California-based Bitwise Announces Acquisition of Wyoming’s Array School
Earlier this year, the California-based technology consultation firm Bitwise announced its expansion into Wyoming. Today, August 30, Bitwise released more information about the expansion and revealed that the firm had acquired Wyoming's Array school, located in Cheyenne. In a press release issued today, Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal said,. “We are...
Jayden Clemons ‘kept on boxing’ to earn back-up QB role
LARAMIE -- The only thing repeated more on social media by fans last weekend than "When does basketball season start?" were those openly wondering why Evan Svoboda wasn't listed as Wyoming's back-up quarterback. There's a perfectly good explanation for that -- Jayden Clemons won the job. "You know what, Jayden,...
Don’t pin Pokes’ passing woes strictly on Andrew Peasley
LARAMIE -- The final stat line left little to be desired. Andrew Peasley completed just five of his 20 pass attempts in a 38-6 loss to Illinois last Saturday in Champaign. He threw for a grand total of 30 yards and added an under-thrown interception in the third quarter. It...
Wyoming’s Sabastian Harsh to miss 2022 season with injury
LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl was hopeful Sabastian Harsh would play again this season after suffering an undisclosed injury before the Cowboys' Zero-Week opener at Illinois. Wyoming's ninth-year head coach Monday delivered the news that the sophomore defensive end will miss the entire 2022 campaign. "Sabastian is going to be gone...
Heads Up, Laramie! You Might Hear Cannon Fire Tomorrow
Midmorning Tuesday, August, 30, do not be surprised to hear some noise coming from the War Memorial Stadium. No, the Cowboys won’t be scoring repeated touchdowns in a football game. And no, it won’t be an unexpected military conflict. Instead, starting at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, University of...
Pilot Hill is Throwing a PARTY! And You’re Invited!
The Laramie community never fails to make a project successful. As a thank you to the community, the Pilot Hill Project will be throwing a party to celebrate Pilot Hill and the community that made the dream come true! So make sure to mark the calendars and join them for some fun music, games, dinner, and raffles to win some fabulous prizes!
Three stars of the game: Pokes vs. Illini
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., -- Believe it or not, there were a few solid outings in Wyoming's season-opening 38-6 loss at Illinois Saturday afternoon inside Memorial Stadium. Not much went right for the Cowboys, who gave up nearly 500 yards of total offense all while racking up just 30 passing yards of their own. The visitors also added a pair of turnovers and helped the Illini out by going 1-for-12 on third down.
NWS Cheyenne: Above Average Temps Expected This Labor Day Weekend
Whether you are headed out to the lake this Labor Day weekend or to "The War" for Wyoming's home opener against Tulsa, it looks like the weather is going to be nice. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says chances are looking good for sunny and breezy conditions as temperatures remain above average.
This Weekend in Laramie: LAST AUGUST WEEKEND
Last Friday of August, already? I hope everyone had a great first week back at school! If it was too overwhelming, here are some events happening around town that you can enjoy!. Friday, August 26. Downtown Laramie Farmers Market. Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie...
Be Part of The Friendship Families Program of Laramie
Despite being a small town, Laramie is nationally diverse. This Fall we will have many new international students attending the University of Wyoming, and many of these students would love to participate in the Friendship Families Program - a volunteer non-live-in host family program that matches local Laramie families with international students for the purpose of friendship and understanding.
Tackle Hunger Food Drive is Back!
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is once again partnering with the Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the University of Wyoming to tackle hunger. When you go to the football game this September 3rd in Laramie, it is encouraged for you to bring nonperishable food items to the game. There will be designated location sites at the indoor practice facility or tailgate parking lot near gate 6 for you to drop them off! You can also purchase a food bag from Ridley’s Family Markets at their booth in the indoor practice facility to donate. Last year, nearly 4,000 meals were donated at the University of Wyoming football home opener.
This September, the Higher Ground Fair Returns to Laramie
The Higher Ground Fair is returning to Laramie. The festival, presented by Action Resources International and Feeding Laramie Valley, celebrates all things Rocky Mountain Culture and draws visitors from across the region. This year, Laramie's Higher Ground Fair takes place September 17-18. Everything Happening at the 2022 Higher Ground Fair.
Um, What? Cheyenne Called The Most Boring City In The U.S.A.
Now, this can't be right. I know that there are, what we could call some slow times throughout the colder months where the wind is blowing 70 MPH every day, but if you're driving through Cheyenne this time of the year, I think I have some complaints to make. This...
Oh My Goat! Goat Yoga THIS Saturday at Ranch Near Cheyenne
Are you familiar with the term "goga," a.k.a. goat yoga? It's been quite the trend on social media. I mean, adorable baby goats doing yoga with you? Sounds like an interesting (and adorable) time. Well, if you've ever been interested in a sesh of yoga with a goat partner, I...
Dog-Gone! Dogtoberfest Is Coming Back To Cheyenne In September.
We're rounding the corner from August and making our way into September. I'm not sure why Green Day hates September so much, you know, "Wake Me Up When September Ends". I mean, it's probably one of my most favorite months out of the year. For one thing, Oktoberfest happens during the wonderful month, secondly, football is back, and third, it's the month we hit fall!
Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants
A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
Summer Is Winding Down. Here Is What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend
This is the last weekend of August. Wow. I feel like this summer has blown by. Don't be sad. You can still enjoy the last drops of August this weekend, there's a ton of stuff going on in town that will get you out of the house, enjoying the 80-degree plus weather and some sunshine. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
Hey Wyoming Fans! Gear Up for Game Day at the Cowboy Breakfast
There are two things about September 10 that I'm looking forward to this year: football and breakfast. For that matter, I love football almost as much as I love breakfast (sorry, football, but bacon is the best.) It looks like Ivinson hospital feels the same way about breakfast and football because they're hosting a morning tailgate before the Cowboys take on Northern Colorado.
Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast
There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Arrested, Charge Not Yet Clear
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper stationed in Cheyenne has been arrested, but as of Tuesday evening what charge(s) he is facing was not immediately clear. The patrol on Tuesday evening announced that Sgt. Gabriel Testerman had been arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office. According to a news release, the patrol was notified on May 2 that Testerman was under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.
