Firm Wise Fined $360,000 by Abu Dhabi Regulator
DUBAI (Reuters) - The regulator of Abu Dhabi's free zone financial centre said on Tuesday it had fined the local subsidiary of fintech firm Wise $360,000 for breaching anti-money laundering (AML) requirements. Abu Dhabi Global Market's Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) "found that Wise did not establish and maintain adequate...
US News and World Report
Japan Raises Assumed Interest Rate for FY2023/24 Debt Servicing
Japan Raises Assumed Interest Rate for FY2023/24 Debt Servicing. bTOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Finance (MOF) has raised its assumed interest rate used to calculate debt servicing costs in its budget request for the next fiscal year, a senior ministry official said on Tuesday. The ministry has set the...
RELATED PEOPLE
This decade's oil boom is moving offshore - way offshore
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Global oil companies are pumping billions of dollars into offshore drilling, reversing a long decline in spending on the decades-long projects including some in the remote iceberg waters far off Canada's Atlantic coast.
US News and World Report
Russian Gas Cut Could Jeopardise French Growth - Minister
PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that the French economy remained on track for reaching a growth rate of 2.5% this year but warned that a drastic cut in Russian gas supplies to France could jeopardise this projection outlook. "We have to anticipate the...
US News and World Report
India's Status as World's Fastest Growing Major Economy to Be Short-Lived Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India likely recorded strong double-digit economic growth in the last quarter but economists polled by Reuters expected the pace to more than halve this quarter and slow further toward the end of the year as interest rates rise. Asia's third-largest economy is grappling with persistently high unemployment...
Comments / 0