The drama is explosive and the ladies sure are salty in a new trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3, where we get a glimpse of Jen Shaw’s ongoing legal battle and… Heather Gay’s black eye? Essentially, the two things we couldn’t look away from. The legal drama started last year for Shah, who was arrested during Season 2. According to People, she was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Despite pleading not guilty at first, she recently plead guilty to the first...

TV SERIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO