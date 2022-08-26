ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to get the End of the Line fish-bow in Genshin Impact

By Sean Martin
Explore Sumeru these Genshin Impact 3.0 guides

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact 3.0 : What you need to know
Genshin Impact Sumeru : How to get there
Genshin Impact Dendroculus : Where to find
Genshin Impact Nilotpala Lotus : Ascend Tighnari

End of the Line is appropriately named for a bow made out of an actual fish, but like the Luxurious Sea Lord claymore, it's hard not to get a kick out of defeating enemies by smacking them with an oversized aquatic creature. Alas, End of the Line is not available through an event; like The Catch polearm from Inazuma, you're going to be doing a whole lot of fishing if you want this bow.

It ain't a bad weapon, though. End of the Line is a four-star that offers a buff to energy recharge as a substat, and triggers Flowrider when you use an elemental skill, dealing 80% attack as AoE damage when you hit an opponent, up to three times. If you're a no-spend player, it's worth grabbing if you plan on building any archers in the future and want a few more damage-based options. Here's how to get your hands on End of the Line.

Genshin Impact End of the Line: How to get the fish bow

Image 1 of 3

You can get End of the Line at the Sumeru Fishing Association (Image credit: miHoYo)
Image 2 of 3

It's a pretty decent four-star bow considering it's free (Image credit: miHoYo)
Image 3 of 3

You can see the spot with all three fish on the official miHoYo map (Image credit: miHoYo official interactive map)

In order to get yourself the End of the Line bow, you're going to have to head to the Sumeru Fishing Association, just north of Port Ormos on the river. Just like The Catch polearm before it, this weapon is available there in exchange for fish, as are the Original Fish Ointment materials you can use to refine it. Here's what you'll need to get the End of the Line bow itself:

  • 4 Peach of the Deep Waves
  • 16 Lazurite Axe Marlin
  • 16 Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin

The ever-handy official Genshin Impact map shows which fish are available at which spots, and while these three are scattered all over Sumeru, you can get them all from a single fishing spot in the north of the Mawtiyima Forest. However, you will need Sugardew Bait to catch them. You can also get this from the Sumeru Fishing Association for three Medaka fish, and you can craft it using Harra Fruit and a Sumeru Rose . Here's also what you'll need for the  Original Fish Ointment:

  • 2 Peach of the Deep Waves
  • 8 Lazurite Axe Marlin
  • 8 Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin

Luckily these are the same three fish as above. You can purchase up to four of the refinement materials, boosting End of the Line's ability stats. Most fishing spots restock after three real-world days, but you should probably check each day just to make sure and save yourself some time, since fish respawns are a bit inconsistent in Genshin.

