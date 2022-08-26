ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

K-Fox 95.5

Get Rid Of Your Old Tires With AB/C In Lufkin, Texas

If you have old tires cluttering up your garage then you might want to take advantage of Tire Day coming up with Angelina Beautiful Clean. It's all about the tires at this event, and it's time to round them up. Some of the larger tires cost more to dispose of,...
LUFKIN, TX
KSLA

Matthew Edgar now listed as one of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The case of a man who disappeared during his own murder trial in east Texas is now getting national attention. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Aug. 25 thanking the producers and crew of the show, In Pursuit with John Walsh. The sheriff’s office says the show recently broadcast a short segment about Matthew Edgar, who was convicted of murder, then failed to show up for the third day of his murder trial. The Hemphill man was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, back in October of 2020.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient involved in an accident

The Texas Department of Public Safety says fortunately there were no injuries when an Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient from the Jasper area to a Beaumont hospital was involved in an accident very early Sunday morning in Hardin County. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, at about 5:30 the...
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Ferrara’s in Lufkin Raises Over $3800 to Fight Alzheimer’s

On Thursday, August 25, the crew at Ferrara's Heating and Air Conditioning in Lufkin had a fundraiser benefitting the local Alzheimer's Association. Brannon Ferrara and some of his fellow employees spent hours grilling up some pork shoulders and then serving up pulled pork sandwiches during lunchtime on Thursday. The lunch...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

VIDEO: Rusk police looking for alleged gasoline bandits

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk police are seeking the public’s help locating unidentified persons of interest caught on camera stealing gasoline on Bonner Street and other locations in the city of Rusk. Rusk Police state that at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night, unknown persons, including the person in the attached video, committed multiple gasoline thefts […]
RUSK, TX
KICKS 105

Three Arrested In Rusk County Catalytic Converter Theft

You've seen it on the news everywhere or maybe you've been a victim of it, but thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles has gone through the roof with no end in sight. Just a quick google search of "catalytic converters" and you will see dozens of headlines and mugshots of folks getting arrested for sawing off these auto parts.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
TEXAS STATE
kjas.com

Jasper Community Theatre building deemed unusable and unsavable

Jasper Community Theatre Director Theresa Belew revealed on Tuesday some sad news for local thespians and theater enthusiasts. The building that houses performances has been deemed unusable and unsavable. According to Belew, the building, which is actually an old railroad depot, was already in a declining state, but its Waterloo...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Wanna Get 50% Off at Nacogdoches’ Best Mexican Restaurant?

Perhaps you are starting to recognize the trend. For the past several Friday mornings at 10, we go live with our latest SeizeTheDeal.Com offer. The Lufkin/Nacogdoches Townsquare radio stations present a big-time bargain offer and give you the opportunity to take advantage of this offer before it is sold out. Most of the time, the deal is a half-price offer. Over the past several weeks we've teamed up with area restaurants, Splash Kingdom, as well as offering a special 50% off deal on an upcoming Urban Cowboy event in Lufkin.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
kjas.com

Firemen respond to blaze on Carlton Street

The members of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of Carlton Street, between Fletcher and Wheeler, shortly before 7:00 on Thursday evening when it was reported that what had apparently started out as a controlled burn had gotten out of control. Firemen said three men were...
JASPER, TX
KTRE

Week 1 Red Zone Reel

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Check out the highlights from Week 1 of high school football. We covered big wins by Gilmer, Lufkin, Marshall, Van and much more.
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

SH 87 Near CR 1450 Scene of Single-Vehicle Crash

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, the vehicle involved was located off the roadway at the end of a large culvert. The driver had escaped the vehicle and crawled to safety through the culvert. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields, Jr., at around 6:48am...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

KICKS 105

Lufkin, TX
ABOUT

KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

