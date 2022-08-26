Read full article on original website
Celebrate 90 Delicious Years With Atkinson Candy In Lufkin, Texas
This Thursday, September 1st, 2022 at 10 am join Atkinson Candy Company in celebrating its 90th Anniversary. To make the event even better they have commissioned a mural that you might have seen being painted as you drove by on Frank Street in Lufkin. A Waco-based artist, Mateo Cantu, created...
Get Rid Of Your Old Tires With AB/C In Lufkin, Texas
If you have old tires cluttering up your garage then you might want to take advantage of Tire Day coming up with Angelina Beautiful Clean. It's all about the tires at this event, and it's time to round them up. Some of the larger tires cost more to dispose of,...
Lufkin mother, 2 daughters safe after duplex fire destroys their belongings
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Fire Department responded to a fire in the Brookhollow subdivision around 8:11 p.m., according to a release. The blaze was in the 100 block of Gatewood Lane. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:13 p.m. to “heavy black smoke and flames” coming from a duplex. City officials said the […]
City of Jacksonville to celebrate 150th anniversary with street festival
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The city of Jacksonville will celebrate its 150th year or sesquicentennial anniversary this October with a street festival to welcome visitors and natives. Jacksonville was founded in 1872 along newly laid rail line. Organizers are seeking to honor the significant date on Oct. 22 by decorating...
Matthew Edgar now listed as one of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The case of a man who disappeared during his own murder trial in east Texas is now getting national attention. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Aug. 25 thanking the producers and crew of the show, In Pursuit with John Walsh. The sheriff’s office says the show recently broadcast a short segment about Matthew Edgar, who was convicted of murder, then failed to show up for the third day of his murder trial. The Hemphill man was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, back in October of 2020.
Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient involved in an accident
The Texas Department of Public Safety says fortunately there were no injuries when an Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient from the Jasper area to a Beaumont hospital was involved in an accident very early Sunday morning in Hardin County. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, at about 5:30 the...
Ferrara’s in Lufkin Raises Over $3800 to Fight Alzheimer’s
On Thursday, August 25, the crew at Ferrara's Heating and Air Conditioning in Lufkin had a fundraiser benefitting the local Alzheimer's Association. Brannon Ferrara and some of his fellow employees spent hours grilling up some pork shoulders and then serving up pulled pork sandwiches during lunchtime on Thursday. The lunch...
VIDEO: Rusk police looking for alleged gasoline bandits
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk police are seeking the public’s help locating unidentified persons of interest caught on camera stealing gasoline on Bonner Street and other locations in the city of Rusk. Rusk Police state that at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night, unknown persons, including the person in the attached video, committed multiple gasoline thefts […]
Three Arrested In Rusk County Catalytic Converter Theft
You've seen it on the news everywhere or maybe you've been a victim of it, but thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles has gone through the roof with no end in sight. Just a quick google search of "catalytic converters" and you will see dozens of headlines and mugshots of folks getting arrested for sawing off these auto parts.
28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
Jasper Community Theatre building deemed unusable and unsavable
Jasper Community Theatre Director Theresa Belew revealed on Tuesday some sad news for local thespians and theater enthusiasts. The building that houses performances has been deemed unusable and unsavable. According to Belew, the building, which is actually an old railroad depot, was already in a declining state, but its Waterloo...
Wanna Get 50% Off at Nacogdoches’ Best Mexican Restaurant?
Perhaps you are starting to recognize the trend. For the past several Friday mornings at 10, we go live with our latest SeizeTheDeal.Com offer. The Lufkin/Nacogdoches Townsquare radio stations present a big-time bargain offer and give you the opportunity to take advantage of this offer before it is sold out. Most of the time, the deal is a half-price offer. Over the past several weeks we've teamed up with area restaurants, Splash Kingdom, as well as offering a special 50% off deal on an upcoming Urban Cowboy event in Lufkin.
You’re Invited to Walk With A Doc This Saturday in Lufkin, Texas
St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin is inviting the public to the first-ever Walk with a Doc event. This could very well be your first step to living healthier and living longer. Making the time to have a daily walk, or at least walk several times a week, is good for your...
POLICE: East Texas man ran from officers, arrested for drug possession
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested for drug possession and additional charges on Thursday, said the Crockett Police Department. Officers were patrolling near Wooten Street after several thefts occurred in the area, then police saw several men run away when they saw their patrol cars. Brodrick Sandles, 20, of Crockett was […]
Criminal profiler makes stop in Crockett to help people spot warning signs of violence
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Criminal profiler Phil Chalmers has interviewed more the 500 violent offenders over a 35 year career, from school shooters to serial killers. Everything he’s learned helps the FBI in profiling dangerous criminals, solving cold cases and training people to spot the warning signs of violent criminals.
Firemen respond to blaze on Carlton Street
The members of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of Carlton Street, between Fletcher and Wheeler, shortly before 7:00 on Thursday evening when it was reported that what had apparently started out as a controlled burn had gotten out of control. Firemen said three men were...
Week 1 Red Zone Reel
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Check out the highlights from Week 1 of high school football. We covered big wins by Gilmer, Lufkin, Marshall, Van and much more.
Houston County Recognizes “Chili” Hodges for 50 Years in Business
HOUSTON COUNTY – C.R. “Chili” Hodges is as much a part of Crockett as the downtown square. He was born and raised in Houston County. Since 1970 he has owned Hodges Surveying located on Houston Avenue. Houston County Judge Jim Lovell was on hand Wednesday, Aug. 24...
SH 87 Near CR 1450 Scene of Single-Vehicle Crash
When emergency responders arrived at the scene, the vehicle involved was located off the roadway at the end of a large culvert. The driver had escaped the vehicle and crawled to safety through the culvert. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields, Jr., at around 6:48am...
One East Texas Prison Approves a New Program Pairing At-Risk Dogs with Inmates
Dogs don't judge us and they're much more easier to talk to than most humans. Dogs are special. A great new program has been approved by the Rusk County Commissioners Court that will soon see inmates in Henderson, TX paired with at-risk dogs. “As a result, they have an increase...
