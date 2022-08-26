Read full article on original website
Jayden Clemons ‘kept on boxing’ to earn back-up QB role
LARAMIE -- The only thing repeated more on social media by fans last weekend than "When does basketball season start?" were those openly wondering why Evan Svoboda wasn't listed as Wyoming's back-up quarterback. There's a perfectly good explanation for that -- Jayden Clemons won the job. "You know what, Jayden,...
Pokes Poll: Catch the Wyoming Game at the Stadium or on TV?
Football season is upon us. Across the Cowboy State, Pokes fans are pulling out their brown and gold gear, ready to cheer our Cowboys on as they square off on the gridiron. The first home game of the 2022 Football Season kicks off at 1:30 p.m. this Saturday, September 3, at War Memorial Stadium. They'll be squaring off against the University of Tulsa. No doubt, Cowboy Joe will trot his way to the field, Pistol Pete will be rootin' and tootin', and "Cotton Eyed Joe" will blare from the speakers overlooking Jonah Field. But my question is, will you be there waving a #Pokes flag in the stands, or do you plan on catching the game on TV?
Wyoming’s Sabastian Harsh to miss 2022 season with injury
LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl was hopeful Sabastian Harsh would play again this season after suffering an undisclosed injury before the Cowboys' Zero-Week opener at Illinois. Wyoming's ninth-year head coach Monday delivered the news that the sophomore defensive end will miss the entire 2022 campaign. "Sabastian is going to be gone...
California-based Bitwise Announces Acquisition of Wyoming’s Array School
Earlier this year, the California-based technology consultation firm Bitwise announced its expansion into Wyoming. Today, August 30, Bitwise released more information about the expansion and revealed that the firm had acquired Wyoming's Array school, located in Cheyenne. In a press release issued today, Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal said,. “We are...
This Weekend in Laramie: LAST AUGUST WEEKEND
Last Friday of August, already? I hope everyone had a great first week back at school! If it was too overwhelming, here are some events happening around town that you can enjoy!. Friday, August 26. Downtown Laramie Farmers Market. Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie...
Hey Wyoming Fans! Gear Up for Game Day at the Cowboy Breakfast
There are two things about September 10 that I'm looking forward to this year: football and breakfast. For that matter, I love football almost as much as I love breakfast (sorry, football, but bacon is the best.) It looks like Ivinson hospital feels the same way about breakfast and football because they're hosting a morning tailgate before the Cowboys take on Northern Colorado.
Pilot Hill is Throwing a PARTY! And You’re Invited!
The Laramie community never fails to make a project successful. As a thank you to the community, the Pilot Hill Project will be throwing a party to celebrate Pilot Hill and the community that made the dream come true! So make sure to mark the calendars and join them for some fun music, games, dinner, and raffles to win some fabulous prizes!
NWS Cheyenne: Above Average Temps Expected This Labor Day Weekend
Whether you are headed out to the lake this Labor Day weekend or to "The War" for Wyoming's home opener against Tulsa, it looks like the weather is going to be nice. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says chances are looking good for sunny and breezy conditions as temperatures remain above average.
Be Part of The Friendship Families Program of Laramie
Despite being a small town, Laramie is nationally diverse. This Fall we will have many new international students attending the University of Wyoming, and many of these students would love to participate in the Friendship Families Program - a volunteer non-live-in host family program that matches local Laramie families with international students for the purpose of friendship and understanding.
This September, the Higher Ground Fair Returns to Laramie
The Higher Ground Fair is returning to Laramie. The festival, presented by Action Resources International and Feeding Laramie Valley, celebrates all things Rocky Mountain Culture and draws visitors from across the region. This year, Laramie's Higher Ground Fair takes place September 17-18. Everything Happening at the 2022 Higher Ground Fair.
Tackle Hunger Food Drive is Back!
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is once again partnering with the Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the University of Wyoming to tackle hunger. When you go to the football game this September 3rd in Laramie, it is encouraged for you to bring nonperishable food items to the game. There will be designated location sites at the indoor practice facility or tailgate parking lot near gate 6 for you to drop them off! You can also purchase a food bag from Ridley’s Family Markets at their booth in the indoor practice facility to donate. Last year, nearly 4,000 meals were donated at the University of Wyoming football home opener.
Um, What? Cheyenne Called The Most Boring City In The U.S.A.
Now, this can't be right. I know that there are, what we could call some slow times throughout the colder months where the wind is blowing 70 MPH every day, but if you're driving through Cheyenne this time of the year, I think I have some complaints to make. This...
Oh My Goat! Goat Yoga THIS Saturday at Ranch Near Cheyenne
Are you familiar with the term "goga," a.k.a. goat yoga? It's been quite the trend on social media. I mean, adorable baby goats doing yoga with you? Sounds like an interesting (and adorable) time. Well, if you've ever been interested in a sesh of yoga with a goat partner, I...
What Beaches Does Garth Brooks Sing About in Cheyenne?
It's a sad truth that Cheyenne doesn't have much water. I mean, the biggest body of water in the city is at Lions Park. So, I've always wondered - what "beaches" is Garth Brooks singing about in "The Beaches of Cheyenne?" Where Are the "Beaches of Cheyenne?" If you're from...
Award-Winning Country Music Star to Perform in Laramie Next Month
The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall is the place to be in the Gem City for western dancing and country tunes. They sure know how to throw a good honky tonk bash. And, next month, they're bringing an award-winning country music star to serenade Laramie!. Aaron Watson Comes to Laramie.
Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants
A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
Cheyenne NWS: Expect Stormy Friday, Nicer Saturday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect stormy weather today [August 26]. While so far the agency is not expecting any severe weather, some storms could feature brief heavy rain and some gusty winds. The agency posted this statement on...
Summer Is Winding Down. Here Is What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend
This is the last weekend of August. Wow. I feel like this summer has blown by. Don't be sad. You can still enjoy the last drops of August this weekend, there's a ton of stuff going on in town that will get you out of the house, enjoying the 80-degree plus weather and some sunshine. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
Cheyenne NWS: Strong Winds, Small Hail Possible Friday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms featuring winds of up to 60 miles per hour and small hail are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''There is a disturbance that is moving through the...
Fore! Divots And Drivers Returns To Cheyenne For It’s 3rd Year
Dust off your clubs, get some stretching in, and grab your favorite golf pals, Divots and Drivers is returning for 2022! It's your chance to strut your stuff, drive around in a golf cart and show out, you know, what you normally do on the weekends during the summer. This time, though, it's for a good cause.
