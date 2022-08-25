ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral

Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
LOGAN, UT
Yardbarker

Clip of LeBron James Playing Football In High School And Catching Passes Goes Viral: "He Was Great But Basketball Is Obviously His Best Sport."

One of the biggest what-ifs in the history of the NBA is what would have happened if LeBron James had chosen to play football after high school instead of basketball. James' career has made him a candidate for the title of GOAT in the sport, although he might need a few more championships to get some consensus. That almost didn't happen though, as LeBron could have played in the NFL instead.
NBA
nebo.edu

Maple Mountain Football Players Visit Rees

Last Friday Rees students had some special visitors from the Maple Mountain Football Team. The players visited classes where they read with students, did fun activities, and made some new friends. We appreciate having them come to have fun with our Rees Eagles. thanks for a fun time MMHS football team!
SPANISH FORK, UT
CBS Baltimore

BYU bans fan who yelled slur at Ellicott City volleyball player attending Duke

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU banned a fan who yelled a racial slur at a Black player on the Duke volleyball team during a match Friday night, the university said in a statement Saturday.The fan was sitting in the BYU student section but was not a student, and has been banned from all athletic venues on campus, the statement said."We will not tolerate behavior of this kind. Specifically, the use of a racial slur at any of our athletic events is absolutely unacceptable and BYU Athletics holds a zero-tolerance approach to this behavior," the statement said. "We wholeheartedly apologize to Duke...
PROVO, UT
The News-Star

A look at the week 1 high school football schedule for the Monroe-area

Jamborees are over and the competition in northeast Louisiana is getting hot. In Class 3A, Sterlington is defending the 2021 state title and Union Parish's Trey Holly is on the verge of breaking the Louisiana high school career rushing yards record. West Monroe is battling inexperience and Neville is loaded on both sides of the ball with Zalance Heard and Matthew Fobbs-White while Oak Grove and Kam Franklin try to dominate Class 2A.
MONROE, LA
