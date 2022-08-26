Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is once again partnering with the Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the University of Wyoming to tackle hunger. When you go to the football game this September 3rd in Laramie, it is encouraged for you to bring nonperishable food items to the game. There will be designated location sites at the indoor practice facility or tailgate parking lot near gate 6 for you to drop them off! You can also purchase a food bag from Ridley’s Family Markets at their booth in the indoor practice facility to donate. Last year, nearly 4,000 meals were donated at the University of Wyoming football home opener.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO