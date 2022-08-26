ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming’s Sabastian Harsh to miss 2022 season with injury

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl was hopeful Sabastian Harsh would play again this season after suffering an undisclosed injury before the Cowboys' Zero-Week opener at Illinois. Wyoming's ninth-year head coach Monday delivered the news that the sophomore defensive end will miss the entire 2022 campaign. "Sabastian is going to be gone...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Pokes Poll: Catch the Wyoming Game at the Stadium or on TV?

Football season is upon us. Across the Cowboy State, Pokes fans are pulling out their brown and gold gear, ready to cheer our Cowboys on as they square off on the gridiron. The first home game of the 2022 Football Season kicks off at 1:30 p.m. this Saturday, September 3, at War Memorial Stadium. They'll be squaring off against the University of Tulsa. No doubt, Cowboy Joe will trot his way to the field, Pistol Pete will be rootin' and tootin', and "Cotton Eyed Joe" will blare from the speakers overlooking Jonah Field. But my question is, will you be there waving a #Pokes flag in the stands, or do you plan on catching the game on TV?
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Three stars of the game: Pokes vs. Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., -- Believe it or not, there were a few solid outings in Wyoming's season-opening 38-6 loss at Illinois Saturday afternoon inside Memorial Stadium. Not much went right for the Cowboys, who gave up nearly 500 yards of total offense all while racking up just 30 passing yards of their own. The visitors also added a pair of turnovers and helped the Illini out by going 1-for-12 on third down.
LARAMIE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Local
Montana Sports
State
Montana State
Missoula, MT
Sports
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Laramie, WY
Sports
City
Missoula, MT
KOWB AM 1290

This Weekend in Laramie: LAST AUGUST WEEKEND

Last Friday of August, already? I hope everyone had a great first week back at school! If it was too overwhelming, here are some events happening around town that you can enjoy!. Friday, August 26. Downtown Laramie Farmers Market. Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Tackle Hunger Food Drive is Back!

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is once again partnering with the Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the University of Wyoming to tackle hunger. When you go to the football game this September 3rd in Laramie, it is encouraged for you to bring nonperishable food items to the game. There will be designated location sites at the indoor practice facility or tailgate parking lot near gate 6 for you to drop them off! You can also purchase a food bag from Ridley’s Family Markets at their booth in the indoor practice facility to donate. Last year, nearly 4,000 meals were donated at the University of Wyoming football home opener.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

This September, the Higher Ground Fair Returns to Laramie

The Higher Ground Fair is returning to Laramie. The festival, presented by Action Resources International and Feeding Laramie Valley, celebrates all things Rocky Mountain Culture and draws visitors from across the region. This year, Laramie's Higher Ground Fair takes place September 17-18. Everything Happening at the 2022 Higher Ground Fair.
LARAMIE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Montana#Road Trip#The University Of Wyoming#Cowgirls#Uw
KOWB AM 1290

Dog-Gone! Dogtoberfest Is Coming Back To Cheyenne In September.

We're rounding the corner from August and making our way into September. I'm not sure why Green Day hates September so much, you know, "Wake Me Up When September Ends". I mean, it's probably one of my most favorite months out of the year. For one thing, Oktoberfest happens during the wonderful month, secondly, football is back, and third, it's the month we hit fall!
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
KOWB AM 1290

Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast

There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne NWS: Strong Winds, Small Hail Possible Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms featuring winds of up to 60 miles per hour and small hail are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''There is a disturbance that is moving through the...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne NWS: Expect Stormy Friday, Nicer Saturday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect stormy weather today [August 26]. While so far the agency is not expecting any severe weather, some storms could feature brief heavy rain and some gusty winds. The agency posted this statement on...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Arrested, Charge Not Yet Clear

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper stationed in Cheyenne has been arrested, but as of Tuesday evening what charge(s) he is facing was not immediately clear. The patrol on Tuesday evening announced that Sgt. Gabriel Testerman had been arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office. According to a news release, the patrol was notified on May 2 that Testerman was under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Hey Wyoming Fans! Gear Up for Game Day at the Cowboy Breakfast

There are two things about September 10 that I'm looking forward to this year: football and breakfast. For that matter, I love football almost as much as I love breakfast (sorry, football, but bacon is the best.) It looks like Ivinson hospital feels the same way about breakfast and football because they're hosting a morning tailgate before the Cowboys take on Northern Colorado.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Monsoon Surge Headed Into SE Wyoming This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that after an expected dry start to the week on Monday in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, a monsoon surge should bring some much-needed rainfall later in the week. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
995
Followers
4K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy