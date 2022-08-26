ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

KOWB AM 1290

Jayden Clemons ‘kept on boxing’ to earn back-up QB role

LARAMIE -- The only thing repeated more on social media by fans last weekend than "When does basketball season start?" were those openly wondering why Evan Svoboda wasn't listed as Wyoming's back-up quarterback. There's a perfectly good explanation for that -- Jayden Clemons won the job. "You know what, Jayden,...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Pokes Poll: Catch the Wyoming Game at the Stadium or on TV?

Football season is upon us. Across the Cowboy State, Pokes fans are pulling out their brown and gold gear, ready to cheer our Cowboys on as they square off on the gridiron. The first home game of the 2022 Football Season kicks off at 1:30 p.m. this Saturday, September 3, at War Memorial Stadium. They'll be squaring off against the University of Tulsa. No doubt, Cowboy Joe will trot his way to the field, Pistol Pete will be rootin' and tootin', and "Cotton Eyed Joe" will blare from the speakers overlooking Jonah Field. But my question is, will you be there waving a #Pokes flag in the stands, or do you plan on catching the game on TV?
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming’s Sabastian Harsh to miss 2022 season with injury

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl was hopeful Sabastian Harsh would play again this season after suffering an undisclosed injury before the Cowboys' Zero-Week opener at Illinois. Wyoming's ninth-year head coach Monday delivered the news that the sophomore defensive end will miss the entire 2022 campaign. "Sabastian is going to be gone...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

This Weekend in Laramie: LAST AUGUST WEEKEND

Last Friday of August, already? I hope everyone had a great first week back at school! If it was too overwhelming, here are some events happening around town that you can enjoy!. Friday, August 26. Downtown Laramie Farmers Market. Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Hey Wyoming Fans! Gear Up for Game Day at the Cowboy Breakfast

There are two things about September 10 that I'm looking forward to this year: football and breakfast. For that matter, I love football almost as much as I love breakfast (sorry, football, but bacon is the best.) It looks like Ivinson hospital feels the same way about breakfast and football because they're hosting a morning tailgate before the Cowboys take on Northern Colorado.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Pilot Hill is Throwing a PARTY! And You’re Invited!

The Laramie community never fails to make a project successful. As a thank you to the community, the Pilot Hill Project will be throwing a party to celebrate Pilot Hill and the community that made the dream come true! So make sure to mark the calendars and join them for some fun music, games, dinner, and raffles to win some fabulous prizes!
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Be Part of The Friendship Families Program of Laramie

Despite being a small town, Laramie is nationally diverse. This Fall we will have many new international students attending the University of Wyoming, and many of these students would love to participate in the Friendship Families Program - a volunteer non-live-in host family program that matches local Laramie families with international students for the purpose of friendship and understanding.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

This September, the Higher Ground Fair Returns to Laramie

The Higher Ground Fair is returning to Laramie. The festival, presented by Action Resources International and Feeding Laramie Valley, celebrates all things Rocky Mountain Culture and draws visitors from across the region. This year, Laramie's Higher Ground Fair takes place September 17-18. Everything Happening at the 2022 Higher Ground Fair.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Tackle Hunger Food Drive is Back!

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is once again partnering with the Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the University of Wyoming to tackle hunger. When you go to the football game this September 3rd in Laramie, it is encouraged for you to bring nonperishable food items to the game. There will be designated location sites at the indoor practice facility or tailgate parking lot near gate 6 for you to drop them off! You can also purchase a food bag from Ridley’s Family Markets at their booth in the indoor practice facility to donate. Last year, nearly 4,000 meals were donated at the University of Wyoming football home opener.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants

A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
CORONA, CA
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne NWS: Expect Stormy Friday, Nicer Saturday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect stormy weather today [August 26]. While so far the agency is not expecting any severe weather, some storms could feature brief heavy rain and some gusty winds. The agency posted this statement on...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne NWS: Strong Winds, Small Hail Possible Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms featuring winds of up to 60 miles per hour and small hail are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''There is a disturbance that is moving through the...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

