"I've been meditating, doing yoga, just being much healthier," says Kate Moss with a smile. At 48, the British supermodel and style icon's lifestyle is a far cry from the one she became known for during her rise to fame. Nowadays, she's embracing a more intentional, self-care-focused attitude and channeling it into her new wellness brand, Cosmoss. "I was taking better care of myself, I was trying new things…all of this stuff that can make you more grounded and balanced," explains Moss of the inspiration behind her new venture, "so that's what I wanted to bring into my products."

SKIN CARE ・ 7 HOURS AGO