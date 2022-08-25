Read full article on original website
Police release names of Bay County homicide victim and suspect killed by deputy
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police have released the names of a Bangor Township mother killed in her apartment and her alleged killer, who was in turn shot to death by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. The Michigan State Police confirmed 27-year-old Bethany K. Taylor was killed inside her...
Police identifying suspect, woman found dead in officer-involved shooting
BANGOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are identifying the suspect of an officer-involved shooting who died at a hospital, and a woman who was found dead before the shooting. Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments in Bangor Township on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3:25 a.m. Police found the 27-year-old victim, identified as Bethany Taylor, dead in her apartment, according to Michigan State Police.
Man napping after drunken driving arrest busted again, officer finds 4 empty vodka bottles
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A man who was exhausted after spending the night in jail for drunken driving was busted a second time when an officer found him napping in his vehicle in a no parking area, officials said. The man crashed into bushes when he attempted to...
MSP: Harrison Woman Crashes Vehicle Into Chippewa Township House
Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old Harrison woman crashed her vehicle into a Chippewa Township house early Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday on South Shepherd Road north of Pickard Street in Isabella County. According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling north on South Shepherd Road, left...
Minor injuries reported after car crashes into Isabella Co. home
CHIPPEWA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A vehicle crashed into a home in Isabella County and state police believe alcohol may have been a factor. The crash happened on S. Shepherd Road north of Pickard Street in Chippewa Township on Thursday, Sept. 1, Michigan State Police said. The vehicle was...
Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office investigates hit and run incident
ST. IGNACE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Officers with the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a hit and run incident that happened around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31 on Mackinac Trail approximately 3/4 of a mile north of Gorman Road in St. Ignace Township. According to...
Step-brother of 10-year-old in Saginaw charged with her murder
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The step-brother of a 10-year-old girl found dead in Saginaw on Tuesday has been charged with her murder. Police say 14-year-old Jameion Peterson was arraigned on one count of open murder in connection with the death of his step-sister, Na’Mylah Turner-Moore. Peterson remained in custody...
Two residents injured when car slams into a house near Mount Pleasant
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two residents sustained minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into their house on Shepherd Road near Mount Pleasant early Thursday. Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old woman from Harrison was driving north on Shepherd Road near Pickard Street in Isabella County's Chippewa Township when she left the road and hit the house around 1 a.m.
Juvenile suspect arrested in homicide of 10-year-old Saginaw girl who had been reported missing
SAGINAW, MI — Police have made an arrest in the homicide of a Saginaw girl who was reported missing, then found slain hours later near her house. Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter confirmed at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, police arrested a juvenile male in connection with the killing. She could not divulge the suspect’s age or his connection to the victim.
Two Saginaw police officers arraigned following traffic stop caught on camera
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is charging two Saginaw police officers in connection to a traffic stop that happened earlier this year. In a video obtained by TV5 of the alleged incident that happened on March 28, a state police trooper is shown hitting a handcuffed suspect. Two Saginaw police officers helped with the traffic stop that was conducted by Michigan State Police.
Suspect in Isabella County fatal hit-and-run released pending further investigation
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — The suspect in a recent fatal hit-and-run in Isabella County has been released from jail as investigators continue their probe into the matter. The morning of Aug. 25, the body of an elderly woman was found in a ditch on Weidman Road east of Gilmore Road in Nottawa Township, having apparently been there for several hours. She had apparently been struck by a vehicle and fatally injured.
Three unlocked vehicles with keys inside stolen in Saginaw Township
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police again are urging people to lock their vehicles and never leave keys inside after three thefts from Saginaw Township residences. The Saginaw Township Police Department is investigating the thefts of three vehicles late Saturday or early Sunday. Police say all three owners admitted to leaving them unlocked with the keys inside.
Bay City man pleads to felony years after viral YouTube video showed him meeting with suspected minor
CARO, MI — A Bay City man and former chaplain charged with two felonies after a YouTube vigilante published a video of him trying to meet up with what he thought was a minor has accepted a plea deal. Jeffery L. Bader, 50, in late July appeared in Tuscola...
Police searching for retail fraud suspect
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect of a retail fraud case. Police said the incident happened at the Mt. Pleasant Hobby Lobby about 11:27 a.m. on Aug. 2. The suspect is a woman in her late...
Friends build memorial for 10-year-old girl found dead in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Days after her body was discovered in an abandoned lot, friends of 10-year-old Na’mylah Turner Moore have created a monument in her memory. “I really miss her,” said Sky-larr Watkins, who said Na’mylah was her best friend. Na’mylah was found Tuesday morning near...
Michigan Cops Charged in Beating of Handcuffed Motorist
Two Michigan state troopers and a pair of local cops have been hit with criminal charges over the alleged beating of a handcuffed man they had pulled over. Bram L. Schroeder of the Michigan State Police is facing charges including aggravated assault, a felony. Zachary Tebedo, also of the Michigan State Police, and Jordan Engelhart and Dominic Vasquez of the Saginaw PD, face one count each of willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor. The charges were filed after video footage emerged of Vance D. Martin, 48, being punched repeatedly during the March traffic stop by Schroeder, who knocked Martin unconscious, according to MLive.com. Martin, who was stopped by the police on suspicion of drunk driving, also accused one of the officers of tasing him after he was taken to a local hospital. Martin has not been charged with any crime.Read it at MLive.com
Mother of 16-month-old found in ditch last week speaks out
MONTROSE, Mich. (WNEM) – A grieving mother is distraught over the murder of her young son. The murder of 16-month-old Chaos Demilo, whose body was found last week in a ditch on Morrish Road near Dodge Road in Genesee County’s Montrose Township, has led to the arrest of the boy’s father - 39-year-old Michael Butler, of Mt. Morris Township.
Street in Mt. Morris Twp named after community activist
Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 2. SK Siltron held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday for its new facility in Monitor Township. Police trying to ID person of interest in breaking and entering investigation. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Michigan State Police are...
Michigan man charged with swapping barcodes to steal from Walmart self-checkout
ALPENA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is facing charges after he got caught allegedly swapping barcodes at a Walmart self-checkout. A loss prevention employee at the store on M-32 in Alpena County told police they saw Joseph Carl Alexander, 36, switching barcodes on expensive items with the barcodes from cheaper products. He then took the items to self-checkout and scanned them.
Police look for man after missing woman found dead
After the body of a missing Plainfield Township woman was found in Wyoming, police are looking for a person of interest in what they are calling a homicide investigation.
