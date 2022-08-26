ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhlenberg County, KY

yoursportsedge.com

Trojans Slip Past Trigg Boys in 2A Section 1 Tourney (w/PHOTOS)

Just as they did in last season’s inaugural 2A Section 1 boys’ soccer tournament, the Trigg County Wildcats and Webster County Trojans met in Monday’s opener in Cadiz. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the outcome was also the same after the Trojans scored the lone goal in the second half to win 2-1 and move into Thursday’s semifinal at Calloway County.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Todd Central Sweeps Past Caldwell County

Since the first match of the season, the Todd County Central Lady Rebels have just been rolling through opponents on the volleyball court. That run continued in the second of two matches Saturday as the Lady Rebels swept their way past the Caldwell County Lady Tigers. Todd Central opened their...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Trigg Wins Second Straight Class 2A Golf Sectional

Trigg County picked up a pair of wins Saturday at Boots Randolph Golf Course. Trigg County shot a team score of 310 to claim the Trigg County Invitational. The tournament also served as the Class 2A Sectional with the Wildcats qualifying for the Class 2A State Tournament. Ty Butts and...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Todd Central Runners Compete at Clarksville Invitational

A pair of runners from Todd County Central were among those to take part in a cross country meet Saturday in Clarksville. Fisher Borders and Aidan Bobbett were the Rebels who ran at the Clarksville High Wildcat Invitational. Borders finished his run in a time of 21:00.4. That time was...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
yoursportsedge.com

Lubas Takes 5th Place for Falcons at Murray Meet

The Fort Campbell cross-country team traveled to Murray over the weekend to compete in the Murray Tiger Meet 2022. The Falcons were able to snag a Top 5 finish in the event. The Falcons ended up with 120 points, which placed them in fifth place. Graves County took 1st place with 41 points, while Calloway County was second with 52.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Light and Morris Run for HCA at Madisonville Classic

Runners from Heritage Christian Academy were among those taking part Saturday in the Madisonville Classic cross country meet. Bryce Light ran in the boys race, while Taylor Morris competed in the girls’ race. Light finished his race in a time of 24:19.52. The time place him in 47th place...
MADISONVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Cathryn Brown Scorches Course for Trigg Invitational Win

Cathryn Brown’s start at Saturday’s Trigg County Invitational had people wondering if the course record would survive the day. The Lyon County senior birdied three of her first seven holes and eagled the par-5 15th hole to drop to 5-under par. She then stepped to the 18th hole at Boots Randolph Golf Course, which had been reduced to a par-3 with construction being done to the fairway. Brown swung her 54-degree wedge and dropped her first career hole-in-one. After a birdie on No. 1, Brown was eight-under at the turn.
LYON COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hopkinsville Wins Two at Russellville Panther Classic

It turned out to be a good day Saturday for the Hopkinsville Tigers in the Russellville Panther Classic. The Tigers picked up a pair of wins over Russellville and Barren County. In the opener, the Tigers picked up a 10-0 mercy rule win over the host Panthers. Gabe Harton led...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Lyon County’s Brandon Ray

For Lyon County senior Brandon Ray, the sports field doesn’t just mean the soccer pitch. Ray is shadowing athletic director Zach Thomas at Lyon, assisting in the athletic department as part of experience-based learning, with an eye toward making a future in the sports field. Ray plays both soccer...
LYON COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Blazers Rebound with 3-1 Win at Apollo

After a tough home loss to Ohio County Friday night, the UHA Blazers hit the road early Saturday morning and rebounded with a road win at Apollo. Led by a big day from Ethan Hale, the Blazers got past the Eagles 3-1. Hale had the hat trick by scoring all...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Max’s Moment – Caldwell’s Miller Scores on PK Rebound

Keegan Miller had two goals and two assists on Saturday to help the Caldwell County Lady Tigers beat Crittenden County 7-0 for the 2nd Region All A Classic championship. The Lady Tigers are now 5-1-1. Miller’s second goal against Crittenden came on a rebound after her penalty-kick attempt was initially...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A woman was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was northbound when the driver lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a vehicle before hitting a rock wall.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football's first TD of the 2022 season

College football’s first TD has been scored in the 2022 season, and it comes to us via the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers!. The Hilltoppers are hosting FCS foe Austin Peay in the first kickoff of Week 0, and it only took until their second drive for them to find the end zone.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Lyon County Storm Traps Resident, Causes Damage Near Suwanee

Monday afternoon’s storms that quickly moved through the area left some damage and some anxious moments near the Iron Hill Campground. Sheriff Brent White said a tree fell on a residence near the campground and trapped a resident. That person was freed by another resident and was not injured, according to White, who added some residences and golf carts sustained some damage.
LYON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In Madisonville Road Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Madisonville Road at the intersection of Kentucky 1682 in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 27-year-old Christopher Terpening was northbound on Madisonville Road when he collided with a southbound car driven by 19-year-old Brandon Smith that was turning onto Kentucky 1682.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

